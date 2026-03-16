The New Paper Trail: Proving Your Case Through Electronic Evidence

Introduction: The Paper

In recent times, inside courtrooms across India, the traditional file folder stuffed with documents has progressively given way to pen drives, email printouts, recordings and CCTV footage etc. Electronic evidence now serves as the backbone of modern litigation, from criminal prosecutions to civil disputes, and yet its admissibility remains one of the most technically demanding aspects of evidence law.

Understanding Electronic Records in Legal Proceedings

Electronic evidence encompasses any and all kinds of information that can be stored or transmitted in a digital form say, WhatsApp messages, emails, security camera footage, GPS logs, banking transactions, and even social media posts. The Information Technology Act, 2000, along with the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, governs how courts shall treat these digital footprints. And under Section 65B of the Evidence Act, electronic records can be given the same evidentiary weight as physical documents, but only when specific conditions are met.

The law establishes that digital information differs fundamentally from paper records. Unlike a signed contract, which can be physically procured and presented before a judge, electronic data exists as a binary code on servers and devices scattered across various locations. This characteristic necessitates a different approach to proving authenticity and reliability.

The Certificate Requirement: Your Gateway to Admissibility

Section 65B (4) mandates that electronic evidence must be accompanied by a certificate for it to be admissible in court. This certificate serves as a testimonial guarantee, further confirming that the electronic record was produced meticulously and has not been tampered with. The certificate must therefore identify the specific electronic record, describe how it was generated and provide details about the computer or device that produced it.

In a landmark judgement of 2014, Anvar P.V. vs P.K. Basheer, it was established that Section 65B constitute a complete code for electronic evidence admissibility. The Supreme Court categorically held that this certificate was not optional rather a mandatory precondition. This ruling therefore, overturned all previous decisions that had allowed parties to bypass the certificate requirement through general evidence provisions.

Who Can Issue the Certificate?

The certificate has to come from a person occupying a responsible official position in relation to the device's operation or the management of relevant activities. For workplace emails, this could be the IT administrator. Likewise, for bank records, a designated banking official and for CCTV footage from commercial premises, the security manager or facility head.

Practitioners often come across situations where the person in charge of controlling the electronic record refrains from providing the required certificate. In such circumstances, the party seeking to rely on the evidence can approach the court for an order directing the procurement of the certificate. The court therefore retains discretion to issue such directions at any stage before the trial concludes.

Primary versus Secondary Electronic Evidence

An important distinction exists between presenting the original electronic record (primary evidence) and presenting copies or printouts (secondary evidence) of the former. When the actual device containing the electronic record can be brought to court and the information presented directly from it, this constitutes as primary evidence under Section 62 of the Evidence Act. Therefore, in such cases, the certificate requirement under Section 65B may not apply.

However, realistically speaking, producing a bank's entire server system or a telecommunications company's network infrastructure in court is nearly impossible. Therefore, most electronic evidence is presented as secondary evidence: printouts, copies on external drives, or screenshots, which triggers the mandatory certificate requirement.

The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: A New Chapter

The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA), which replaces the Indian Evidence Act, introduces transformative changes in how electronic and digital records are treated. Section 63 of BSA addresses the electronic record admissibility with much more refined provisions, designed to modernise evidence law for the digital age.

Under the BSA framework, electronic records meeting specified requirements are treated as documents on par with physical evidence. This legislative evolution removes any default assumption that digital evidence is inherently secondary or less reliable. The new law reflects judicial recognition that authenticated electronic records can carry probative weight equal to tangible documents.

Practical Challenges and Strategic Considerations

Legal practitioners often encounter obstacles when attempting to meet Section 65B requirements. Multi-party WhatsApp conversations, cloud-stored documents, and blockchain records present unique certification challenges many times. When electronic evidence passes through multiple channels of devices or networks, determining who can properly certify the record becomes complex. Courts have acknowledged these practical difficulties while also maintaining that procedural compliance should not be sacrificed for convenience. The judiciary's strict adherence to these certification requirements aims at enhancing reliability and preventing fabricated or manipulated digital evidence from influencing judgment. Critics argue that this approach sometimes creates procedural bottlenecks that deny meaningful justice over mere technical issues, yet the Supreme Court has consistently prioritised evidentiary integrity.

To navigate these complexities, successful litigation necessitates a proactive stance toward digital discovery. Legal teams must identify pertinent electronic records at the earliest instance, ensuring that certificates are secured from the appropriate custodians long before the trial's heat commences; waiting for a formal challenge to initiate procurement is a gamble that often invites avoidable procedural complications. Furthermore, practitioners should advise corporate clients to institutionalise robust protocols for data archiving and certificate issuance. By designating and training specific officials to handle Section 65B compliance, organisations can transform a potential evidentiary hurdle into a streamlined administrative routine. For the astute advocate, vigilance remains the best defence: identifying uncertified submissions by opposing counsel and raising timely objections, grounded in the mandatory precedents of the Supreme Court, is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process.

Conclusion

The transition from traditional paper documents to digital records marks a profound shift in how Indian courts evaluate evidence. Today, achieving justice requires navigating complex digital signatures rather than physical files, demanding a mastery of both technology and rigorous legal standards. With the implementation of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, legal professionals must now combine technical foresight with the skills to manage new certification rules to ensure data remains reliable. Viewing these procedural requirements as vital foundations for truth-seeking, rather than mere hurdles, is essential for upholding the integrity of the judicial system. Ultimately, in an increasingly virtual world, the ability to properly authenticate digital information is just as critical as interpreting the law itself. This commitment to evidentiary excellence ensures that the basis of proof remains dependable and beyond reproach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.