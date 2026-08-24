Shell Companies And Trade-Based Money Laundering: Legal Dimensions Of Fake Invoicing And GST/VAT Fraud In Global Trade

Globalization has undoubtedly transformed the way the world does business. With international trade acting as a key driver of economic progress, goods, services, and capital now move across borders with unprecedented ease. But this seamless flow also presents significant regulatory challenges, particularly in the form of sophisticated financial crimes that exploit the very systems meant to facilitate growth.

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I. Introduction

Globalization has undoubtedly transformed the way the world does business. With international trade acting as a key driver of economic progress, goods, services, and capital now move across borders with unprecedented ease. But this seamless flow also presents significant regulatory challenges, particularly in the form of sophisticated financial crimes that exploit the very systems meant to facilitate growth.

Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) constitutes one of the most sophisticated methods of integrating illicit funds into the financial system under the guise of legitimate cross-border trade. These schemes typically involve the manipulation of trade documentation, pricing structures, and logistics to evade regulatory scrutiny. A central feature of TBML operations is the use of shell companies, corporate entities devoid of substantive commercial activity, which are employed to generate or receive fictitious and inflated invoices, obscure the nature and value of transactions, and layer financial flows to conceal both origin and beneficiary. The issue is further compounded by the abuse of indirect tax frameworks, particularly under India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) and international Value-Added Tax (VAT) regimes, wherein fraudulent input tax credit claims, circular trading, and misuse of e-invoicing systems facilitate large-scale evasion of public revenue through artificially structured transactions.

India has witnessed a notable increase in such cases in recent years, prompting tax authorities, investigative agencies, and financial regulators to take a more proactive and technology-driven approach. From asset attachments under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) to raids conducted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), enforcement activity is intensifying.

II. Shell Companies and TBML Schemes-How they are used to facilitate fraud

Shell companies are corporate entities with minimal or no operational substance. These companies are frequently at the core of Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) schemes. In these arrangements, T-Shells serve as fronts for generating fictitious trade documentation, including fake invoices and e-way bills, to launder illicit proceeds. Malicious actors often create layered networks of shell entities to obscure the flow of funds and conceal beneficial ownership, evading detection by regulatory and enforcement agencies. In India, such structures have been used to execute large-scale GST fraud, where shell firms issue spurious invoices to claim input tax credit (ITC) despite no actual supply of goods.

For instance, Madhya Pradesh’s Economic Offences Wing recently uncovered an INR 33 crore fake-invoice racket led by Vinod Kumar Sahay, who established multiple shell companies to fraudulently claim GST credits.1 Similarly, in Noida A gang of eight people who were arrested for unscrupulously misusing permanent account number (PAN) cards of 635,000 people for over five years to create 2,660 shell companies to evade Goods and Services Tax (GST) worth multiple crores, had also created and registered 800 more shell companies that had not yet been sold. Additionally, in Jodhpur, a syndicate using 240 fictitious firms across 22 states was dismantled for evading GST payments totalling INR 524 crore.3

These cases highlight how layered shell-company structures and TBML tactics combine to facilitate trade-fraud and defraud public revenue, triggering serious legal consequences under the CGST Act, 2017, PMLA, 2002, and Companies Act, 2013.

III. Empirical Evidence from India

The Indian government has uncovered multiple high-profile fake invoicing schemes:

2020- 23 shell firms, INR 7,896 crore fake invoices; INR 1,709 crore fraudulent ITC: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) reported that the Anti-Evasion Wing of Central Tax, Delhi West Commissionerate busted a fake invoicing racket worth INR 7,896 crore, involving a network of 23 shell firms falsely claiming INR 1,709 crore in Input Tax Credit under Section 132 CGST 4 2023-DGGI uncovered 4,909 bogus entities, INR 8,100 crore fake invoicing A detailed report noted that around 25,009 fake firms were detected for fraudulent ITC INR 61,545 crore in value during FY 2024–25; while exact limits of 4,909 entities are also mentioned in comparative assessments of enforcement actions. 5 March 2025- Pune syndicate of eight shell firms claiming INR 25 crore fake ITC A PIB press release reveals that the Pune-II Commissionerate of CGST busted a fake invoice syndicate with eight shell companies claiming approximately INR 25 crore in invalid ITC with no physical supply. 6

d. Nagpur Case- Cancellation of Awadh Enterprises’ GST registration

The Times of India and other outlets reported cancellation of Awadh Enterprises’ GST registration ab initio for issuing fake invoices to fraudulently claim ITC, triggering broader investigations into shell-company networks in Nagpur. 7

IV. Legal Framework and Institutional Measures

a. Indian Legal Provisions

India’s legal response to shell company frauds and TBML involves multiple statutes:

Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act): Under Section 132, issuing fake invoices to claim undue credit or evade taxes is a criminal offense.

Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA): Treats tax evasion above INR 1 crore as a scheduled offense, enabling investigation and prosecution.

Companies Act, 2013: Addresses the misuse of corporate structures through shell entities.

Notably, in Directorate of Enforcement v. Axis Bank (2019) Online Del 7854, the Delhi High Court the court emphasized that a third-party claimant (such as a bank) must establish they have “acted in good faith” and taken “all reasonable precautions”, alongside proving they were not involved in money laundering, to safeguard their assets from attachment under the PMLA

b. Institutional Mechanisms

Agencies involved include the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and GST Intelligence Wing. However, these bodies often operate in silos, limiting the effectiveness of enforcement due to poor coordination and lack of real-time data sharing.

V. International Legal Standards

On the international front, several bodies have established frameworks for TBML regulation:

Financial Action Task Force (FATF): FATF’s Recommendations 24 (on beneficial ownership) and 12 (on customer due diligence) mandate robust registries of beneficial ownership and enhanced controls over trade finance, closing avenues for shell-company-based laundering.8 United States: Under the Bank Secrecy Act, U.S. financial institutions must monitor trade flows and report Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) when encountering TBML indicators. 9 Moreover, the Corporate Transparency Act (2021) requires companies to disclose their beneficial owners to FinCEN, marking a significant step toward TBML prevention. European Union: Through its VAT in the Digital Age package and VAT Action Plan, the EU enforces real-time digital VAT reporting and e-invoice analytics to detect trade-value manipulation across Member States. 10 Singapore: Amendments to the Companies Act (2024) require real-time disclosure of substantial shareholders, defined as those holding 5% or more, enhancing transparency and deterring shell-company use.

Despite these developments, enforcement remains inconsistent, especially in offshore financial havens.

VI. Challenges in Detection and Enforcement

There are several inherent challenges in detecting and prosecuting TBML:

Complex Trade Structures: The sheer volume, multi-leg nature, and heterogeneity of trade transactions make it difficult to spot anomalies in real time. Opaque Beneficial Ownership: Criminals exploit nominee directors and layered ownership to avoid detection, undermining enforcement despite FATF and FinCEN Jurisdictional Barriers: Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs) are notoriously slow, delaying cross-border TBML investigations. Lack of Unified Oversight: Government agencies (tax, customs, financial intelligence) typically operate in isolated silos, impeding comprehensive

VII. Technological and Administrative Innovations

a. Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

Innovative technologies are emerging as powerful tools against TBML:

A Bulgarian study showed network-based AI could detect nearly 50% of VAT fraud, significantly outperforming traditional 11 In India, GSTN now uses behavioural analytics to identify circular trade patterns by correlating e-records, invoices, and banking data.

In India, GSTN now uses behavioural analytics to identify circular trade patterns by correlating e-records, invoices, and banking data. In India, behavioural analytics integrating e-way bills, tax returns, and banking data is now being used to identify circular transactions.

b. Real-Time Invoice Verification

India’s mandatory e-invoicing and electronic waybills (e-way bills) enable real-by-the-minute cross-validation of invoices with physical goods movement. The NIPFP has urged the government to leverage GSTN analytics to trace shell entities, especially in high-risk regions.

The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) has advocated for using GSTN analytics to identify shell entities, especially in high-risk border states.

VIII. Judicial Developments and Jurisprudence

Indian courts are increasingly recognizing the interplay between shell companies, tax fraud, and TBML:

In Serious Fraud Investigation Office v. Rahul Modi (2019) 5 SCC 266 the Supreme Court ruled that shell firms used for fund diversion amount to criminal conspiracy under IPC Sections 120B and 420, read with PMLA.

In Radhakrishna Trading Company v. Union of India (2020), SCC OnLine Guj 2801 the Gujarat High Court supported stringent action against firms exploiting the GST regime to facilitate laundering.

Such rulings indicate an evolving judicial stance toward preventive enforcement.

IX. Policy Recommendations

To tackle this multifaceted issue, the following reforms are crucial:

Transparency in Beneficial Ownership: Governments must establish and maintain publicly accessible registers of beneficial ownership (BO), requiring all companies, LLPs, and trusts to disclose their ultimate controlling persons. These registries should be integrated with enforcement databases such as GSTN and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), allowing real-time access for tax authorities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The transparency of corporate control structures will significantly reduce the misuse of shell companies in TBML and tax fraud schemes. India’s current approach under Section 90 of the Companies Act, 2013, can be expanded to mandate public disclosure and timely Digital Data Integration: There is a pressing need to integrate data across Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Customs, Income Tax Department, and banking systems, allowing authorities to cross-reference invoice data with payment trails, shipping logs, and compliance histories. Such integration would enable detection of circular trading, fictitious transactions, and layered shell-company structures. This platform should be AI-enabled, capable of issuing automated red flags based on behavioural anomalies, such as unusually high ITC claims, repeated transactions between related parties, or mismatched e-way bills. Criminalize Shell-Based Frauds: Although existing laws like the CGST Act, PMLA, and Companies Act penalize various aspects of financial fraud, there is currently no standalone offence specifically targeting the creation and use of shell companies for tax evasion and trade-based money laundering. The Companies Act, 2013, should be amended to introduce a dedicated penal provision that criminalizes the intentional incorporation, maintenance, or use of a corporate entity for fictitious or deceptive trade activity. This would help close the enforcement gap where such activity currently falls between regulatory cracks. Stronger Inter-Agency Collaboration: A Joint Enforcement Task Force should be created at both the national and state levels, comprising officers from the GSTN, FIU-IND, SFIO, ED, CBIC, and DGGI. These agencies should operate under a common intelligence-sharing protocol, with access to a central repository of suspect entities and high-risk transaction patterns. Institutional silos and overlapping jurisdictions often allow offenders to exploit regulatory blind spots—seamless inter-agency coordination can close these gaps and allow proactive intervention before fraud escalates. Whistleblower Protection: To encourage reporting of TBML schemes, whistleblower protection laws must be strengthened to ensure legal immunity, confidentiality, and physical safety for individuals who disclose fraudulent practices from within corporations or government systems. Incentive mechanisms, including monetary rewards for information leading to successful prosecution or recovery, can significantly enhance voluntary disclosures. The success of similar schemes in the U.S. under the IRS Whistleblower Program and India’s SEBI informer mechanism illustrates the efficacy of well-structured protections. International Cooperation: Cross-border TBML networks often involve offshore jurisdictions that do not cooperate promptly with Indian India must expedite Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) procedures and actively negotiate bilateral agreements with high-risk jurisdictions, including those with opaque corporate laws. Furthermore, aligning with FATF Recommendations 24 and 25 on beneficial ownership and OECD’s BEPS Action Plans can enhance India's standing in global compliance frameworks. Streamlining extradition and asset-freezing protocols across borders is vital to ensuring the success of enforcement efforts.

X. Conclusion

Shell companies, fake invoicing, and GST/VAT frauds represent a potent trio of financial malpractice undermining the integrity of global trade. While India has made commendable strides through legal amendments and digitization, enforcement remains largely reactive. Global best practices show that a coordinated legal framework, backed by advanced technologies, institutional synergy, and international cooperation, is essential to dismantle the web of trade-based money laundering.

The future of financial integrity lies in proactive governance, transparent corporate structures, and the will to evolve with the criminal sophistication of the times.

Footnotes

1 timesofindia.indiatimes.com+1timesofindia.indiatimes.com+1.

2 https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/noida-news/gang-of-8-arrested-for-pan-card-fraud-created-2-660-shell-companies-to-evade-gst-worth-crores-800-more-to-be-sold-101685730495693.html

3 https://a2ztaxcorp.net/rs-524-crore-gst-scam-unearthed-7-arrested-in-rajasthans-jodhpur/

4 business-standard.com+15pib.gov.in+15zeebiz.com+15.

5 pib.gov.in+8businessstandard.com+8pib.gov.in+8deccanherald.com+1blog.saginfotech.com+1.

6 pib.gov.in.

7 deccanherald.com+15studycafe.in+15timesofindia.indiatimes.com+15.

8 fatf-gafi.org+5fatf-gafi.org+5

9 fincen.gov

10 fatf-gafi.org+5consilium.europa.eu+5en.wikipedia.org

11 investopedia.comeur-lex.europa.eu+12fincen.gov+12rajahtannasia.com+12reuters.com

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