Restaurant Trade Dress: Protecting Ambience Under IP Law

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Introduction

The contemporary restaurant offers more than just food. Exposed Edison bulbs, reclaimed-wood communal tables, a peculiar shade of teal on the walls, and a signature playlist, the choreography of an open kitchen, and others are all deliberately designed to invoke a familiar “feel” that is associated with one brand, before customers taste a dish. With experiential branding being the focus of the hospitality commerce, a tricky legal issue arises, one which is perhaps, just as much as the branding itself, the most important: Is the atmosphere of a restaurant itself a property that can be owned, just like a logo, a slogan? This article delves into the concept of ‘trade dress’ as to interior designs of restaurants and customer experience, and the reception of its doctrine in Indian law, in the form of ‘passing off’, the inspiration-imitations dichotomy, and the practical boundaries of inspiration and imitation.

Ambience is a Branding Asset

Groups of restaurants now plan for “experience design” as they would for menu planning, and do it as carefully. Color, lighting temperature, acoustics, uniform color of plates, the smell of the food, and even the layout are all in line to create a cohesive multi-sensory brand signature across outlets, with the goal of a customer entering blindfolded into any outlet of the chain and recognising it. This is the commercial reason that turns décor from an interior design to a source identifier: the trademark law itself.

The visual environment, not just the name above the door, is a main means of recall and goodwill, as consumers are finding restaurants before ads, via Instagram and TikTok. Trade dress law has existed for decades before the advent of social media, and it is this commercial circumstance that it was created to safeguard.

The origin and development of trade dress

Originally, the term ‘trade dress’ was limited to product packaging and labelling. It has grown into much more than packaging, and extends to the “total image and overall appearance” of a product or business, including size, shape, colour, texture, graphics, and even the specific way the product is sold. Trade dress is infringed by a false designation of origin likely to cause consumer confusion and may also be federally registered as a trade dress if it is not functional.

There are two doctrines of distinctiveness and non-functionality, which form the bases for all trade dress claims wherever recognised: distinctiveness (the trade dress should be inherently distinctive or should have acquired secondary meaning) and non-functionality (there should be no protection extended to those features of the article that serve utilitarian functions, such as being indispensable for the article’s operation or function, or affecting its costs and qualities). The doctrine of non-functionality is the only doctrine limiting claims of trade dress regarding interior design of restaurants, as there are several design features that are utilitarian in nature and cannot be protected irrespective of their distinctiveness.

Two Pesos v. Taco Cabana: The Foundational Restaurant Case

The single most important authority on restaurant trade dress remains the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Two Pesos, Inc. v. Taco Cabana, Inc. Taco Cabana operated a chain of fast-food Mexican restaurants with a distinctive festive theme: a patio café, bright interior and exterior colours, paintings and artifacts on the walls, and specific architectural features. Two Pesos opened a visually similar chain in the same market. The Supreme Court held that trade dress, including restaurant décor, can be inherently distinctive and therefore protectable under section 43(a) without proof of secondary meaning, provided it is not functional. The Court rejected the argument that restaurant trade dress should be treated differently from product packaging, reasoning that the Lanham Act’s purpose, protecting the ability of consumers to identify the source of goods and services and protecting a business’s investment in distinctiveness, applies with equal force to the visual identity of a restaurant.

Two Pesos is significant for three reasons relevant to hospitality businesses. First, it confirmed that an overall “look and feel”, not merely a logo or name, is a legally cognisable trademark asset. Second, it established that originality and inherent distinctiveness can substitute for the otherwise demanding burden of proving secondary meaning, which is significant for newer restaurant brands without decades of market presence. Third, and more cautionary, it illustrates how readily a theme (festive Mexican patio dining) can shade into a combination of unprotected individual elements that, taken together, may nonetheless be protectable as a composite.

Subsequent U.S. Jurisprudence: Narrowing & Clarifying the Doctrine

The apparent scope of Two Pesos was moderated by later decisions. In Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Brothers, Inc., the Supreme Court made a distinction between the design of a product (which cannot be inherently distinctive and always must be proven as secondary meaning) and the packaging of a product (which may be inherently distinctive). While Samara Brothers was about children’s clothing, and not restaurant interiors, lower courts have struggled with the placement of the overall restaurant “look and feel” on this spectrum of packaging / design, with many courts holding that the interior design is more akin to dress than packaging type and therefore is ineligible for inherent distinctiveness protection as Two Pesos.

In Traffix Devices, Inc. v. Marketing Displays, Inc., the functionality bar was reaffirmed, ruling that a feature is functional, and thus can’t receive trade dress protection, if it’s essential to the use or purpose of that particular article or affects its cost or quality, and that that’s a strong sign of functionality if an expired utility patent covers a feature. In the restaurants, this means functional, non-design elements such as bar height, kitchen visibility for safety compliance, and fire-code-required exits will not be part of the protectable dress, regardless of their visibility.

The protection of trade dress is illustrated in Christian Louboutin S.A. v. Yves Saint Laurent America, Inc., where the Second Circuit held for Louboutin a narrow protection for trade dress, applying the protection only to the specific red lacquered outsole as distinguished from the upper of the shoe, a case involving a single-colour or limited-colour claim. Protection in a restaurant for a “signature colour palette” will usually be limited to the palette and its use, rather than to its individual colours.

In addition to food service, retail environment trade dress (closely related to restaurant interior trade dress) is a vigorously litigated and commercially important area outside the realm of food service, as evidenced by Apple Inc.’s trade dress claims to its retail store design, including clean lines, glass storefronts, wooden tables, and recessed lighting, and its subsequent enforcement action against imitators in several jurisdictions.

The Indian Position: Passing Off as the Operative Remedy

India lacks a separate category of “trade dress” registration, unlike the Trade Marks Act, 1999, which allows for trademark registration of packaging marks or combinations of colours. The definition of ‘trade mark’ under the Act is so wide that it also covers ‘the shape of goods, their packaging and combination of colours’ and registration of such non-traditional marks is in principle possible; however, in practice, Indian courts have been overly protective of the overall visual identity of the product, including its get up, layout, and colour scheme, by relying on passing off, which does not require registration but is based on the factual question of whether the consumers are deceived as to the source of the product.

The top Indian case is Colgate Palmolive Co. v. Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., which involved the Delhi High Court’s restriction on Anchor’s use of a red-and-white colour combination on its containers of tooth powder that were substantially similar to Colgate’s. The Court concluded that trade dress refers to the “general appearance” or “get-up” of goods and that imitation of get-up is “actionable per se” as passing off, especially in instances where the target consumer base includes “unwary or semi-literate” buyers who do not read the container but who rely on the general appearance. The Court expressly distinguished between protection for trade dress (reputation-based, potentially perpetual) and protection for design (registration-based and time-limited) and found that the shape of a container does not need to be registered under the Designs Act for it to be protected by trade dress.

In the same way as the UK and EU courts have required a clear graphical presentation and proof of acquired distinctiveness to accord protection to a colour per se when determining trade dress claims in the context of chocolate trade dress, Cadbury has also relied on its established purple (Pantone 2685C) packaging.

No Indian decision has yet directly addressed restaurant interior décor as “trade dress” in the sense of Two Pesos. Still, the totality of the impression created, rather than literal identity, is the standard of passing off that offers a doctrinal bridge. If a statement of resemblance based on the “overall impression” and “unwary customer” tests is likely to be adopted by an Indian court seeking to enjoin a competing restaurant from copying a unique combination of restaurant layout, a distinctive colour scheme, unique restaurant furniture and restaurant lighting, the claimant is likely to have to demonstrate that the combination has acquired reputation and goodwill, identifying it with a particular trade source, and that the resemblance is likely to deceive.

Lawful Inspiration versus Unlawful Imitation

Trade dress does not give a monopoly on a style of design. No one, by using these styles, is making them into source identifiers, and no one at any business is prohibited from using them, so these are just the kinds of designs that are commonplace in the U.S. and Indian design world (the functionality and generic limitation that runs throughout U.S. and Indian design law). The right question is not whether the defendant used a similar style, but whether the defendant copied the “specific, distinctive combination of elements which consumers have come to associate exclusively with” the claimant’s brand.

Both jurisdictions look at this as a composite and holistic comparison and not by elements: Individually non-generic features, such as brick walls, pendant lights, communal tables, can collectively be a part of a protectable whole if the particular arrangement, proportion, and combination of them is unique and recognizable; the logic of Two Pesos applies to a “sum of the parts” analysis. In practice, the distinction between a legitimate inspiration and an illegitimate copy lies in:

Degree of similarity in the overall commercial impression, not isolated features;

Evidence of intent to copy (deliberate, point-by-point replication is treated far more seriously than independent convergence on popular trends);

Functionality of the copied elements (utilitarian features are never protectable, however distinctive-looking);

Likelihood of consumer confusion as to source, sponsorship, or affiliation; and

Market context, including geographical overlap, target demographic, and price positioning.

Emerging Challenges

There are a few recent developments that make this analysis more difficult. Franchising compounds the value of the protected décor as it is the brand, and its value is dependent upon the franchisees’ ability to replicate it, and compounds the risk of dilution in the case of a franchise agreement expiring or being terminated, and a former franchisee retaining a look-alike location. The branding of a design trend by social media has shortened the time between a trend’s introduction and its viral replication in different, unaffiliated, and unrelated media, making it more difficult to create exclusive association and secondary meaning before the look becomes ubiquitous. Raised new questions: Can ephemeral, non-permanent decor become entitled to trade dress protection? Lastly, the ability to generate interior concepts by using AI design tools quickly raises new questions about authorship and originality, as opposed to trade dress (which protects the source-identifying function, and not the authorship), but adds the danger of accidental convergence on similar styles among competitors, making it more difficult to prove copying versus coincidence.

Practical Implications and Conclusion

The lesson for restaurant owners and hospitality brands is two-fold. Firstly, there is protection, but it is not automatic: distinctiveness and non-functionality must be proven, preferably with internal documentation of original design decisions, consistent and exclusive use across outlets, and evidence of customer association (social media commentary, press coverage about the “look”, and customer surveys can help). Secondly, the registration strategy should be purposeful. In other words, it should be decided to register the elements of the trademark that are distinctive, such as a signature combination of colours, a mark in the shape of an object, and a configuration mark, under the provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and to trust in passing-off as the backup and often quicker remedy against an imitator.

In Indian trademark law, in particular, doctrinal development is possible because there is no decision from the restaurant interior similar to the Two Pesos court. The “overall impression” doctrine, which was first developed by the U.S. courts in Colgate v. Anchor, is likely to be directly introduced to the world of Indian restaurants by the Indian judiciary as the commercialization of ambience through franchising and social media virality rampages across the country. While there is a strong doctrinal basis for such protection in India where the legislature has committed to providing a flexible remedy depending on the facts of a case, litigants can expect courts to rigorously police the functionality and genericness boundaries, ensuring that the protection conferred is for the investment that a brand owner has made in their brand, and not to allow appropriation of design language that is rightfully in the public domain.

References

Statutes

Trade Marks Act, 1999 (India), s 2(1)(zb). Lanham (Trademark) Act 1946, 15 USC § 1125(a) (USA). Designs Act, 2000 (India).

Cases

Two Pesos, Inc. v Taco Cabana, Inc., 505 US 763 (1992). Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v Samara Brothers, Inc., 529 US 205 (2000). Traffix Devices, Inc. v Marketing Displays, Inc., 532 US 23 (2001). Christian Louboutin S.A. v Yves Saint Laurent America, Inc., 696 F.3d 206 (2d Cir 2012). Colgate Palmolive Co & Anr v Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt Ltd, 2003 (27) PTC 478 (Del); 108 (2003) DLT 51.

Footnotes

1 Two Pesos, Inc. v Taco Cabana, Inc., 505 US 763, 764 n 1 (1992).

2 Lanham Act 1946, 15 USC § 1125(a).

3 Traffix Devices, Inc. v Marketing Displays, Inc., 532 US 23, 32–33 (2001).

4 Two Pesos (n 1).

5 ibid 773–776.

6 Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v Samara Brothers, Inc., 529 US 205, 212–215 (2000).

7 Traffix Devices (n 3) 32–35.

8 Christian Louboutin S.A. v Yves Saint Laurent America, Inc., 696 F.3d 206, 226–228 (2d Cir. 2012).

9 Trade Marks Act 1999 (India), s 2(1)(zb).

10 Colgate Palmolive Co & Anr v Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt Ltd, 2003 (27) PTC 478 (Del), paras 58–69.

11 ibid para 8 (discussing the relationship between trade dress and the Designs Act, 2000).

12 The Indian Position: Passing Off as the Operative Remedy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.