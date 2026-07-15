The Supreme Court's decision in Kolkata Municipal Corporation v. Bimal Kumar Shah marks a significant development in Article 300A jurisprudence. While upholding the concurrent findings of the Single Judge and the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, the Supreme Court identified seven constitutional requirements for a valid compulsory acquisition of immovable property. The ruling reaffirms that, although the right to property is no longer a fundamental right after the 44th Constitutional Amendment, it remains constitutionally protected under Article 300A against arbitrary deprivation by the State.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India’s leading full-service law firms. The Firm’s mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure.

Article Insights

Ashoo Gupta’s articles from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Compulsory Acquisition under Article 300A: The Seven-Test Framework

Introduction

The Supreme Court's decision in Kolkata Municipal Corporation v. Bimal Kumar Shah marks a significant development in Article 300A jurisprudence. While upholding the concurrent findings of the Single Judge and the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, the Supreme Court identified seven constitutional requirements for a valid compulsory acquisition of immovable property. The ruling reaffirms that, although the right to property is no longer a fundamental right after the 44th Constitutional Amendment, it remains constitutionally protected under Article 300A against arbitrary deprivation by the State. The Court further clarified that compensation alone is insufficient to validate a compulsory acquisition; the State must follow a fair and transparent procedure established by law.

Factual Background

The dispute concerned Premises No. 106C, Narikeldanga North Road, Kolkata (“Property”), which belonged to Mr. Birinchi Bihari Shah. He inherited the Property under a deed of settlement executed by his father. After attaining majority, the Property was mutated in his name in the records of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (“Corporation”), and all municipal taxes were regularly paid. In 2000, the Corporation certified that no property tax was outstanding.

In 2009, the Corporation attempted to enter and occupy the Property without initiating acquisition proceedings. Birinchi Shah challenged this action before the Calcutta High Court, which restrained the Corporation from raising any construction on the Property and directed an enquiry into the alleged encroachments.

In 2010, Birinchi Shah discovered that the Corporation had deleted his name from its records and recorded itself as owner. He again approached the High Court. The learned Single Judge restrained the Corporation from giving effect to the altered records, directed removal of its men and materials from the Property, and recorded that the Corporation was unable to dispute Birinchi Shah's title.

The Corporation appealed before the Division Bench and, for the first time, claimed that the property had been acquired. The matter was remanded to the Single Judge, following which the Corporation filed an affidavit asserting acquisition. Birinchi Shah withdrew the pending writ petition with liberty to institute fresh proceedings.

A fresh writ petition was thereafter filed by the executor of Birinchi Shah's estate challenging the alleged acquisition. The learned Single Judge held that Section 352(a) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980 (“Act”) did not confer any power of compulsory acquisition and quashed the Corporation's action. The Division Bench affirmed this decision and directed the Corporation either to initiate acquisition proceedings under Sections 536 or 537 of the Act within five months or to restore the name of the last recorded owner. Aggrieved, the Corporation appealed to the Supreme Court.

Issues

The principal issues before the Supreme Court were:

Whether Section 352 of the Act confers the power of compulsory acquisition of immovable property. Whether Section 363 governs compensation for compulsory acquisition or only for acquisition by agreement. What constitutional safeguards Article 300A requires for a valid compulsory acquisition beyond the payment of compensation.

Whether Section 352 Confers the Power of Compulsory Acquisition?

The Corporation contended that Section 352 of the Act empowers the Municipal Commissioner to acquire land for public purposes, including streets, parks, and gardens, and that Section 363 provides for payment of compensation. The Supreme Court rejected this contention after examining the text, context, and statutory framework of Section 352. The Court held that Section 352 authorises the Municipal Commissioner only to identify land required for a public purpose; it does not confer the power of compulsory acquisition.

The power to acquire immovable property is conferred by Chapter XXXIII of Part VIII of the Act. Section 535 authorises the Corporation to acquire and hold immovable property.

Section 536 provides for acquisition by agreement, while Section 537 governs compulsory acquisition where agreement cannot be reached. In such cases, the Corporation must apply to the State Government, which may initiate acquisition proceedings as if the land were required for a public purpose under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (“LAA”). The Court held that the Act establishes a two-stage process: first, identification of land required for a public purpose under Section 352; and second, its acquisition under Sections 536 or 537. The Court also affirmed that Section 363 applies only to acquisition by agreement and not to compulsory acquisition.

Article 300A: Beyond Compensation

Having resolved the statutory issues, the Court considered the constitutional question: whether the existence of statutory authority to acquire property and a provision for compensation, by themselves, render a compulsory acquisition constitutionally valid. It answered in the negative.

The Court observed that compulsory acquisition is often defended on the mistaken assumption that payment of compensation alone satisfies Article 300A. It described this as a “disingenuous reading” of the provision. According to the Court, the expression “authority of law” in Article 300A requires more than statutory power and a mechanism for compensation — it requires a fair and transparent procedure incorporating adequate safeguards before a person can be deprived of property.

Referring to the constitutional evolution of the right to property, the Court explained that, although Article 300A forms part of Part XII of the Constitution and the right to property is no longer a fundamental right, it continues to be recognised as both a constitutional right and a human right. The Court rejected the view that the validity of compulsory acquisition depends solely on a public purpose and payment of compensation. Instead, it held that the right to property is a “net of intersecting rights”, comprising interconnected procedural and substantive safeguards. Deprivation of property is constitutionally valid only if the State complies with this entire framework.

The Seven Constitutional Safeguards Under Article 300A

The Supreme Court held that the right to property under Article 300A comprises seven interrelated constitutional safeguards constituting its minimum content. These safeguards are essential to the validity of any law authorising compulsory acquisition of private property. A law or acquisition proceeding that fails to satisfy any one of them is vulnerable to constitutional challenge.

Notice of Acquisition

The State must serve clear, specific, and meaningful notice on the property owner of its intention to acquire the property. This safeguard derives from the citizen's right to know under Article 19(1)(a) and ensures that no person is deprived of property without prior notice. Emphasising the importance of transparency, the Court observed that the Constitution does not permit “acquisition by ambush”. This safeguard is reflected in Section 4 of the LAA, Section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (“RFCTLARR Act”), and Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956. Fair Hearing

Following notice, the property owner must be afforded a genuine and effective opportunity to object before the acquiring authority. The hearing must provide a meaningful opportunity to present objections and cannot be a mere formality. Relying on settled precedent, the Court reiterated that the enquiry under Section 5A of the LAA is a valuable substantive right and must be conducted fairly. Reasoned Decision

The acquiring authority must objectively consider the objections raised, apply its mind to them, and pass a reasoned order communicating its decision to the affected person. The acquisition process cannot proceed unless the authority has formally decided to acquire the property and communicated that decision. Public Purpose

Compulsory acquisition is constitutionally permissible only if it serves a genuine public purpose. This requirement is an inherent limitation on the State's power of eminent domain. The existence and legitimacy of the stated public purpose are subject to judicial review. The Court held that vague or generic descriptions, such as “planned development of the area” or simply “residential”, do not satisfy this constitutional requirement. Right to Fair Compensation

A person may be deprived of property only upon receiving fair compensation, whether in the form of monetary payment, rehabilitation, or other measures recognised by law. Compensation must be determined with due regard to the market value of the acquired property. Though Article 300A does not expressly provide for compensation, the Court held that fair compensation is an integral component of the constitutional guarantee against arbitrary deprivation of property. Timely Completion of Acquisition Proceedings

The State is under a constitutional obligation to complete acquisition proceedings within a reasonable time. Prolonged proceedings impose significant hardship on landowners. Unnecessary delays in issuing notifications, considering objections, passing awards, taking possession, or paying compensation undermine the protection guaranteed by Article 300A. The Court observed that failure to comply with statutory timelines has repeatedly resulted in courts invalidating acquisition proceedings. Lawful Completion of Acquisition

The acquisition must be completed in accordance with the procedure established by law. Payment of compensation alone does not complete the acquisition; the State must also lawfully take physical possession so that title vests in accordance with law. Until these steps are completed, the acquisition remains legally incomplete. Compliance with the prescribed procedure until the acquisition is lawfully concluded is an essential constitutional safeguard under Article 300A.

Implications under Article 300A

The ruling is significant for the following reasons:

It establishes a structured constitutional framework for assessing the validity of laws authorising compulsory acquisition. By identifying seven safeguards under Article 300A, the Court clarified that a valid acquisition requires compliance with both procedural and substantive constitutional requirements - not merely the existence of a public purpose and payment of compensation. It clarifies that statutory bodies and municipal authorities may exercise the power of compulsory acquisition only where expressly conferred by law and strictly in accordance with the prescribed statutory procedure. Statutory authority alone is insufficient absent compliance with constitutional safeguards It reinforces the constitutional foundation of the RFCTLARR Act. The safeguards identified by the Court broadly correspond to the procedural protections under that legislation, thereby strengthening their constitutional status.

By describing these safeguards as part of India’s “swadeshi constitutional fabric” the Court recognised that the protection of property under Article 300A has evolved through constitutional principles, legislation, and judicial precedent. Fairness, transparency, and procedural safeguards are integral to the constitutional protection against arbitrary deprivation of property.

The ruling has important implications for future land acquisition disputes. Every compulsory acquisition must satisfy all seven constitutional safeguards; failure to comply with any one renders the acquisition susceptible to constitutional challenge.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, holding that Section 352 of the Act does not confer any power of compulsory acquisition on the Municipal Commissioner. It merely enables identification of land required for public purposes; the power of compulsory acquisition vests in Section 537, subject to recourse to the State Government and compliance with the LAA.

Beyond statutory interpretation, the ruling advances Article 300A jurisprudence by laying down seven constitutional safeguards constituting the minimum content of the right to property. The Court held that deprivation of property without adherence to these safeguards falls outside the “authority of law” under Article 300A. A law that merely provides for acquisition power and compensation, without incorporating procedural safeguards, cannot sustain a valid compulsory acquisition.

The ruling thus shifts the doctrine from a narrow public-purpose-and-compensation model to a structured constitutional framework of interlocking safeguards, each of which must be satisfied for lawful deprivation of property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.