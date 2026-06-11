Supplementary Chargesheets: Further Investigation Or Investigative Overreach?

"Procedure is the handmaid of justice and not its mistress."

State of Punjab v. Shamlal Murari, decided on 7 February 1976

This article examines when a supplementary chargesheet or further report or subsequent complaint is a legitimate continuation of the investigation, and when it becomes a second attempt to improve the prosecution case.

The power of an investigating agency to investigate a criminal offence does not extinguish upon the filing of a primary report/chargesheet/complaint (referred here as 'primary report').

Indian criminal procedure has always recognised that evidence may surface at uneven intervals: a witness may emerge after filing of the primary report, a forensic report may arrive late, financial records may take months to obtain, and electronic material may become usable only after extraction, certification or decoding.

For this reason, the law permits further investigation even after the primary report has been filed before the Court. That permission, however, is conditional. It is not a free pass, and certainly no licence to return to court with the same facts dressed in stronger language, graver penal provisions, a revised prosecutorial theory or a new accused, without any additional material. The line between further investigation and investigative overreach is not merely academic. It is the difference between a legitimate exercise of statutory power and an abuse of criminal process.

From CrPC to BNSS: The Doctrine Continues, With Statutory Discipline

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 ("BNSS"), the primary report of investigation is filed before the Court under Section 193(3), the successor to Section 173(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 ("CrPC"). Similarly, Section 193(9) BNSS corresponds to Section 173(8) CrPC and preserves the power to conduct further investigation even after the primary report has been forwarded to the Court.

The statutory trigger is precise. Where, upon further investigation, the officer-in-charge or investigating agency obtains "further evidence, oral or documentary", i.e., additional material, a further report may be placed before the Court. Material may not be "fresh" in the ordinary sense, yet may still constitute further evidence if it becomes legally usable at a later stage. The correct inquiry is whether the subsequent filing is founded on additional evidence obtained through lawful further investigation, or merely reflects a revised opinion on the same evidentiary record. As held in K. Chandrasekhar v. State of Kerala, decided on 29 April 19981, further investigation is a continuation of the original investigation aimed at gathering additional evidence, whereas a fresh or de novo investigation starts afresh and supplants the earlier inquiry. Accordingly, Section 173(8) permits only the former and contemplates a further report based on such additional evidence.

A supplementary report filed on the same evidentiary base directly affects the fairness of the criminal process. Once the first report is filed, the accused is entitled to know the case to be met. If that case can be reshaped later without further oral or documentary evidence, the accused is made to defend a moving target.

The point has a constitutional dimension. In Dharam Pal vs State of Haryana, decided on 29 January 20162, , the Supreme Court observed that a fair trial is difficult without a fair investigation. That proposition protects both sides: the victim when the first investigation is tainted or incomplete, and the accused when further investigation becomes a device to fill gaps, add pressure, or prolong the process without new material.

Further under section 173(9) of BNSS, the investigation during trial may be conducted only with the permission of the court trying the case and must be completed within ninety days, extendable with the permission of the court. This confirms that further investigation is not an indefinite prosecutorial reserve. It is a regulated statutory power. This principle has been reinforced in Pramod Kumar v. State of Uttar Pradesh, decided on 04 February 20263 and Peethambaran v State of Kerala, decided on 3 May 20234.

The Supreme Court in both cases held that, after submission of a primary report, the police or investigating agency cannot, by itself, order or proceed with further investigation. If the agency believes that further investigation is necessary to bring out the complete facts, it must approach the concerned court. The court must then apply judicial mind to the facts, reasons and necessity shown by the agency before deciding whether further investigation should be permitted.

Three Concepts That Govern the Adjudication

The legal discipline around supplementary chargesheets turns on three concepts: cognizance, further investigation and supplementary report.

Cognizance is not the mechanical receipt of a primary report. In R. Chari v. State of Uttar Pradesh, decided on 19 March 19515, the Supreme Court explained that cognizance refers to the stage at which the Court applies judicial mind to the facts and material placed before the court for the purpose of proceeding under criminal law. This distinction matters because the filing of a supplementary chargesheet does not automatically compel the Court to act on it. Further investigation is continuation, not reinvention. In Vinay Tyagi v. Irshad Ali, decided on 13 December 20126, the Supreme Court explained that an investigation may take the form of an initial investigation, further investigation, or fresh/de novo/reinvestigation. Further investigation is the continuation of the earlier investigation and is founded on the discovery or obtaining of additional material, i.e., further oral or documentary evidence. It is not the same as a fresh investigation or reinvestigation, which stands on a different footing and ordinarily requires a higher judicial threshold. A supplementary report is the report submitted after such further investigation. It supplements the original primary report; it does not supplant it. The primary report and the supplementary report form part of the same record and must be read together. However, this does not dilute the basic requirement that the later report must be supported by further/additional evidence.

The Controlling Legal Test

The test is statutory in origin and evidentiary in application: has the further investigation yielded further oral or documentary evidence?

Section 193(9) BNSS is triggered not by: dissatisfaction with the first report, a more aggressive legal view, or a belated decision to add graver sections or new persons as accused. It operates only when further investigation yields further oral or documentary evidence. The supplementary report must therefore categorically identify and demonstrate what has been added to the evidentiary record and how that material supports the ingredients of the offence alleged qua existing accused or newly proposed accused.

The Court's role is central. In Bhagwant Singh v. Commissioner of Police, decided on 25 April 19857, the Supreme Court reinforced that consideration of a primary report is a judicial function with consequences. The Court is not a passive recipient of the investigating agency's conclusion. When a supplementary report is filed, the court must examine whether it rests on further evidence or merely repackages what was already before it.

The practical inquiry is straightforward: what has the supplementary filing added? If the answer is a further witness statement, a later forensic report, a bank record obtained during continued investigation, electronic material lawfully extracted, or a transaction trail discovered later, the filing may fall within Section 193(9).

Maria Fasihuddin: The Doctrine Applied

The Supreme Court's decision in Mariam Fasihuddin & Anr. v. State by Adugodi Police Station & Anr., decided on 22 January 20248, is the most direct judicial statement on the misuse of supplementary chargesheets and deserves careful attention.

The case arose from a matrimonial dispute involving an allegation that the wife forged the husband's signature on their minor child's passport application. The first chargesheet proceeded only under Section 420 IPC. Forgery provisions were dropped for want of sufficient evidence. Later, on further investigation, the supplementary chargesheet reinstated forgery allegations, added conspiracy and destruction of evidence, and invoked Section 12(b) of the Passports Act, 1967.

The Supreme Court, speaking through Chief Justice Surya Kant (as he now is), identified a fundamental defect: no new material had been unearthed during the further investigation to justify the expanded prosecution. The supplementary chargesheet relied on a handwriting report obtained by the complainant from a private agency, a report that pre-dated the original chargesheet. The State Forensic Science Laboratory report, by contrast, was inconclusive. Explicitly invoking Vinay Tyagi (Supra), the controlling test, the Court held that a supplementary report must be founded on fresh oral or documentary evidence, not on a reassessment of material already in the possession of the investigating agency at the time of the original chargesheet.

The Court did not treat the issue as a mere evidentiary debate for trial. It held that Section 173(8) CrPC obligates the officer-in-charge to obtain further oral or documentary evidence and then forward a further report. In the absence of such evidence, the Magistrate was not compelled to take cognizance.

Supplementary Report versus Supplementary Documents

A separate but related issue arises when the prosecution does not file a new investigative report, but seeks to bring additional documents, electronic records, certificates, discs, call records, bank statements or forensic material on record after the chargesheet.

This distinction is critical in white-collar litigation. Every later production is not necessarily a supplementary chargesheet. Some filings are only supplementary documents. In Sameer Sandhir v. Central Bureau of Investigation, decided on 23 May 2025[9], the Supreme Court dealt with CDs that had been seized and sent to the forensic laboratory but were not produced along with the supplementary chargesheet, though they were referred to in it. The Court treated the case as one of omission rather than an attempt to create a new prosecution case.

The Supreme Court held that material gathered during an investigation may, with the court's permission, be produced later if the earlier non-production was bona fide, the material had been sufficiently referred to or formed part of the investigative record, and no prejudice is caused to the accused. But the prosecution cannot use delayed production as a backdoor to introduce a new theory, overcome an evidentiary defect, or bypass the disclosure obligations owed to the accused.

The Hard Case: A New Accused Added Years Later

A recurring problem is this: a person is not named as an accused in the primary report or original complaint. Years later, a supplementary chargesheet or supplementary complaint makes that person an accused. The material relied upon, however, is the same material already available to the investigating agency and even visible in the first report.

Ram Lal Narang v. State (Delhi Administration), decided on 21 November 197910, recognizes that further investigation may reveal fresh material implicating persons not previously accused, or may absolve persons already accused. The law, therefore, does not bar a later report merely because it adds a new accused. The real question is different: What further evidence necessitates the addition of new accused?

If nothing further has emerged against the newly added accused person, and the prosecution only re-reads material available when the first report was filed, the challenge is strong. The defence can argue that the supplementary report/chargesheet does not satisfy Section 173(8) CrPC or Section 193(9) BNSS; that cognizance should not be taken mechanically; and that the prosecution must explain what further investigation has changed.

The jurisprudence as what constitutes a complete final report versus the permissible scope of a supplementary investigation has been significantly fortified by the Supreme Court of India in Central Bureau of Investigation v. Kapil Wadhawan & Anr, decided on 24 January 2024 11. Drawing upon the seminal precedent of K. Veeraswami v. Union of India decided on 25 July 199112, the Apex Court re-emphasised that a chargesheet is essentially an intimation to the Magistrate that the Investigating Officer has successfully procured sufficient material to enable the court to inquire into the alleged cognizable offence. Compliance with Section 193(3) of the BNSS is achieved the moment the specific details, such as the names of the accused, the nature of the information, and whether an offence appears to have been committed, are duly filled and accompanied by the requisite witness statements and documents under Section 193(6). Critically, the Court clarified that a final report does not need to articulate every granular detail of the offense, as such specific evidentiary elements are matters to be adduced during trial. This establishes a vital distinction between a completed investigation qua a specific accused and a pending investigation qua other co-accused or peripheral points under Section 193(9).

PMLA and Special-Statute Complaints

In PMLA proceedings, the terminology changes, but the discipline does not. The Enforcement Directorate files a prosecution complaint before the Special Court under Section 44(1)(b) PMLA. The Explanation to Section 44(1) recognizes subsequent complaints where further investigation brings further oral or documentary evidence against a person involved in the offence, whether named in the original complaint or not. The phrase "whether named or not" expands the possible reach of a subsequent complaint. It does not dispense with the requirement of further investigation and further evidence.

The Supreme Court's PMLA jurisprudence supports this controlled application of criminal procedure. In Tarsem Lal v. Directorate of Enforcement, decided on 16 May 2024 13and Sarla Gupta v. Directorate of Enforcement, decided on 07 May 202514, the Court clarified that PMLA proceedings before the Special Court are not procedurally isolated from the CrPC. Unless the PMLA provides otherwise, or unless a CrPC provision is inconsistent with the PMLA scheme, the ordinary procedural safeguards under the CrPC continue to apply. The Special Court must therefore apply a judicial mind before proceeding on a complaint under Section 44(1)(b) PMLA.

The point, therefore, is not that Section 193(9) BNSS is mechanically transplanted into PMLA proceedings. The stronger proposition is that PMLA itself recognises subsequent complaints based on further investigation and further oral or documentary evidence, and the broader procedural discipline of the CrPC/BNSS applies unless it is inconsistent with the PMLA. A supplementary PMLA complaint must therefore add evidentiary value; it cannot merely expand the ED's narrative or array of accused persons, on the same old material.

Conclusion

A supplementary chargesheet is legitimate and often necessary. Complex investigations unfold across time, agencies and jurisdictions. Evidence can arrive in instalments. The law sensibly accommodates that reality through Section 193(9) BNSS and, in PMLA, through Section 44.

But the power is not a second draft of the prosecution's case. The thread running through K. Chandrasekhar, Vinay Tyagi, Dharam Pal, Peethambaran, Pramod Kumar, Sameer Sandhir, Tarsem Lal, Sarla Gupta and Mariam Fasihuddin is consistent: further investigation must be lawful, court-regulated where required, fair to both sides, and anchored in further evidence.

The Court remains the judicial gatekeeper. Where the supplementary filing cannot show a genuine evidentiary addition, cognizance should not follow merely because another report or complaint has been filed. The power to investigate further exists to discover the truth. It cannot be used to endlessly shift or enlarge accusations and the array of accused persons.

Footnotes

1. 1998 5 SCC 223

2. (2016) 4 SCC 160

3. 2026 INSC 120

4. (2024) 16 SCC 65

5. 1951 SCC 250

6. (2013) 5 SCC 762

7. (1985) 2 SCC 537

8. (2024) 11 SCC 733

9. 2025 INSC 776

10. (1979) 2SCC 322

11. (2024 INSC 58)

12. (1991) 3 SCC 655

13. 2024 SCC OnLine SC 1104