MIB Issues Advisory To OTT Platforms On Content Compliance

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting ("MIB") issued an advisory datedFebruary 19, 2025, to address growing concerns over content regulation onOver-The-Top ("OTT") platforms. The advisory comes in response to complaintsfrom Members of Parliament, statutory organizations, and public grievancesregarding the alleged dissemination of obscene, pornographic, and vulgarcontent on OTT platforms and social media. The MIB has emphasized that OTTplatforms should implement strict adherence to the Information Technology(Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, whichestablish a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism and a comprehensive Codeof Ethics. The advisory specifically makes references to compliance with keylegislation including the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, theBhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, POCSO Act 2012, and the IT Act, 2000. OTTplatforms are directed to implement stringent age-based content classificationand access control mechanisms for 'A' rated content. Additionally, self-regulatory bodies have been tasked with ensuring platforms; alignment withthese ethical guidelines and taking proactive measures against violations.

