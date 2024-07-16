The Battle Of Economic Analysis - The Recent Development In The Merger Review In Japan

I was recently quoted in MLex.

In "Japan's evolving merger reviews foreshadow both caution and hope for companies", we explore the Korean Air-Asiana merger, where the JFTC criticised the economic analysis submitted by the merging parties.

The JFTC closely examined the merging parties' economic analysis and carried out robustness checks in detail.

In my comments, I point out that it is notable that the JFTC explained the reasons that they rejected the parties' economic analysis in detail, which has rarely been done in previous cases. It is understandable, as economic analysis in the merger case played a pivotal role in forming the JFTC's decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.