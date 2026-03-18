The G4S Trademark Dispute: Supreme Court Reinforces That Corporate Names Cannot Bypass Trademark Rights

In today’s increasingly competitive business environment, brand identity has evolved into one of the most valuable assets a company can possess. A well-established trademark does far more than merely distinguish one business from another.

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Introduction

In today’s increasingly competitive business environment, brand identity has evolved into one of the most valuable assets a company can possess. A well-established trademark does far more than merely distinguish one business from another. It represents the goodwill, reputation, and trust that a company has painstakingly built over years— sometimes decades—of commercial activity. As businesses expand into new markets and industries become more crowded, the importance of protecting this brand identity has become even more pronounced.

It is therefore not surprising that disputes frequently arise when one business adopts a mark or name that closely resembles an already established brand. While some cases of trademark infringement involve direct and obvious copying, others emerge through more subtle strategies. One such strategy involves incorporating a deceptively similar mark into a company’s corporate name and then arguing that the use of such a name is legitimate because it has been formally approved during the company’s incorporation process.

Businesses employing this approach often contend that the use of the name simply reflects their registered corporate identity rather than any attempt to capitalize on another entity’s reputation. However, trademark law has consistently emphasized that corporate registration alone does not grant immunity from claims of trademark infringement.

The recent dispute involving the global security services company G4S brought this issue squarely before the Supreme Court of India. The controversy arose when an Indian company operating under the name 4 Group Safeguard and Security Services Private Limited began using the mark “4GS” in relation to security services. G4S argued that the mark was deceptively similar to its registered trademark “G4S” and that the defendant’s use of it amounted to both trademark infringement and passing off.

The Delhi High Court initially granted an interim injunction restraining the defendant from using the impugned mark. When the matter eventually reached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition, the Court declined to interfere and dismissed the petition on merits. Although the Supreme Court’s order itself was brief, the outcome carries important implications for trademark jurisprudence in India.

At its core, the decision reinforces a long-standing principle of intellectual property law: corporate registration cannot be used as a shield to circumvent the statutory rights granted to trademark proprietors.

The ruling therefore serves as a timely reminder for businesses that adopting a corporate name requires careful consideration of existing trademark rights, particularly where such names may conflict with marks protected under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

Trademark Protection Under the Trade Marks Act, 1999

The legal framework governing trademark protection in India is primarily contained in the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The Act provides the statutory structure for the registration, protection, and enforcement of trademarks and plays a crucial role in safeguarding brand identity within the Indian marketplace. Several provisions of the Act are particularly relevant when examining the issues raised in the G4S dispute.

Exclusive Rights of the Registered Proprietor – Section 28

Section 28 of the Trade Marks Act grants the registered proprietor of a trademark the exclusive right to use the mark in relation to the goods or services for which it has been registered. These rights are substantive in nature and go far beyond mere recognition of ownership.

In practical terms, the provision allows the trademark owner to prevent others from using identical or deceptively similar marks in the course of trade. Section 28 also grants the proprietor the right to initiate legal proceedings against parties that infringe upon these exclusive rights.

This statutory protection is particularly significant for companies that operate across multiple jurisdictions and rely heavily on the strength of their brand identity. For globally recognized companies such as G4S, the protection granted under Section 28 forms the legal foundation for preserving the goodwill associated with their trademarks.

Once a trademark is registered, competitors are legally prohibited from adopting marks that may dilute the brand’s identity or misappropriate the reputation attached to it.

Trademark Infringement – Section 29

While Section 28 establishes the proprietary rights of the trademark owner, Section 29 defines the circumstances under which those rights are considered to have been infringed.

Under Section 29, infringement occurs when a person uses, in the course of trade, a mark that is identical or deceptively similar to a registered trademark in relation to goods or services that are identical or similar to those for which the trademark has been registered.

Importantly, the provision also recognizes that infringement may occur even where the marks are not identical but are sufficiently similar to create a likelihood of confusion among consumers. If consumers are likely to assume that the goods or services originate from the same source—or that there is some form of commercial connection between the businesses—the use of such a mark may constitute infringement.

Indian courts have repeatedly emphasized that the test for determining similarity is based on the perception of an average consumer with imperfect recollection. The comparison is therefore not conducted through a meticulous, side-by-side analysis but rather through the lens of how an ordinary consumer would perceive the marks in a real-world marketplace.

In the G4S dispute, the marks “G4S” and “4GS” consist of the same characters arranged in a slightly different order. When such marks are used in relation to identical services within the same industry, the potential for consumer confusion becomes particularly pronounced.

Jurisdiction of Courts – Section 134

Another key provision relevant to trademark enforcement is Section 134 of the Trade Marks Act, which governs the jurisdiction of courts in infringement proceedings.

Section 134 allows the registered proprietor of a trademark to institute a suit for infringement before a District Court having jurisdiction. Notably, the provision also allows the plaintiff to initiate proceedings in a court within whose territorial limits the plaintiff resides or carries on business.

This provision significantly strengthens the position of trademark owners by enabling them to pursue legal action in jurisdictions that are convenient and strategically appropriate. As a result, trademark proprietors are not forced to litigate exclusively in the location where the defendant operates.

In the present case, the dispute was brought before the Delhi High Court—a court that has developed extensive jurisprudence in intellectual property law and is widely regarded as one of India’s leading forums for resolving trademark disputes.

Background of the Dispute

G4S is one of the world’s largest providers of security services, offering a wide range of solutions including manned guarding, integrated security systems, risk management, and other specialized services. Over the years, the company has established a significant global presence and built considerable goodwill around its brand.

The mark “G4S” has been used extensively by the company across multiple jurisdictions and has been registered as a trademark in several countries, including India. Through consistent use and substantial market presence, the mark has become strongly associated with professional security services.

The dispute arose when an Indian entity began operating under the name 4 Group Safeguard and Security Services Private Limited and adopted the mark “4GS” in connection with its security service offerings.

According to G4S, the similarity between the marks was not coincidental. The company argued that the defendant’s corporate name appeared to have been deliberately structured so that its abbreviation—“4GS”—would closely resemble the plaintiff’s wellknown trademark “G4S”.

Given that both companies were engaged in providing security services, the likelihood of consumer confusion was particularly high. Clients seeking security solutions could easily assume that the defendant’s business was connected with, endorsed by, or affiliated with the internationally recognized G4S brand.

On this basis, G4S approached the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction to restrain the defendant from using the impugned mark.

Proceedings Before the Delhi High Court

The Single Judge’s Order

The Delhi High Court considered the matter at the interim stage and ultimately granted an injunction in favour of G4S.

In reaching this decision, the Court relied on the established principle that trademarks must be evaluated as a whole rather than broken down into individual elements. When the marks “G4S” and “4GS” were viewed in their entirety, the Court found them to be strikingly similar.

The Court also took into account the fact that both parties were operating within the same industry and offering identical services. This significantly increased the likelihood that consumers might confuse the defendant’s services with those of the plaintiff.

Taking these factors into consideration, the Court concluded that the plaintiff had successfully established a prima facie case of trademark infringement. Consequently, an interim injunction was granted restraining the defendant from using the impugned mark during the pendency of the proceedings.

Appeal Before the Division Bench

The defendant subsequently challenged the Single Judge’s order before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

The central argument raised by the defendant was that the mark “4GS” was derived from its corporate name, which had been formally registered under company law. The defendant further argued that it had been using the name since 2015 and had therefore developed goodwill in relation to it.

However, the Division Bench was not persuaded by this argument.

The Court reaffirmed an important principle of trademark law: the registration of a corporate name does not provide immunity from claims of trademark infringement. If a

corporate name incorporates a mark that is deceptively similar to an existing trademark, courts are fully empowered to restrain its use.

Accordingly, the appeal was dismissed and the interim injunction granted by the Single Judge remained in force.

Proceedings Before the Supreme Court

Following the dismissal of the appeal, the defendant approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a Special Leave Petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision.

After hearing the submissions of both parties, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the High Court’s ruling and dismissed the petition on merits.

Although the Court did not deliver a detailed judgment, the dismissal effectively affirmed the reasoning adopted by the Delhi High Court.

The outcome therefore reinforces a crucial legal principle: corporate names cannot be used as an indirect method to appropriate the goodwill associated with an existing trademark.

Corporate Names vs Trademark Rights

One of the most significant takeaways from the G4S dispute is the clear distinction between company law and trademark law.

During the incorporation process, the Registrar of Companies may approve a corporate name that appears to satisfy the requirements under company law. However, such approval does not automatically grant the company the right to use that name in commerce if doing so infringes another party’s trademark rights.

Trademark law is primarily concerned with preventing consumer confusion and protecting the goodwill associated with established brands. If a corporate name closely resembles a registered trademark, courts may intervene regardless of whether the name has been formally registered as part of the incorporation process.

Indian courts have consistently emphasized that the statutory rights granted to trademark proprietors under Sections 28 and 29 of the Trade Marks Act take precedence over technical corporate formalities.

Practical Implications for Businesses

The ruling offers several important lessons for businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporate advisors.

Conduct Comprehensive Trademark Searches

Many businesses conduct basic company name searches before incorporating a new entity but fail to perform comprehensive trademark searches. This case illustrates why such oversight can lead to significant legal complications and costly litigation.

Align Branding With Legal Compliance

Brand development should not be viewed purely as a marketing exercise. Legal considerations—particularly the availability of trademarks—must be carefully examined before a company adopts a new name or brand identity.

Importance of Early Enforcement

The dispute also highlights the importance of early enforcement of trademark rights. By approaching the court at an early stage and seeking an interim injunction, the plaintiff was able to prevent further dilution of its brand while the dispute continued.

Conclusion

At first glance, the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere in the G4S dispute may appear straightforward. However, the broader implications for trademark law in India are significant.

By allowing the Delhi High Court’s injunction to remain in force, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed a fundamental principle: corporate registration cannot be used as a means of bypassing trademark protection.

The decision reinforces the statutory rights granted to trademark proprietors under Sections 28 and 29 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, while also highlighting the importance of jurisdictional provisions such as Section 134 in enabling effective enforcement.

For businesses, the message is clear. Choosing a corporate name without carefully considering existing trademark rights can expose a company to serious legal consequences.

As commercial competition continues to intensify and brand identity becomes increasingly valuable, the role of the judiciary in safeguarding trademark rights will remain critical. The G4S ruling therefore stands as an important reminder that courts will not allow technical corporate formalities to undermine the protection afforded to established trademarks.

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