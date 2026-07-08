In a landmark 150-page judgment delivered on 18 May 2026, the Division Bench of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court set aside the 2018 royalty decree granted in favour of Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., significantly restating the evidentiary and legal standards governing Standard Essential Patent (“SEP”) litigation in India.

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Delhi High Court Sets Aside Philips DVD SEP Royalty Decree: Essentiality, FRAND & Patent Exhaustion Clarified

Bansal v. Philips: Delhi High Court Recalibrates the Evidentiary Standard for SEPs, FRAND Royalty and Section 107A Exhaustion

In a landmark 150-page judgment delivered on 18 May 2026, the Division Bench of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court set aside the 2018 royalty decree granted in favour of Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., significantly restating the evidentiary and legal standards governing Standard Essential Patent (“SEP”) litigation in India.1

The ruling revisits and clarifies critical principles relating to SEP essentiality, claim-to-product mapping, FRAND licensing obligations, and the doctrine of patent exhaustion under Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act, 1970.

In Brief

A Division Bench comprising Hon’ble Justice C. Hari Shankar and Hon’ble Justice Om Prakash Shukla allowed the appeals filed by Rajesh Bansal (Mangalam Technology) and K.K. Bansal (Bhagirathi Electronics), thereby setting aside the learned Single Judge’s 2018 decree directing payment of FRAND royalties to Philips on every DVD player manufactured or sold by the appellants.

The Court also quashed the award of punitive damages amounting to ₹5,00,000.

The judgment lays down several significant principles governing SEP litigation in India:

An SEP plaintiff must independently establish the existence of a recognised standard, equivalence between the suit patent and its foreign counterparts, and the essentiality of the patent to the standard. Foreign Essentiality Certificates, by themselves, are insufficient unless duly proved in evidence.

Direct infringement requires detailed product-to-claim mapping in terms of Rule 3(A)(ix) of the High Court of Delhi Rules Governing Patent Suits, 2022.

For indirect or standard-based infringement under Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. v. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 2 , both patent-to-standard mapping and product-to-standard mapping must be demonstrated.

, both patent-to-standard mapping and product-to-standard mapping must be demonstrated. Following the 2002 amendment effective from 20 May 2003, Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act no longer requires the upstream seller to be authorised specifically by the patentee; authorisation “under law” is sufficient to trigger exhaustion.

A claim for FRAND royalty cannot be sustained without disclosure and proof of comparable third-party licences.

Where the patented invention forms only one component of a larger product, the royalty base cannot automatically extend to the entire end-product.

Background: The Philips DVD Litigation

The dispute arose from two commercial suits filed by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. before the Delhi High Court: CS (Comm) 24/2016 against Rajesh Bansal trading as Mangalam Technology; and

CS (Comm) 436/2017 against K.K. Bansal trading as Bhagirathi Electronics.

Philips asserted Indian Patent IN 184753 titled “Decoding Device for Converting a Modulated Signal to a Series of M-Bit Information Words”, which it claimed was the Indian counterpart of US Patent No. 5,696,505 and EP 745254 B1.

According to Philips, the suit patent constituted a Standard Essential Patent for DVD standards established by the DVD Forum, and the defendants had manufactured and sold DVD players incorporating the patented technology without obtaining a licence.

During the pendency of the proceedings, the patent expired on 12 February 2015, thereby rendering the prayer for injunctive relief infructuous. The dispute consequently narrowed into a claim for damages and royalties.

By judgment dated 12 July 20183, the learned Single Judge:

Held the suit patent to be an SEP;

Found the defendants liable for infringement;

Fixed FRAND royalty rates at USD 3.175 per DVD player up to 7 May 2010 and USD 1.90 thereafter;

Awarded interest at 10% per annum;

Imposed punitive damages of ₹5,00,000 against Rajesh Bansal; and

Appointed a Local Commissioner to determine the volume of infringing sales.

The defendants challenged the decree before the Division Bench.

Issues Before the Division Bench

Although the appeals primarily concerned damages and royalty determination, the Hon’ble Division Bench observed that infringement remained the foundational issue because no monetary relief could survive in the absence of infringement.The Court accordingly framed the following key questions: Whether Philips had successfully established that the suit patent was, in fact, a Standard Essential Patent; Whether infringement had been established either through direct claim-to-product mapping or through the indirect “transitive” approach recognised in Intex; Whether Philips’ patent rights stood exhausted under Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act owing to the defendants’ sourcing arrangements involving MediaTek PCBs; and Whether the methodology adopted by the learned Single Judge for determining FRAND royalty rates and royalty base was legally sustainable. Essentiality: Evidentiary Burdens in SEP Litigation

The judgment provides an important restatement of the evidentiary framework applicable to SEP litigation in India.

The Hon’ble Division Bench reiterated that an SEP plaintiff must establish three foundational elements:

Existence of a recognised technical standard set by a Standard Setting Organisation (“SSO”);

Mapping of the patent claims onto the standard through claim charts; and

Essentiality of the patent to implementation of that standard.

The Bench adopted the ETSI definition of “essentiality” under Article 15(6) of the ETSI IPR Policy, clarifying that essentiality must be assessed on technical, not merely commercial, grounds.

Although the Court accepted the DVD Forum’s status as an SSO and assumed the existence of DVD standards, Philips failed to establish the next critical requirement: claim mapping and essentiality.

Philips relied upon Essentiality Certificates issued by Proskauer Rose and Cohausz & Florack in relation to the foreign counterpart patents. However, the Court held the certificates inadmissible because:

They did not explain the methodology adopted for mapping the patent claims onto the DVD standards;

No representative from the issuing entities was examined as a witness; and

No supporting affidavit or deposition authenticated the certificates.

Significantly, no claim charts mapping the claims of the foreign or Indian patents to the technical specifications of the DVD standards were placed on record.

The Court therefore held that an SEP plaintiff cannot rely merely on foreign Essentiality Certificates without satisfying evidentiary requirements under Indian law.

Infringement: Direct and Indirect Standards After Intex

The Court reiterated that patent infringement in India fundamentally requires claim-to-product mapping because patent protection extends only to the scope of the claims under Section 10(4)(c) of the Patents Act.

The requirement now stands expressly incorporated under Rule 3(A)(ix) of the Delhi High Court Rules Governing Patent Suits, 2022.

For SEPs, however, Intex recognises an additional “indirect” or “transitive” method of proof:

Patent maps to the standard (A = B);

Product maps to the same standard (B = C);

Therefore, product practices the patent (A = C).

The Hon’ble Division Bench clarified that both stages require independent proof.

Philips failed on both counts:

No admissible claim charts established patent-to-standard mapping;

No product-to-claim mapping was produced for the defendants’ DVD players;

Technical testing evidence lacked underlying analytical records or test logs.

Accordingly, the Court concluded that infringement had not been established.

Section 107A(b): Patent Exhaustion After the 2003 Amendment

One of the most significant aspects of the judgment concerns the interpretation of Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act.

The provision exempts from infringement the importation of patented products from a person “duly authorised under the law” to produce or sell such products.

The Hon’ble Division Bench closely examined the legislative amendment introduced by the Patents (Amendment) Act, 2002 with effect from 20 May 2003.

Prior to the amendment, the provision required authorisation specifically “by the patentee.” After the amendment, the language was broadened to include persons authorised “under the law.”

The Court held that this distinction is substantive and deliberate.

Accordingly, post-2003 exhaustion does not require proof that the upstream supplier was licensed directly by the patentee. Lawful commercial authorisation is sufficient.

On facts, the defendants had procured MediaTek PCBs through authorised distributors, namely Shuntak and Sheen Land. Evidence also showed that the same MediaTek chipsets were present in Philips-branded DVD players and other commercially available products.

The Court therefore concluded that Philips had voluntarily released the patented technology into commerce and that its patent rights stood exhausted under Section 107A(b).

In reaching this conclusion, the Bench relied upon international jurisprudence including Impression Products4, Quanta Computer5, Univis Lens Co.6, and Bloomer v. McQuewan7.

FRAND Obligations and Royalty Determination

The Court also revisited the legal framework governing FRAND licensing obligations.

Relying upon Huawei v. ZTE8 and Intex, the Hon’ble Division Bench reiterated that an SEP holder must first establish itself as a willing licensor offering fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms before claiming relief.

The burden of proving FRAND compliance rests squarely upon the patentee.

The Court held that this burden cannot be discharged merely by asserting a uniform royalty rate or relying upon pre-suit negotiations.

Comparable third-party licence agreements must be disclosed and proved to enable judicial scrutiny regarding:

Fairness;

Reasonableness; and

Non-discrimination.

Although Philips claimed to possess comparable licences, none were produced before the Court.

The Bench observed that the concepts of “fair,” “reasonable,” and “non-discriminatory” operate collectively and require substantive evidentiary disclosure.

Royalty Base: Entire Product vs. Patented Component

The Court also rejected the royalty methodology adopted by the learned Single Judge.

The patented technology resided within a decoding chip/PCB rather than the DVD player as a whole. Consequently, the Court held that royalty could not automatically be calculated on the value of the complete DVD player.

While the Court stopped short of expressly adopting the “smallest saleable patent-practising unit” doctrine recognised in certain foreign jurisdictions, the reasoning clearly aligns with that principle.

This aspect of the judgment is likely to influence future SEP disputes involving consumer electronics, automotive technologies, and IoT devices.

Punitive Damages Set Aside

The learned Single Judge had awarded punitive damages primarily on the basis that one of the defendants had previously been employed by Philips.

The Hon’ble Division Bench found no legal basis for imposing exemplary damages solely on that ground.

In any event, once the findings on SEP status, infringement, and exhaustion were reversed, no compensatory liability survived to support punitive damages.

The award was accordingly set aside.

Key Takeaways for SEP Litigation in India

(a) Trial Preparation Is Critical

The judgment reinforces that SEP litigation in India demands rigorous technical and evidentiary preparation, including:

Detailed claim charts;

Expert testimony;

Admissible technical evidence; and

Proper proof of foreign documents and essentiality materials.

(b) Section 107A(b) Is Now a Powerful Defence

The ruling substantially strengthens the doctrine of international exhaustion under Indian patent law and will likely become a key defence for downstream manufacturers and importers.

(c) Royalty Base Debates Will Intensify

The Court’s approach indicates increasing judicial scrutiny regarding whether royalties should be assessed on end-products or only on the patented component.

(d) Disclosure of Comparable Licences Is Essential

Future SEP plaintiffs may need to proactively structure confidentiality arrangements and disclosure mechanisms for comparable licence agreements.

(e) Supply Chain Documentation Matters

Manufacturers, importers, and sourcing entities should maintain robust documentation evidencing lawful procurement channels and authorised component sourcing.

Conclusion

By setting aside the 2018 Philips decree, the Delhi High Court has significantly recalibrated the standards governing SEP litigation in India.

The judgment strengthens evidentiary discipline in patent enforcement while simultaneously clarifying the post-2003 scope of patent exhaustion under Section 107A(b).

For SEP holders, the message is clear: technical proof, admissible evidence, and transparent FRAND disclosures are indispensable.

For implementers and downstream manufacturers, the ruling offers substantial clarity regarding lawful sourcing, exhaustion, and royalty defences.

Footnotes

1 K.K. Bansal v. Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., RFA(OS)(COMM)

2 Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. before, 2023 SCC OnLine Del 1845 (DB)

3 Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. v. Rajesh Bansal, CS (Comm) 24/2016, and Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. v. Bhagirathi Electronics, CS (Comm) 436/2017.

4 Impression Products v. Lexmark International, 2017 SCC OnLine US SC 9

5 Quanta Computer. v. LG Electronics, Inc., 553 U.S. 617 (2008)

6 U.S. v. Univis Lens Co., 316 U.S. 241 (1942)

7 Bloomer v. McQuewan, 14 How. 539 (1853)

8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd v. ZTE Corp., Case No. C-170/13

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