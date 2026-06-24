The Supreme Court Reiterates: Benefit Under Section 34(3) Of The Arbitration Act Accrues Irrespective Of A Section 33 Application’s Merit Or Outcome

1. Introduction

1.1 In National Highway Authority of India v. T. Younis & Anr., 2026 INSC 616, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (“SC”) has reaffirmed and clarified its previous decisions on the interaction between Sections 33 and 34(3) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“A&C Act”), bearing implications over the post-award remedial landscape.

1.2 This decision gains importance since it holds that the deferment of the limitation period under Section 34 of the A&C Act, upon the filing of a Section 33 application by a party, is agnostic to the nature and outcome of the application.

1.3 The authors, in the present case comment, seek to briefly discuss the highlights of this decision and its practical implications.

2. Conspectus of Facts

2.1 The Appellant, National Highway Authority of India (“NHAI / Appellant”) had invoked arbitration under Section 3G(5) of the National Highways Act. The initial award was set aside by the High Court of Karnataka (“Karnataka HC”), and the matter was remanded to the tribunal for de novo consideration.

2.2 Following remand, the tribunal passed a fresh award on 03.02.2022 (“Award”). It was this Award that was under challenge and concerns the findings of the SC in the present judgment.

2.3 On 08.03.2022, the Appellant filed an application under Section 33(1)(a) of the A&C Act seeking certain corrections in the Award. On 10.03.2022, T. Younis (“Respondent No. 1”) filed a cross-application under Section 33(4) of the A&C Act seeking an additional award.

2.4 By a common order dated 04.07.2022, the tribunal dismissed both the Section 33 applications; certified copy of which was received by the Appellant on 15.09.2022. The Appellant on 29.10.2022 challenged the Award under Section 34 of the A&C Act, and sought condonation of delay on the ground that the Section 33 applications were pending. Respondent No. 1 objected, contending that the Section 34 applications were time-barred, having been filed beyond the 120-day outer limit under the proviso to Section 34(3) of the A&C Act.

2.5 The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bellary (“District Judge”), by order dated 05.08.2023, condoned the delay and allowed the Section 34 applications. This order was carried in appeal by way of a writ petition before the Karnataka HC, which held that a party could seek benefit under Section 34(3) of the A&C Act only when the application under Section 33 of the A&C Act was maintainable and not otherwise. By its judgment dated 22.01.2024, the Karnataka HC set aside the District Judge’s order and dismissed the Appellant’s Section 34 applications as time-barred. The Appellant thereafter preferred an appeal before the SC.

3. Issue for Consideration before the SC

3.1 The central issue before the Hon'ble SC was regarding commencement of limitation under Section 34 of the A&C Act, when an application under Section 33 had been filed by a party, and whether the nature of the application and its outcome would have any bearing on the benefit under Section 34(3).

4. Analysis and Findings by the SC

4.1 The SC underscored that Section 34(3) of the A&C Act clearly requires that where an application under Section 33 has been made, the limitation period for a Section 34 application shall commence from the date on which the applicationhas been disposed-of by the arbitral tribunal. The SC noted that the issue under consideration was no longer res integra, as in its earlier decisions in Ved Prakash Mithal and Sons v. Union of India, 2018 SCC OnLine SC 3181; USS Alliance v. State of U.P., 2023 SCC OnLine SC 778; and Geojit Financial Services Ltd. v. Sandeep Gurav, 2025 INSC 1021, the Court had made it clear that the date of disposal of the Section 33 application would mark the beginning of the limitation period for filing of application under Section 34 of the A&C Act.

4.2 The Court, however, opined that Section 34(3) does not distinguish between applications and whether they are ultimately allowed or dismissed, nor does it indicate anything regarding maintainability of the application. The SC categorically refused to read into the provision to mean that the benefit of deferred limitation accrues only to applications which were ultimately allowed or held to be maintainable, stating that the legislature itself had not consciously incorporated the same.

4.3 The SC further observed that compelling parties to file Section 34 applications during the pendency of Section 33 proceedings merely as a matter of abundant caution would result in multiplicity of proceedings and procedural uncertainty. The SC reasoned that once proceedings under Section 33 of the A&C Act are initiated and entertained by the arbitral tribunal; the award remains subject to the tribunal’s limited jurisdiction for correction, interpretation, or supplementation, and thus, duplication should be avoided.

4.4 To balance the odds, the SC clarified that where applications under Section 33 of the A&C Act are found to be sham, frivolous, mala fide, or solely filed for the purpose of defeating limitation under Section 34(3), courts would be justified in imposing exemplary and punitive costs. The Court acknowledged that maintaining the balance between preserving legitimate remedies and preventing abuse of process is fundamental to the effective administration of justice.

5. Conclusion

5.1 The SC reinforced that the legislature, in enacting Section 34(3) of the A&C Act, intended to ensure that a party is not procedurally compelled to simultaneously pursue two remedies. It noted that this would be against the spirit of the A&C Act.

5.2 The Court, in facts, found that the Section 34 applications were well within the three-month period contemplated under Section 34(3) of the A&C Act. Accordingly, the SC set aside the order passed by the Karnataka HC and restored the initial order rendered by the District Judge.

6. CMS INDUSLAW’s Remarks:

6.1 Consistent with the line of authority established in Ved Prakash Mithal and Sons, USS Alliance, and Geojit Financial Services, the present judgment reaffirms the settled position of law that so long as a formal application under Section 33 of the A&C Act is pending, limitation for a challenge under Section 34 of the A&C Act shall not run. Whilst doing so, the SC widens the scope of the benefit available under Section 34(3) of the A&C Act, in as much as the nature of the Section 33 application, its maintainability and the eventual outcome are no longer factors relevant while considering the benefit a party can take under Section 34(3).

6.2 Cautioning against incalcitrant litigants, the SC signals that the deferment of limitation is not an unconditional shield, and that the courts retain the jurisdiction to impose exemplary costs where Section 33 is demonstrably misused as a stratagem to extend the limitation clock under Section 34(3) of the A&C Act. This safeguard ensures that the door to procedural abuse stands firmly shut.