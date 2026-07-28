Proof Over Presumption: Supreme Court Reaffirms Principles Of Title Disputes

The dispute arose from competing claims to agricultural land in Karnataka, but the principles reaffirmed by the Court extend well beyond the facts of the case. The judgment clarifies the limited operation of Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, outlines the permissible scope of rectification deeds, and reaffirms the limits of the High Court's jurisdiction under Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

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Introduction

Proof, not presumption, is the foundation of title to immovable property. The Supreme Court's decision in Venkatesha and Anr. v. K.M. Venkatamuniyappa (D) Thr. Lrs. and Ors. is a reaffirmation of this principle. Reversing the judgments of the Karnataka High Court and the first appellate court, the Supreme Court held that a plaintiff seeking a declaration of title must establish title on the basis of a pleaded and proved case. Deficiencies in proof cannot be overcome by assumptions regarding the identity of the property, misplaced reliance on Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, or unpleaded theories advanced for the first time in second appeal.

The dispute arose from competing claims to agricultural land in Karnataka, but the principles reaffirmed by the Court extend well beyond the facts of the case. The judgment clarifies the limited operation of Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, outlines the permissible scope of rectification deeds, and reaffirms the limits of the High Court's jurisdiction under Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. At it’s core, it reinforces that title to immovable property must be determined on the basis of pleaded facts, cogent evidence, and settled legal principles not conjecture, inference, or unpleaded theories. The judgment provides a clear framework for the adjudication of title disputes.

The Factual Backdrop: Chain of Sale Deeds and Contested Rectification

The dispute traces its origin to Thimmadasappa, the original owner of 1 acre and 18¼ guntas of land in Sy. No. 1/4. Under a registered sale deed dated 17 May 1971 (“Sale Deed I”), he conveyed the land to Venkatappa (defendant No. 3), who, in turn, conveyed it to Govindappa (defendant No. 4) under a registered sale deed dated 24 March 1972 (“Sale Deed II”). Govindappa subsequently conveyed the land to K.M. Venkatamuniyappa (the plaintiff) under a registered sale deed dated 31 May 1973 (“Sale Deed III”). Sale Deed I, Sale Deed II, and Sale Deed III (“Sale Deeds”) consistently described the property as Sy. No. 1/4.

The dispute arose because another parcel of agricultural land, Sy. No. 162, also measured 1 acre and 18¼ guntas. Sy. No. 162 originally belonged to the Temple of Lord Desha Narayanaswamy and was held by Thimmadasappa only as its Barvardar (custodian). Following the abolition of the Inam, the land was re-granted to Thimmadasappa on 5 August 1982, more than a decade after Sale Deed I and nearly nine years after the plaintiff's purchase under Sale Deed III.

On 13 March 1997, the plaintiff and Govindappa (defendant No. 4) executed a rectification deed purporting to substitute the Sy. No. in Sale Deed III from Sy. No. 1/4 to Sy. No. 162. Significantly, Thimmadasappa, the original transferor under Sale Deed I, was not a party to the rectification deed. Thereafter, on 17 October 2005, Thimmadasappa executed a registered partition deed partitioning Sy. No. 162 among his sons, the present appellants.

Issues for Determination

The Supreme Court was called upon to determine whether

the plaintiff had established, through proper pleadings and evidence, that Sy. Nos. 1/4 and 162 referred to the same property; the rectification deed dated 13 March 1997 could validly substitute Sy. No. 162 for Sy. No. 1/4 without the participation of Thimmadasappa, the original transferor; the first appellate court could rely on boundary descriptions in the absence of any pleading or evidence establishing the identity of the two Sy. Nos. and the High Court, in exercising jurisdiction under Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, was justified in affirming the first appellate court's decree.

The Litigation Trail: From Trial Court to Second Appeal

The plaintiff filed a suit seeking a declaration that the 2005 partition deed was not binding on him and a declaration of title to the suit property. His case was that the 1997 rectification deed merely corrected a clerical error in Sale Deed III. The appellants contended that Sy. No. 162 was Inam land held by Thimmadasappa only as a custodian until its re-grant in 1982, and that the Sale Deeds related exclusively to Sy. No. 1/4, a separate property.

The trial court dismissed the suit, holding that the plaintiff had failed to prove title or possession and, more importantly, had failed to establish that Sy. Nos. 1/4 and 162 referred to the same property. It placed particular reliance on the plaintiff's admission in cross-examination that the two Sy. Nos. represented distinct parcels of land.

The first appellate court reversed the trial court's decision, holding that the plaintiff was the owner of the suit property and that the partition deed was not binding on him. It relied principally on a comparison of boundary descriptions in Sale Deed I and the 2005 partition deed to conclude that the property originally conveyed by Thimmadasappa corresponded to Sy. No. 162. The High Court, exercising second appellate jurisdiction, affirmed this reasoning and further invoked Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 on a ground not raised by either party, to support the plaintiff's claim.

The Supreme Court held that the plaintiff had produced no survey records, village maps, phodi sketches, revenue records, Commissioner's report, or expert evidence to establish that Sy. Nos. 1/4 and 162 referred to the same property. It rejected the first appellate court's inference that Thimmadasappa owned no property other than Sy. No. 162, observing that the defence witness had merely stated that the 2005 partition deed related to Sy.No.162 and had made no such assertion regarding Thimmadasappa's ownership. In the absence of evidence establishing the identity of the two Sy. Nos., the plaintiff's admission that they were distinct properties assumed decisive significance.

The Supreme Court next examined the validity of the rectification deed dated 13 March 1997. It observed that the Sale Deed I conveyed Sy. No. 1/4 at a time when Sy. No. 162 still belonged to the Temple and was re-granted to Thimmadasappa only in 1982. A rectification deed could not, under the guise of correcting an error, substitute the subject matter of the original conveyance, particularly without the participation of Thimmadasappa, the original transferor.

The Court held that this was consistent with Section 26 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963, which permitted rectification only where an instrument failed to reflect the parties' true intention due to fraud or mutual mistake. The provision did not extend to substituting one property for another. The rectification deed sought to alter the subject matter of the conveyance, not merely correct a clerical error, and was therefore not within the scope of Section 26.

Applying the principle of nemo dat quod non habet that no person could convey a better title than he possessed—the Court held that, since Thimmadasappa had never conveyed Sy. No. 162 under the Sale Deed I, neither defendant No. 3 nor defendant No. 4 acquired title to that land. Defendant No. 4 could not enlarge the scope of the original conveyance through the rectification deed.

Thimmadasappa accordingly retained title to Sy. No. 162, and his inclusion of that land in the 2005 partition deed among his sons, the present appellants, was legally valid. The Court upheld the appellants' title on the basis of the established chain of title, without relying on equitable considerations.

The High Court had invoked Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 suo motu, relying on N. Venkateshappa v. Munemma to hold that title to Sy. No. 162 enured to the benefit of the plaintiff's earlier purchase upon the re-grant of the property to Thimmadasappa. The Supreme Court held this reliance to be misplaced. It distinguished N. Venkateshappa on the ground that Section 43 was applied in that case only after it was established that the property earlier transferred was the same property subsequently re-granted. In the present case, no such identity between Sy. Nos. 1/4 and 162 had been established. The preconditions for invoking Section 43 were therefore not satisfied.

The Supreme Court clarified that Section 43 could not be used to cure a failure to establish that the property originally transferred was the same property subsequently acquired by the transferor.

The Court was equally emphatic on the limits of second appellate jurisdiction. Instead of examining whether the first appellate court had lawfully displaced the trial court's findings, the High Court had substituted its own reasoning, introduced a new factual premise an alleged interchange of boundaries that had neither been pleaded nor proved and invoked Section 43 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 despite neither party relying upon it. It had also failed to address the plaintiff's admission in cross-examination. The Supreme Court held that a conclusion based on unpleaded contentions, unsupported factual assumptions, and disregard of a material admission was perverse and exceeded the limits of Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

Impact on Title Litigation

This judgment reinforces settled principles governing title litigation. It affirms that a plaintiff seeking a declaration of title must succeed on the basis of his own pleaded and proved case, and not on the weakness of the defence or inferences drawn from boundary descriptions. By insisting on this standard, the Court protects genuine titleholders and bona fide purchasers from claims reconstructed after the event through unpleaded theories or assumptions introduced at the appellate stage.

The judgment also highlights the evidentiary value of continuity in revenue records. Despite the execution of the 1997 rectification deed, the plaintiff took no steps for nearly a decade to have the revenue records mutated in his favour, and the records continued to stand in the appellants' names until the suit was instituted in 2007. The Supreme Court emphasised that prolonged and unexplained inaction in asserting a claimed title is a relevant circumstance that courts must consider.

Practical Implications

For practitioners, the judgment highlights the need to specifically plead and prove the identity of disputed properties where Sy. Nos. are changed or contested. Such identity cannot be inferred from boundary descriptions or oral testimony alone; it must be supported by cogent evidence such as survey records, village maps, phodi sketches, or expert evidence.

For conveyancing practice, the decision clarifies that a rectification deed can correct errors in recording an existing transaction but cannot alter the subject matter of a conveyance or affect the rights of an original transferor who is not a party to it. Practitioners should therefore ensure that all affected parties join in any rectification deed to avoid its being rendered ineffective.

The decision further clarifies the limits of second appellate jurisdiction. By holding that Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 does not permit High Courts to reappreciate evidence, introduce new factual premises, or rely on unpleaded theories, the Court reaffirmed that a second appeal must remain confined to substantial questions of law arising from the findings of the courts below. This reinforces certainty for litigants who have secured findings based on the record before the trial court.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court allowed the appeal, set aside the judgments of the High Court dated 6 July 2023 and the first appellate court dated 22 February 2014, and restored the trial court's decree dated 15 October 2011 dismissing the suit, with no order as to costs. In doing so, the Court reaffirmed foundational principles governing title litigation- title must be determined on the basis of pleadings, evidence, and admissions, and the identity of disputed property must be proved rather than presumed.

The decision reinforces a fundamental principle of title litigation- property rights must be established through pleadings and evidence, not reconstructed through conjecture or unpleaded claims.

Ashoo Gupta, Partner Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Views expressed are personal.

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