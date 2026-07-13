High Court Of Delhi Holds That Writ Jurisdiction Cannot Be Invoked To Bypass Statutory Remedies

The High Court of Delhi, through its judgment dated 17.06.2026 in Anuj Goyal v. National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi & Ors. , dismissed a writ petition by holding that High Courts ought to ordinarily refrain from invoking their extraordinary jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, where proceedings are pending before the competent tribunal.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Accounting and Audit and Criminal Law topic(s)

The High Court of Delhi, through its judgment dated 17.06.2026 in Anuj Goyal v. National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi & Ors.1 , dismissed a writ petition by holding that High Courts ought to ordinarily refrain from invoking their extraordinary jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, where proceedings are pending before the competent tribunal.

Mr. Anuj Goyal, a homebuyer and member of the Committee of Creditors, had filed a transfer application before the National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”). However, since Mr. Anuj Goyal was under the impression that the the transfer application would become infructuous if the NCLT pronounced orders on the resolution plan, he approached the High Court seeking urgent intervention.

The Court held that Mr. Anuj Goyal had already availed alternative statutory remedies and had approached multiple forums seeking substantially similar reliefs. The Court further held that since there existed other remedies, the petition was devoid of merit. Therefore, the High Court dismissed the writ petition with costs by holding that the petition amounted to forum shopping.

Footnote

1 W.P.(C) 8240/2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.