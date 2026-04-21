Trademark Protection For Influencers: Securing Digital Identities In The Creator Economy

INTRODUCTION

The online presence of an influencer, whether it is their user name, brand name, slogan, or aesthetic, is usually their most marketable available property in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. These labels work in the same way as traditional trademarks in that they make the content and products of a given influencer stand out in the virtual marketplace compared to others. Since influencers are monetizing their personal brand by selling products, partnering with brands, and providing online services, it is necessary to protect these identifiers.

Trademark protection in India is regulated by Trade Marks Act1 that legally safeguards the marks that can be used to differentiate between the goods or services of one or the other. Although initially the law was developed to govern conventional commercial signs, it is becoming highly applicable in protecting online identities developed by influencers. Nevertheless, the implementation of the trademark law in the influencer economy produces controversial issues of impersonation, unauthorized sales, and exploitation of online personalities.

This paper will analyze how the law of trademarks can safeguard the influencers in the creator economy, the latest trends in India, and the legal issues related to the possibility of securing online identities in the fast-growing online market.

THE CREATOR ECONOMY and DIGITAL PERSONALITY BRAND

The creator economy can be defined as a type of ecosystem in which people earn money by selling digital works, using advertisements, sponsorship, or selling merchandise, and by selling online services. Influencers build their audience on social media unlike traditional celebrities who rely on the film or television industry.

The digital identity of influencers is slowly converted into a recognizable brand as he or she develops trust and credibility among his/her followers. Such a brand identity can consist of:

Uniqueness in social media name.

A unique logo or brand symbol.

Frequently used catch phrases in content.

Pictorial branding related to videos or posts.

The merchandise attached to the identity of the influencer.

These factors eventually receive commercial goodwill and acceptance among customers. The followers tend to identify a certain phrase, visual aesthetics, or a username with a certain influencer only. When these identifiers attain uniqueness, then they start to be used in the commercial sense, as trademarks.

The inability to legally safeguard those brand identifiers, in turn, can put influencers at the risk of identity theft, unauthorized usage of a brand, and fake products. The necessity of an effective protection of intellectual property of influencers is getting more and more important as the creator economy is expanding in India.

TRADEMARK LAW & DIGITAL IDENTITIES

A trademark according to the Trade Marks Act 1999, is any mark that can significantly differentiate between the goods or services of one individual and another. The Act defines a mark as something that is broad and can refer to names, logos, symbols, words and a combination of words. As a digital influencer, a number of factors about the digital identity can be trademarked.

Personal Names and Stage Name - Most of the influencers use distinctive stage names or brand names that are widely known by the audiences. In case such names gain a commercial use through endorsements or merchandise, they can be registered as trademarks. Social Media Handles - Channel names and usernames tend to serve as online brand identifiers. Where an influencer utilizes his/her handle to market goods or services, trademark registration helps to avoid the tendency to use similar names that could lead to confusion to the consumer. Logos and Visual Branding - The creators of personal brands often come up with logos that are displayed on their products, blogs, or advertisements. Such visual marks can be registered as trademarks in case they are innovative. Catchphrases and Taglines - Some influencers get a lot of following due to their catchphrase content. These are phrases that can be registered as trademarks when used commercially e.g. on clothing or advertising resources.

By registering the trademarks, the influencers obtain exclusive rights to such identifiers and may resort to legal prosecution in case of illegal usage.

LEGAL HURDLES

Even though trademark protection is available, influencers have a number of legal obstacles on how they can protect their online identity.

Creation of impersonation accounts in social media is one of the most frequent problems that are faced. Such posts tend to duplicate the name, profile image or branding of the influential representatives to deceive the followers. In most instances, these accounts are applied in advertising counterfeit goods or fraud. Unauthorized merchandising is another big issue. Third parties can also seek to sell clothes, accessories or even digital products under the name or catchphrase of the influencer without their approval as the influencer gains popularity. These actions do not only infringe intellectual property but they also ruin the reputation of the influencer.

Moreover, it might also happen that influencers can be involved in legal conflicts in the course of reviewing or criticizing products on-line. Companies might claim that the use in an influencer content will constitute infringement of trademark or disparagement when brand names or logos are used. These controversies show the tangled nature of influencer speech, awareness by consumers, and trademark protection.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

The influencer and trademark law is one of the areas that Indian courts are starting to tackle. One such case of controversy arose when Dabur India Ltd. filed a suit against Dhruv Rathee regarding a video that talked about packaged fruit juices. The case also brought into question that whether the comment and criticism of branded products by influencers would influence the reputation of the trademark2.

In a parallel case, the Delhi High Court took into account problems concerning influencer commentary and trademark disparagement in the case of San Nutrition Pvt. ltd. v. Arpit Mangal. The court noted that commentators are allowed to make comments about goods so long as the comments being made are on the basis of facts and are not deceptive to people shopping the products3.

In addition to lawsuits, the fact that the influencer industry in India is expanding, in itself, reflects the rising commercial importance of digital identities. Such influencers as Apoorva Mukhija, commonly referred to as The Rebel Kid4, have established a solid personal brand due to unique online content and social media presence.

Such developments portray that influencer identities are turning into profitable intellectual property resources that should be legally safeguarded

DIGITAL PERSONAS AND PERSONALITY RIGHTS: Besides trademark protection, another option the influencers can use in protecting their identity is through the concept of personality rights. Personality rights defend commercial exploitation of the name, likeness, image or voice of an individual.

These rights have been identified by Indian courts in a number of cases. The Delhi High Court had specifically recognized the right of publicity in the case ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises5 and pointed out that the identity of a celebrity had a commercial value.

CONCLUSION

The creator economy has transformed digital personalities into powerful commercial brands. Influencers today rely on distinctive usernames, visual branding, and catchphrases to build trust with their audiences and monetize their digital presence. However, the increasing commercialization of influencer identities has also exposed them to risks such as impersonation, unauthorized merchandising, and misuse of their online persona. Trademark law provides an essential legal mechanism for protecting these digital identities by granting exclusive rights over distinctive brand identifiers.

As India's influencer economy continues to expand, both creators and legal professionals must recognize the importance of intellectual property protection in the digital marketplace. Securing trademark protection for personal brands will not only help influencers safeguard their reputation but also enable them to develop sustainable and legally protected business ventures in the evolving creator economy.

Meta Title: Trademark protection for influencers in India's creator economy

Meta description: This article examines how trademark law can protect the digital identities of social media influencers in India's rapidly expanding creator economy. As influencers increasingly monetize their online presence through brand collaborations, merchandise and digital services, their usernames, logos and catchphrases have become valuable commercial assets. The article explains how the trademarks act 1999 can be used to safeguard these identifiers and prevent impersonation, unauthorized merchandising and misuse of influencer branding. By analyzing recent Indian developments and judicial decisions, the article highlights the need for stronger legal awareness among influencers and proposes a proactive intellectual property strategy to secure digital identities in the evolving creator economy.

Footnotes

1. Trade Marks Act, 1999

2. Calcutta High Court Approves Settlement Between Dabur and Dhruv Rathee to Remove References to 'Real' Juices in YouTube Video, SCC Online Blog (June 22, 2024), https://www.scconline.com/blog/post/2024/06/22/cal-hc-approves-settlement-between-dabur-and-dhruv-rathee-to-remove-references-to-real-juices-in-youtube-video-legal-news/

3. Doctor's Choice v. Arpit Mangal & Ors., CS(COMM) 420/2024, slip op. (Delhi High Court Apr. 28, 2025), https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/app/showFileJudgment/ABL28042025SC4202024_144612.pdf

4. Apoorva Mukhija, Forbes India, India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024