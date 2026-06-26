WIPO Arbitration For Intellectual Property Disputes Involving Indian Companies: When Indian Courts Are Not The Best Forum

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Introduction

In any corporation, nowadays, Intellectual Property (IP) assets such as patents, trademarks, copyrights technical know-how and/or licenses represents a significant portion of a company’s actual value. As businesses today, have substantially increased their indulgences in cross border transactions, disputes over IP are correspondingly likely to span over multiple jurisdictions. India has made significant efforts to improve its institutions for handling of such cross-border IP disputes. One of the major step towards this directions was making the former Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) in 2021 obsolete and establishing a dedicated Intellectual Property Divisions (IPDs) in its several High Courts. Despite these institutional reforms, the conventional hurdles for litigation in India has made India as less favourable country for resolving cross-border disputes. This article moots for contract based multi jurisdiction complex contractual IP disputes are better adjudicated by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Center, which offers more efficient, confidential and economically beneficial resolutions. The weaknesses of traditional Indian courts, when compared with the advantages of WIPO arbitration, make it clear why private arbitration is often the best way to protect IP rights of corporates.

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Limitations of Traditional Litigations in India

Even though India has set up specialized commercial courts, traditional lawsuits still pose significant risks that can harm the commercial value of an IP asset. Procedural delays and the absence of adjudicatory mechanisms that are adequately oriented toward technical expertise have taken away confidence of foreign corporations that come for dispute resolution in India. Data from national court reviews shows that IP lawsuits often face these delays, which can extend a full trial to four to eight years before a final ruling is made. In fast-moving fields like software or electronics, where technology shifts every year, waiting this long renders a court victory almost meaningless.

Moreover, traditional courts usually lack deep technical expertise since civil court judges are legal specialists and not experts in a technical field. A complicated patent dispute over chemical compounds or telecom networks demands specialized scientific understanding, which will be missing in traditional dispute resolution in India. Trying these cases in front of a civil judge often becomes a lengthy, costly battle involving expert witnesses that can stretch the case out for months. Lastly, traditional court cases are entirely public. Court documents and hearings are accessible to anyone. If a company is suing someone for stealing a trade secret or breaching a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), a public trial could force them to disclose their proprietary code or formulas in open court, jeopardizing the very secret they aimed to protect.

The WIPO ADR Advantage for Indian Corporations

The WIPO Arbitration Rules’ setup is specifically designed to address the risks that are inherent to trials in public courts. In traditional courts a foreign business partner may fear that a local court will side with the domestic company. This is achieved through WIPO keeping a dedicated ‘List of Neutrals’. This means that each company can agree on international arbitrators, patent lawyers or technical experts, who have directly worked in the particular industry in question.

Furthermore, the WIPO Arbitration Rules, Article 75 to 78, makes sure that the proceedings follows strict compliance with confidentiality. The public never learns of the arbitration, nor of the evidence submitted, nor of the ultimate award winner. This protects a company’s reputation and ensures that private assets, such as software source code, never leak to the public or to the competition. WIPO also enables the consolidation of multi-country disputes into one case. Instead of taking disputes to several jurisdictions, parties always prefer to get their dispute adjudicated through more neutral process. However, disputes where third-party rights are involved, such disputes will not come under the purview of WIPO, however, disputes that are grounded in contract will

The Arbitrability And Enforcement Reality in India

To safely use WIPO arbitration clauses, corporate legal teams must understand exactly which types of IP disputes are allowed to be adjudicated through arbitration under law. The ground rules were laid down by the Supreme Court of India in the landmark case of Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc. v. SBI Home Finance Ltd. [(2011) 5 SCC 532]. The court made a clear distinction between rights in rem (rights against the whole world, which are not arbitrable) and rights in personam (rights protected against specific persons, which are arbitrable). In Vidya Drolia v. Durga Trading Corporation [(2021) 2 SCC 1], a three-judge bench reaffirmed this principle, holding that a dispute involving an official state function or affecting the general public must be decided by a public court and not by a private arbitrator.

This rule creates disputes as to whether an IP asset should have been granted or registered at all, such as the cancellation of a patent under Section 64 of the Patents Act, 1970 or removal of a trademark under Section 57 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, are sovereign government decisions and cannot be decided by an arbitrator. However, Indian courts routinely allow arbitration for disputes over private contracts. In Eros International Media Ltd. v. Telemax Links India Pvt. Ltd. [2016 SCC OnLine Bom 2179], the Bombay High Court ruled that if an IP infringement claim is based on a breach of a commercial contract, the dispute is strictly a private matter between those two parties and can be fully resolved through arbitration. This pro-arbitration view was backed by the Delhi High Court in Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. v. Lectro E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. [2021 SCC OnLine Del 1058], which held that disputes over trademark misuse and brand ownership that stem from a contract are perfectly suited for private arbitration.

Once the WIPO private tribunal has made its award outside India, the enforcement of such award in India is governed by Part II of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which is based on the international New York Convention (1958). If the WIPO award is rendered in a country that India officially recognizes as a reciprocating partner under Section 44, the winning company can apply to an Indian High Court to enforce the award. Under Section 48 of the Act, the grounds for a losing party to block a foreign award are very narrow. Once the High Court confirms the award is valid under Section 48, it is recognized under Section 49 and is treated exactly like a binding decree passed by an Indian court itself, allowing the winner to immediately move forward with collecting assets or executing the judgment.

Conclusion

For simple, local business issues, the specialized Intellectual Property Divisions of Indian High Courts are still great tools for getting quick emergency orders against copycats. For Indian companies that grow into international joint ventures, complex tech transfers or global software licensing, relying only on traditional public courts is a big business risk. These include court backlogs that take years, public disclosure of commercial trade secrets and having to fight separate legal battles in multiple countries. In international business contracts, the inclusion of a WIPO arbitration clause transfers possible disputes from uncertain court systems to a private, highly specialized international forum. WIPO arbitration protects corporate innovations by blending tailored technical know-how with tight confidentiality and robust enforcement provisions under Part II of the Indian Arbitration Act, reducing legal exposure and helping to keep business on track in the global marketplace.

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