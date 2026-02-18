Reforming Patentability In Nuclear Technology: The Amendment To Section 4 Of The Patents Act, 1970

India's patent regime has historically adopted a cautious approach toward inventions relating to nuclear technology. This caution was codified in Section 4 of the Patents Act, 1970, which imposed a blanket prohibition on the grant of patents for inventions relating to atomic energy.

India's patent regime has historically adopted a cautious approach toward inventions relating to nuclear technology. This caution was codified in Section 4 of the Patents Act, 1970, which imposed a blanket prohibition on the grant of patents for inventions relating to atomic energy. Rooted in national security considerations and strategic autonomy the provision reflected India's broader public policy approach to controlling nuclear technology. However, recent legislative amendments have significantly recalibrated this position. The amendment to Section 4 marks a notable shift in India's patent policy by narrowing the scope of the prohibition and permitting patent protection for certain nuclear-related inventions, subject to statutory safeguards. This reform reflects evolving technological realities growing private sector participation in nuclear-adjacent innovation and the need to align patent law with contemporary innovation ecosystems. At the same time, it raises important doctrinal questions regarding the balance between intellectual property protection and national security.

Historical Scope and Rationale of Section 4

Prior to the amendment, Section 4 imposed a categorical bar on patenting inventions relating to atomic energy as defined under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. The breadth of this language effectively precluded patent protection for a wide range of technologies even where such inventions were only indirectly connected with nuclear energy. The legislative intent behind this prohibition was clear. Atomic energy was regarded as a strategic domain requiring strict state control. Allowing private patent monopolies over nuclear-related technologies was perceived as potentially undermining sovereign control over critical infrastructure and national security. This restrictive framework distinguished India from many other jurisdictions where patentability exclusions tend to be narrower and more closely tied to defence or security classifications rather than entire technological fields.

Amendment and Its Doctrinal Significance

The recent amendment to Section 4 fundamentally alters this approach by refining the scope of the patentability exclusion. Instead of a sweeping prohibition covering all inventions relating to atomic energy the amended provision focuses more precisely on inventions that are directly relevant to atomic energy production or those whose disclosure or commercial exploitation could compromise national security. This shift transforms Section 4 from a broad technology-based exclusion to a more targeted security-based restriction. In doctrinal terms, this aligns the provision more closely with the general structure of patent law exclusions under Indian law which typically focus on public policy considerations rather than entire technological domains. The amendment reflects a recognition that nuclear-adjacent innovation increasingly spans multiple sectors including materials science, instrumentation, safety systems and medical applications. A blanket prohibition on patent protection in these areas risked discouraging private investment and technological development.

Importantly, the amendment does not create a special patent regime for nuclear technology. Inventions in this domain remain subject to the ordinary patentability criteria under the Patents Act, including novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability under Sections 2(1)(j) and 2(1)(ja). The amendment therefore does not guarantee patentability. It merely removes an absolute statutory bar. Patent applications involving nuclear-related technologies will continue to be examined under the same substantive standards applicable to all other inventions. This ensures doctrinal coherence within the patent system while allowing previously excluded innovations to enter the patentable domain where appropriate.

Despite liberalising patent eligibility, the amended provision preserves the central role of national security. The State retains the authority to restrict patent protection where necessary to safeguard strategic interests. This approach is consistent with broader patent law principles which recognise that intellectual property rights are subject to public interest limitations. The Patents Act already contains mechanisms allowing the government to intervene in patent rights including compulsory licensing and restrictions on publication of inventions relevant to national security. By narrowing rather than eliminating the exclusion, the amendment strikes a balance between encouraging innovation and preserving sovereign control over sensitive technologies.

Implications for Innovation and Industries

The amendment to Section 4 has several important implications. First, it expands the scope of patentable subject matter in India allowing inventors and enterprises to seek protection for technologies that were previously excluded. This is particularly relevant for companies operating in fields such as advanced materials, reactor safety systems, nuclear instrumentation and radiation technologies. Second, it enhances legal certainty by clarifying the boundaries of patentability. The earlier blanket exclusion created ambiguity, particularly for inventions that were not directly involved in atomic energy generation but were nevertheless connected to nuclear applications. Third, it aligns India's patent regime more closely with international practice while preserving national security safeguards.

While the amendment represents a significant step forward it also introduces interpretive challenges. Patent examiners and courts will now be required to determine whether a particular invention falls within the narrower scope of the exclusion. This will likely involve closer engagement with technical and regulatory considerations under the Atomic Energy Act and related legislation. Questions may arise regarding the extent to which particular inventions implicate atomic energy production or national security. Over time, judicial interpretation will play a key role in defining the contours of the amended provision.

The amendment to Section 4 of the Patents Act represents an important evolution in India's patent policy. By replacing a blanket exclusion with a more targeted restriction, the legislature has opened the door to greater innovation and private sector participation in nuclear-adjacent technologies while preserving essential national security safeguards. This reform reflects a broader shift in India's intellectual property framework toward supporting innovation in strategically important sectors. As India continues to expand its technological capabilities, the ability to secure patent protection in emerging fields including those intersecting with nuclear technology will be critical. The ultimate impact of the amendment will depend on its interpretation and implementation. However, it clearly marks a move toward a more balanced and innovation-friendly patent regime, capable of accommodating both national security imperatives and technological progress.

