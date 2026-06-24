Foreign Summary Decrees Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court Reaffirms ‘Merits’ Test Under Section 13 Of CPC

Introduction

1. The Supreme Court of India in Griesheim GMBH v. Goyal MG Gases (P) Ltd. [1] , (“Messer Griesheim”), examined the enforceability of an English summary judgment in India under Section 44A read with Section 13 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”). Dismissing the decree-holder’s appeal, the Supreme Court held that a foreign decree obtained through summary procedure where leave to defend is refused despite the existence of bona fide triable issues cannot be regarded as a judgment “on the merits” within the meaning of Section 13(b) of CPC. The Supreme Court further held that such a decree also falls foul of the principles of natural justice under Section 13(d) of CPC and is therefore not conclusive or enforceable in India.

2. This analysis briefly sets out the facts, issues, and focuses on the practical implications of the judgment, especially the increased risk-exposure for foreign decree-holders seeking enforcement in India.

Factual Background

3. The dispute originated from a Share Purchase and Co-operation Agreement (“SPCA”) dated 12.05.1995. Under it, the appellant (a German company) acquired a stake in the respondent (an Indian company) for setting up a joint venture in industrial gases. The appellant’s shareholding was later raised from 30% to 49%, and three of its nominees were placed on the respondent’s Board.

4. To finance the acquisition of plant and machinery, the respondent took an external commercial borrowing of USD 7 million from Citibank, London. The loan was guaranteed by the appellant. The RBI’s approval dated 03.09.1997, permitting the guarantee, was granted subject to two express conditions: (i) no outflow of foreign exchange by way of any guarantee fee, and (ii) “in case of invocation of guarantee, no liability whatsoever will extend to the Indian company”.

5. Disputes soon arose between the parties regarding alleged breaches of the SPCA by the appellant. The respondent claimed approximately Rs. 500 crores in damages. According to the respondent, the parties reached a mutual understanding under which the appellant would discharge the respondent’s loan liability by way of set-off against the respondent’s claims. When the respondent defaulted on loan repayments, Citibank invoked the guarantee on 08.10.2001. The appellant paid USD 4.78 million the next day. When the respondent declined to reimburse this amount to the appellant under the subrogation clause of the loan agreement, the appellant moved the English Court.

Procedural History

6. The English Court initially passed a default judgment on 06.02.2003. The Appellant issued a statutory notice under Sections 433(e) read with 434(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 1956, seeking winding up of the respondent company based on the default judgment. The respondent replied contending that the said foreign judgment was not enforceable in India as it was passed ex parte and did not constitute a judgment on the merits under Indian law. To overcome objections to the enforceability of an ex parte decree in India, the appellant moved to set aside the default judgment and requested the passing of a summary judgment on merits as per the rules of English High Court. The respondent contested the proceedings before the English Court and contended that it has good defences on merits, and the adjudication should not be under summary jurisdiction. However, the English Court passed a summary judgment dated 07.02.2006 against the respondent after setting aside the default judgment. The respondent was directed to pay USD 5,824,564.74 and Euro 31,364.74 together with interest @ 8% per annum and certain costs.

7. In execution proceedings filed before the Delhi High Court, the Single Judge upheld the English Court’s judgment as conclusive under Section 13 of CPC. The Division Bench by its judgment dated 01.07.2014 reversed the finding of the Single Judge and held that Delhi High Court was not a “district court” under Section 44A of CPC and therefore lacked jurisdiction to execute the foreign decree. The said judgment of the Division Bench was challenged before the Supreme Court wherein it was held that jurisdiction to execute foreign decrees under Section 44A vests in the Delhi High Court in exercise of its original civil jurisdiction and restored the matter before the Division Bench for consideration on merits. Henceforth, the Division Bench, vide its judgment dated 21.12.2022, set aside the judgment dated 29.11.2013 of the Single Judge and held that English Court’s judgment was contrary to the provisions of law in force in India and had been rendered without consideration of material evidence, thereby attracting the bar under Section 13 of CPC.

Issues

8. The Supreme Court framed two issues for consideration:

Whether the summary judgment of the English Court satisfied the requirements of Section 13 read with Section 44A of CPC. Whether the English Court’s judgment was enforceable in light of the conditions imposed by the RBI in exercise of its statutory powers under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973 (“FERA”).

9. For this analysis, the authors will focus on the first issue.

The Court’s Reasoning

10. The Court’s reasoning on the first issue proceeded in three steps.

11. First, the Court restated the principles governing when a foreign judgment is enforceable under Section 13 of CPC. Relying on Alcon Electronics (P) Ltd. v. Celem S.A. of France [2] , the Court held that a foreign judgment is conclusive only where it has been obtained through due process, with reasonable notice and opportunity to be heard, and that a judgment is “on the merits” where the foreign court has considered rival submissions before deciding. On natural justice, the Court relied on Sankaran Govindan v. Lakshmi Bharathi [3] which confines the inquiry to procedural fairness, and which includes granting the defendant an opportunity to present his case. The Court further relied on International Woollen Mills v. Standard Wool (U.K.) Ltd. [4] (which cites Middle East Bank Ltd. v. Rajendra Singh Sethia [5] ) to state that a decree passed without consideration of merits may be valid in the country in which it is passed unless set aside by a court of appeal. However, the said decree would not be enforceable in India if it has not been passed on merits without taking evidence.

12. Second, the Court considered the principles relating to grant of leave to defend in summary proceedings as formulated in IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd. v. Hubtown Ltd. [6] and reaffirmed in B.L. Kashyap & Sons Ltd. v. JMS Steels and Power Corporation [7] .The Court held that while exercising summary jurisdiction, a court must assess whether the defendant has a real and credible prospect of success, and not one that is merely fanciful or arguable. Summary judgment is intended to dispose of cases that clearly lack merit, without turning the process into a full-fledged trial. At the same time, the Court is not bound to accept assertions at face value, particularly where they are inconsistent with contemporaneous records. It may consider not only the material placed before it at this stage, but also the evidence that can reasonably be expected at trial. Even in cases that appear straightforward, the court should exercise caution and refrain from finally deciding the matter without trial where there are reasonable grounds to believe that a fuller examination of facts may affect the outcome.

13. Third, on whether a judgment passed by a foreign court in a summary manner, by refusing to grant leave to defend, can be regarded as having been rendered “on merits” – the Court reaffirmed that a decree passed mechanically, or without examination of the defendant’s objections is not a decree “on the merits” under Section 13(b). It traced this position from the Privy Council’s decisions in Daniel Thomas Keymer v. P. Viswanatham Reddi [8] and L. Oppenheim and Co. v. Hajee Mahomed Haneef Sahib [9] , through the High Court rulings in O.P. Verma v. Lala Gehrilal [10] , K.M. Abdul Jabbar v. Indo-Singapore Traders (P) Ltd. [11] , and Middle East Bank Ltd. v. Rajendra Singh Sethia [12] ,each holding that a decree passed under summary procedure, where the defence had been struck off, cannot be regarded as one on merits. The Court noted that this approach is materially aligned with the English standard under Civil Procedure Rule 24.2, and as set out in Easyair Ltd v. Opal Telecom Ltd. [13] .

14. Applying these principles, the Court found that the respondent’s defences, though founded substantially on oral agreements, were supported by contemporaneous documentary material of presumptive statutory significance. In particular, the Balance Sheets for the financial year 2001-02 had been adopted unanimously by the Board (including the appellant’s nominee director, Mr. Winfrid Schmidt) at meetings held on 27.05.2002 and 31.01.2003. The Court noted that the appellant’s nominee director, Mr. Winfrid Schmidt, not only attended these meetings but actively participated in them and seconded the resolutions approving the audited Balance Sheets. These Balance Sheets recorded that the appellant’s payment under the guarantee had been made pursuant to a mutual understanding between the parties and that the appellant’s subsequent reimbursement claim lacked merit. The Court considered this especially significant in light of the appellant’s contention that it had consistently dissented from such treatment. Under the Companies Act, 1956, the Balance Sheets carried presumptive evidentiary value. The Court also noted that the respondent’s e-mail dated 20.02.2003, disputing the appellant’s claim, had not formed part of the record before the English Court.

15. On this basis, the Court held that triable issues were clearly made out. The respondent had sought leave to defend and relied on contemporaneous documents in support of its case. In such circumstances, it was incumbent upon the English Court to refrain from disposing of the case by way of summary judgment. The dispute required examination of oral and documentary evidence in a full trial. The Court therefore concluded that the English Court ought not to have disposed of the matter through summary judgment. According to the Supreme Court, the summary determination prevented the respondent from fully establishing its case through oral evidence and cross-examination.

16. In its concluding analysis on this issue, the Court held that the English judgment could not be faulted under Section 13(a) of CPC, since competent jurisdiction was conceded by the contractual clauses, or under Section 13(e) of CPC, since no fraud was made out. However, the Court held that the judgment failed the tests under Section 13(b) and (d), as the presence of bona fide triable issues meant that the summary judgment could not be regarded as one rendered “on the merits”, and the denial of leave to defend offended principles of natural justice. The Court also held that the judgment was vulnerable under Sections 13(c) and 13(f), arising from its separate analysis of the RBI/FERA conditions discussed under

Analysis

Importation of the Domestic Leave-to-Defend Standard into Section 13(b)

17. The most significant aspect of the judgment lies in the manner in which the Supreme Court approached the enquiry under Section 13(b). Traditionally, the enquiry under Section 13(b) focused on whether the foreign court had considered the case on its merits at all. Decisions such as Keymer, Oppenheim, and Middle East Bank were principally concerned with situations where decrees were passed mechanically, by default, or without meaningful consideration of the defendant’s case. In Messer Griesheim, however, the Court relied extensively on its decisions in IDBI Trusteeship and B.L. Kashyap dealing with leave-to-defend standards in domestic summary suits under Order XXXVII of the CPC. In doing so, the Court appears to have imported principles governing leave to defend in Indian summary proceedings into the Section 13(b) analysis applicable to foreign summary judgments. In Order XXXVII proceedings, Indian court grants leave to defend before the merits are determined. Under Section 13(b) of the CPC, the merits have already been determined abroad. Importing the leave-to-defend threshold into Section 13(b) therefore requires the Indian court to evaluate, retrospectively, whether the foreign court should have granted leave to defend. This task is qualitatively different from, and arguably more intrusive than, the traditional Section 13(b) enquiry.

18. The Supreme Court expressly stated that it was not examining whether the respondent’s defences would ultimately succeed and that its task was limited to determining whether those defences were “realistic” rather than merely “fanciful”. However, the practical effect of the Court’s analysis is open to debate. In concluding that triable issues existed, the Court closely examined the Balance Sheets, Board resolutions and related contemporaneous documents that had already been considered by the English Court. The Court also relied on the respondent’s e-mail dated 20.02.2003, which admittedly was not part of the record before the English Court. Although framed as a triable-issues enquiry, the exercise comes close to reassessing the evidentiary weight of material that the foreign court had already evaluated. The Supreme Court therefore effectively concluded that the English Court had erred in treating the respondent’s defence as lacking a real prospect of success.

19. The broader consequence of this reasoning is that Indian executing courts may increasingly be invited to undertake a deeper review of foreign summary judgments under Section 13(b). If the enquiry extends beyond whether the foreign court considered the defendant’s case and into whether the foreign court correctly assessed the existence of triable issues, the distinction between enforcement review and appellate review becomes less clear. This development is particularly noteworthy because it introduces into the Section 13 framework a more demanding standard derived from domestic summary-suit jurisprudence.

20. The commercial implications of this approach are significant. Sophisticated commercial parties frequently choose foreign courts and foreign governing laws because of the procedural efficiencies they offer, including summary judgment mechanisms designed to dispose of claims that lack a real prospect of success. At the same time, it must be recognised that the parties in this case expressly contemplated that any English judgment would remain subject to Section 13 of the CPC at the enforcement stage in India. The issue, therefore, is not whether Section 13 review applies, but how far that review extends. If Section 13(b) is interpreted to incorporate domestic leave-to-defend principles and permit a detailed reassessment of whether triable issues existed, the predictability traditionally associated with enforcement of foreign judgments may be affected. The decision therefore creates uncertainty for parties seeking to enforce cross-border commercial judgments in India and may influence future choices regarding dispute-resolution mechanisms.

CMS INDUSLAW Comment

21. The larger question is what Messer Griesheim means for parties seeking to enforce foreign judgments in India. The decision serves as a reminder that enforcement strategy should begin at the stage of the foreign proceedings themselves. Parties should ensure that all important documents, correspondence, and regulatory approvals that may later become relevant in India are placed before the foreign court and properly considered in the judgment. The respondent’s e-mail dated 20.02.2003 is a useful example of how a document that was not part of the foreign court's record can later assume significance during enforcement proceedings in India.

22. The judgment also highlights the need for parties to carefully weigh the benefits of obtaining a quick summary judgment against the risk of enforcement challenges under Section 13 of the CPC. While summary procedures offer speed and efficiency, they may invite closer scrutiny in India if the judgment-debtor can demonstrate that genuine factual disputes existed and were not fully examined. In cases involving substantial factual controversies, a detailed and reasoned judgment delivered after a full trial may ultimately provide a more secure basis for enforcement.

23. The decision is equally important in transactions that are subject to Indian regulatory approvals or restrictions. Where permissions granted under FERA, FEMA, RBI directions, or other regulatory frameworks form part of the transaction, parties should address those issues directly before the foreign court rather than leaving them to be dealt with at the enforcement stage. A foreign judgment that has expressly considered such issues is likely to face fewer obstacles during enforcement in India.