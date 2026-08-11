A Practical GST Guide For Global Capability Centers (GCC) To Protect Export Benefits, Maximize Credits, And Avoid Costly Mistakes

Cross-border service delivery is central to the operating model of most GCCs. The global capability center may be operating to strengthen finance, technology, analytics, procurement, or back-office functions for overseas group entities.

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Cross-border service delivery is central to the operating model of most GCCs. The global capability center may be operating to strengthen finance, technology, analytics, procurement, or back-office functions for overseas group entities. In any case, the way GST is treated during these transactions directly affects profitability, cash flow, and the risk of compliance.

While valuable GST benefits apply to the exports, many GCCs encounter challenges when it comes to determining their eligibility for exports, claiming refunds, or defending their positions during audits. A small error in classification can turn a zero-rated transaction into a taxable one, leading to tax demands, interest, and disputes.

What Qualifies as an Export of Services?

Not every service delivered to an overseas entity automatically qualifies as an export under GST. The law requires all of the following conditions to be satisfied simultaneously:

The supplier must be located in India

The recipient must be located outside India

The place of supply must be outside India

Payment must be received in convertible foreign currency

Both parties must be separate legal entities

For GCCs, the place of supply often deserves the closest attention. Even in cases where services are performed from India, the underlying GST rules must support the conclusion that the service is consumed outside India.

This is why incorporating GST reviews during the early stages of GCC structure planning is crucial. When service flows, contractual arrangements, and reporting lines are correctly defined from the outset, it can prevent costly disputes later.

Zero-Rated Relief: What It Means in Practice

One of the biggest advantages available to exporting GCCs is zero-rating. A zero-rated supply allows a GCC to export services without charging GST while continuing to claim refunds on eligible input taxes paid on business expenses. This creates a significant cost advantage and helps maintain international competitiveness.

Most GCCs operate under a Letter of Undertaking (LUT), which allows them to export services without paying IGST upfront. Others may choose to pay IGST and subsequently claim a refund.

The practical value of zero-rating extends beyond tax savings. It also protects working capital. However, refund timelines remain a critical consideration. Industry data shows that the average GST refund processing time across categories is approximately 48 days, while export-related IGST refunds can take around 90 days in certain cases. Delays become even longer when documentation mismatches are identified during review.

For this reason, finance teams should maintain a standard export documentation file containing invoices, LUT copies, FIRC or BRC records, and relevant GST return references.

The Intermediary Classification Trap: The Biggest Risk for GCCs

Among all GST issues faced by GCCs, intermediary classification remains one of the most heavily scrutinised aspects. Under GST, an intermediary facilitates a supply between two parties rather than providing services on its own account. If tax authorities classify a GCC as an intermediary, the place of supply may shift to India, potentially eliminating export benefits altogether.

This risk commonly arises when service agreements are poorly drafted or when operational activities differ from contractual descriptions.

The challenge becomes even more serious when GST positions are evaluated along with transfer pricing for GCCs. A transfer pricing model may establish that a GCC operates as a low-risk service provider, but GST authorities may independently examine the actual nature of services performed.

For organizations, it’s essential to maintain consistency across transfer pricing documentation, intercompany agreements, and operational practices.

Input Tax Credit - Claiming What You're Owed

Many GCCs focus heavily on export qualification but overlook the importance of maximizing legitimate Input Tax Credit (ITC) recovery. Eligible credits may arise from software subscriptions, cloud infrastructure, consulting services, recruitment expenses, professional advisory fees, office operations, and various support functions used in delivering export services.

The challenge is not from eligibility alone. The quality of documentation often determines whether refunds are approved smoothly. Finance teams should ensure that:

GST details in vendor invoices are accurate.

GST returns reconcile with accounting records.

Evidence on foreign remittance is readily available.

Export invoices match values reported in GST filings.

Refund applications are submitted within prescribed timelines.

Strong ITC governance not only improves recovery rates but also reduces audit exposure.

Common Pitfalls - A GCC Compliance Audit Checklist

Several recurring issues continue to trigger refund delays and compliance concerns:

Compliance Area Common Issue Export Documentation Missing LUT, FIRC or BRC records Place of Supply Incorrect determination of export status GST Returns Mismatch between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B Refund Claims Inconsistent invoice values Foreign Remittances Delayed or incomplete proof of receipt Record Management Poor document retention practices



With increasing export volumes, manual processes become harder to manage. Automated reconciliation, structured compliance reviews, and periodic GST health checks help minimise these risks.

Many organizations seek professional India tax compliance services to ensure consistency across finance, tax, and regulatory functions.

The Evolving Policy Landscape - What GCCs Should Watch

The GCC ecosystem in India continues to expand rapidly, drawing increased regulatory attention. Tax authorities are placing greater emphasis on:

Place-of-supply analysis

Eligibility for export

Transfer pricing alignment

Refund verification

At the same time, digitization initiatives are increasing data visibility across tax systems. For CFOs and tax leaders, GST can no longer be viewed as a year-end compliance exercise. It requires continuous monitoring, particularly as business models evolve and service offerings become more sophisticated.

As organizations invest in GCC setup services in India, tax governance must remain a key design consideration. Early planning often proves far less expensive than resolving disputes after operations scale.

Why Choose Xpansa?

Businesses trying to set up a GCC must think beyond fulfilling statutory requirements. The process involves building a structure capable of withstanding scrutiny while strengthening long-term growth. That’s why many organizations work with professionals offering GCC setup services in India for GST planning, along with ongoing operational governance.

Xpansa helps organizations navigate every stage of the GCC lifecycle, from planning the GCC structure and regulatory registrations to GST strategy, transfer pricing, and ongoing India tax compliance services. Our team works closely with finance leaders to create compliant and scalable operating models for cross-border service delivery while minimizing tax and governance risks. With the right structure, controls, and compliance framework in place, GCCs can focus on creating value for the global enterprise rather than managing avoidable tax disputes. Schedule a consultation with our team for comprehensive guidance on structuring, launching, and operating your GCC with confidence.

Ms. Poornima brings deep experience in business operations, talent development, and cross-border collaboration. Connect with her at LinkedIn to understand how well-structured capability centers can shape global success stories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.