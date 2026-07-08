The SIPP Scheme: What Its Expiry Means For Startups

The recent notified version of the Scheme for Facilitating Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) came to an end on 31 March 2026. As of May 2026, there has been no official announcement indicating an extension, renewal, or replacement of the scheme.

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The recent notified version of the Scheme for Facilitating Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) came to an end on 31 March 2026. As of May 2026, there has been no official announcement indicating an extension, renewal, or replacement of the scheme.

Launched in 2016 under the Startup India initiative, SIPP was created to make intellectual property protection more accessible for startups by reducing the financial burden of hiring professional IP services. Over nearly a decade, the scheme enabled thousands of patent, trademark, and design applications by allowing eligible applicants to access government-supported IP facilitation.

The scheme was implemented through the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM). It linked DPIIT-recognized startups and other eligible applicants with empanelled patent agents, trademark agents, and legal professionals. These facilitators supported applicants across the entire IP process, including drafting applications, filing documents, responding to examination reports, attending hearings, and completing final prosecution.1

While applicants continued to pay mandatory government filing fees, the professional fees of facilitators were reimbursed by the Government of India. Over time, SIPP expanded in scope and became one of the most significant IP support mechanisms under the Startup India framework.

How the Scheme Evolved

2016 to 2020

SIPP initially began as a pilot initiative and was later extended for an additional three years. During this phase, support was mainly limited to DPIIT-recognized startups filing patents, trademarks, and designs within India.2

2020 to 2023

The scheme received another extension as its usage increased significantly. Government data shows a sharp rise in filings during this period—for example, trademark applications from startups increased from just 4 in 2016–17 to 8,649 in 2021–22. By October 2022, more than 7,400 patent applications and 28,700 trademark applications had been processed under SIPP.3

2023 to 2026

The final version of the scheme was its most inclusive. Eligibility was expanded to cover:

Individual innovators applying through Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs);

Eligible educational institutions under the Patents Rules, 2003; and

Indian applicants filing international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Facilitator remuneration was also increased to attract more experienced IP professionals. Additionally, the requirement for Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) approval for startups was removed, making access simpler and faster.

Government reports also suggest that more than ₹380 lakh was paid toward facilitator reimbursements during the scheme’s operation.4

Who Was Eligible?

SIPP benefits were available to:

DPIIT-recognized startups incorporated in India, up to 10 years old, with annual turnover below ₹100 crore;

Individual Indian innovators using TISC support;

Eligible Indian educational institutions under the Patents Rules, 2003; and

Indian applicants filing PCT international applications where India acted as the International Searching Authority (ISA).

What Does the Expiry Mean?

The conclusion of SIPP marks an important change in India’s IP support framework for startups and innovators.

No new applications under SIPP

Startups that did not begin the filing process before 31 March 2026 can no longer access scheme benefits. All new IP filings must now be privately funded, including professional legal costs, which can range approximately from ₹30,000 to ₹80,000 or more per application depending on complexity and stage of prosecution.

Ongoing cases likely to continue

Applications already initiated under the scheme are expected to proceed through empanelled facilitators, subject to government reimbursement rules. However, applicants are advised to confirm their specific case status directly with their facilitators.

Empanelled facilitator network effectively inactive

Since reimbursements are no longer available for new work, empanelled professionals will now operate outside the scheme for fresh filings. Startups will need to negotiate commercial terms directly with IP service providers.

Broader Implications for the Startup Ecosystem

SIPP played a key role in reducing structural cost barriers to intellectual property protection. If no replacement mechanism is introduced, its expiry could significantly influence innovation behavior in the startup ecosystem.

Return of cost-related barriers

For early-stage startups, even moderate legal and drafting costs can be discouraging. Without subsidized facilitation, many founders may delay or avoid filing IP altogether, especially in pre-revenue stages.

Potential slowdown in IP activity

The rapid growth in startup-related patent and trademark filings over the past decade was strongly supported by SIPP. A policy gap may result in a noticeable slowdown in this momentum.

Greater impact on deep-tech sectors

Startups in areas such as deep technology, biotechnology, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing are likely to be most affected. Patent drafting and prosecution in these fields typically require higher technical and legal expertise, making them more expensive.

Increased cost for international filings

The 2023 version of SIPP also supported certain PCT applications. Without such assistance, startups aiming for global IP protection may face significantly higher costs at a crucial stage of international expansion.

What Support Still Exists?

Although SIPP has ended, several other IP-related benefits for startups remain available.

Statutory fee reductions

Eligible startups and small entities can still benefit from:

an 80% reduction in patent filing fees; and

a 50% reduction in trademark filing fees.5

These benefits are independent of SIPP.

Expedited patent examination

Startups can still request fast-track examination of patent applications under existing Startup India provisions.6

Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs)

TISCs, developed in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), continue to offer prior art searches, IP guidance, and advisory services.

State-level IP assistance programs

Several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, continue to provide their own startup-focused IP support initiatives, although coverage and eligibility criteria differ.

The key limitation remains the absence of subsidized professional facilitation. While fee rebates reduce government charges, they do not cover the cost of specialized legal drafting and prosecution services essential for strong IP protection.

What Should Stakeholders Watch For?

Since SIPP has already been extended multiple times in the past, the possibility of a renewed or redesigned successor framework cannot be ruled out.

Startups, incubators, investors, and IP professionals should closely monitor updates from DPIIT and official IP India communications for any future policy announcements.

Our Coverage on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7464913978461171712

Footnotes

1 IP India, “Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP)”

https://www.ipindia.gov.in/page-content/startups-intellectual-property-protection-sipp

2 PIB, “Extension of Startup Intellectual Property Protection Scheme”

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1776841

3 PIB, “Revised SIPP Scheme and Facilitator Fee Structure”

https://www.pib.gov.in/Pressreleaseshare.aspx?PRID=1880465

4 IP India, “Approved SIPP Scheme Notification (2023-2026)”

https://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/News/885_1_approved_SIPP_scheme.pdf

5 IP India, “Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP)”

https://www.ipindia.gov.in/page-content/startups-intellectual-property-protection-sipp

6 IP India, “Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP)”

https://www.ipindia.gov.in/page-content/startups-intellectual-property-protection-sipp

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