Supreme Court Of India Holds That A Party Cannot Take Defence Of Evidence Being Voluminous For Belated Production Of Evidence.

The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 09.07.2026 in the matter of M/s Levitate Mobile Technologies Private Limited v M/s Standard Chartered Bank & Another held that the Commercial Courts Act 2015 (“Commercial Courts Act”) is meant for expeditious disposal of commercial disputes and belated production of evidence, cannot water down the statutory intent and rigours of the Commercial Courts Act.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Technology and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 09.07.2026 in the matter of M/s Levitate Mobile Technologies Private Limited v M/s Standard Chartered Bank & Another1 held that the Commercial Courts Act 2015 (“Commercial Courts Act”) is meant for expeditious disposal of commercial disputes and belated production of evidence, cannot water down the statutory intent and rigours of the Commercial Courts Act.

The Supreme Court observed that it is a well-established principle that while leading evidence, it is expected not only to produce all the documents but also to properly anticipate the questions that may be put to the witnesses by the other side. The Supreme Court inter-alia observed that belated production of documents cannot be countenanced on the grounds that the documents could not be produced due to the voluminous nature of such documents.

Footnote

1 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1300

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.