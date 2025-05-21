Shape, Style And Statute: Exploring Design Laws In India

On 21st April 2025, our Associate Partner, Suvarna Pandey and Senior Associate, Girish Bhatia, were invited to deliver an insightful session on Design Law, shedding light on various dimensions of this fascinating and often underexplored area of Intellectual Property Rights. The session provided a comprehensive overview of the legal framework governing design protection, its practical relevance, and its increasing significance in both creative and industrial sectors. The session was highly interactive and engaging, marked by thought-provoking discussions and keen interest from the participants. Ms. Suvarna eloquently broke down the theoretical foundations of design law, enriching the session with real-life examples that made the concepts more relatable and easier to grasp. Girish Bhatia focused on the practical aspects of design infringement, discussing legal remedies, enforcement strategies, and the importance of safeguarding innovative designs in today's competitive market. The energy and curiosity of the audience made the session truly memorable, reflecting a growing awareness and appreciation for the role of design protection in encouraging innovation and creativity.

