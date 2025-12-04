New Guidelines For Examination Of AYUSH-Related Inventions Issued By The Indian Patent Office

Swaraj Singh Raghuvanshi’s articles from S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates are most popular:

The Indian Patent Office (IPO) has recently issued its "Guidelines for Examination of AYUSH Related Inventions, 2025", marking a milestone in the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern intellectual property rights. These guidelines aim to clarify the filing, examination, and grant of patents in areas involving Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy (collectively known as AYUSH).

Why These Guidelines?

India is home to one of the richest repositories of traditional medicine and bio-resources. As AYUSH products, nutraceuticals, and wellness solutions gain global traction, clear IP protection frameworks are necessary. The new guidelines:

Prevent misappropriation of traditional knowledge.

Encourage genuine innovation in AYUSH research and product development.

Provide examiners with consistent criteria for assessment.

Legal Framework

Patent Applications in AYUSH must comply with

Relevant Law Key Requirement Implications Patents Act, 1970 Defines patentability: novelty, inventive step, industrial applicability Applications may be refused if the claims fall under statutory exclusions, such as non-patentable subject matter under Section 3 of the Patents Act — including Section 3(d) (new forms of known substances without enhanced efficacy), Section 3(e) (mere admixtures showing only aggregated properties), and Section 3(p) (inventions based on traditional knowledge or duplication of known properties). Patents Rules, 2003 Procedural compliance for filing, examination, and grant Errors in compliance may delay or block grant Biological Diversity Act, 2002 Mandatory disclosure of source/origin of biological material Wrong or incomplete disclosure may lead torefusal, opposition, or revocation

Examination of AYUSH Applications

The IPO has outlined a structured process:

Filing – By inventors, assignees, or legal representatives (online or at IPO offices). Screening & Classification – Categorization of subject matter and assigning classification codes by the Patent Office. Applications are published after 18 months (or within a month upon filing of early publication). Examination – The invention must meet the criteria of novelty, inventive step, and industrial applicability under the Patent Act, 1970. The Patent Office conducts a prior art search using databases like Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) and AYUSH to assess compliance, especially for traditional knowledge systems. Assessment – The Patent Office checks whether the invention is new, inventive, and industrially applicable. For AYUSH inventions, this means the claims must go beyond what is already disclosed in traditional texts or the TKDL. Examiners look for genuine technical advancement, unexpected results (like synergistic effects), and proper disclosure of biologicalresources.

Six Guiding Principles for Patentability

The core of the guidelines lies in six guiding principles

Principle Patentable? Example 1. Extracts & Isolated Ingredients Yes, if novel extraction process improves yield/purity Extraction of berberine from leaves (process patentable) 2. Combinations of Known Ingredients Yes, if synergistic effect proven with data Aloe vera + Calendula + Centella (obvious unless synergy shown) 3. Known Ingredient in New Combinations Presumed obvious unless unexpected effect shown Cucumis melo extract + others for vitiligo 4. Optimum/Workable Ranges Yes, if unexpected technical results achieved Adjusting herb ratios for wound healing 5. Single Ingredient from Formulations Generally not, if same therapeutic activity is known Isolated Zingiber zerumbet for asthma 6. AYUSH Devices & Equipment Yes, if technical advancement shown Automated device for Vamana Karma with sensors

The Role of Synergism

The IPO stresses that synergistic effects must be backed by experimental data. Without this, multi-ingredient formulations risk being rejected under Section 3(e) as "mere admixtures."

What counts as synergism?

When the combined therapeutic effect of ingredients is greater than the sum of their individualeffects.

Example:

Ingredient Effect (Individual) Combined Effect Outcome Tamarind Seed Polysaccharide 40 pg/ml Helichrysum italicum extract 21 pg/ml TSP + HIE (Combined) 140 pg/ml Synergistic- Patentable

Resources for Applicants and Examiners

The guidelines recommend specific databases to validate novelty and identify traditional knowledge overlaps:

TKDL – Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

AYUSH Research Portal

FRLHT Medicinal Plants Database

e-Charak Portal

Tribal Digital Document Repository

Practical Takeaways for Innovators

Back claims with experimental data (especially for synergism).

Comply with biodiversity laws — disclose biological sources transparently.

Focus on devices, processes, and technological improvements, which may have higher chances of being patentable than formulations alone.

Conduct prior art searches in TKDL and AYUSH repositories before filing.

Conclusion

The AYUSH Guidelines (2025) provide a clear framework for innovators, examiners, and industry stakeholders. By setting out guiding principles, emphasizing the role of synergism, and reinforcing compliance with biodiversity laws, the Indian Patent Office has struck a careful balance between protecting traditional knowledge and promoting modern innovation.

For AYUSH businesses, startups, and research institutions, this is the right time to align R&D with IP strategies and secure competitive advantages in the growing global wellness and healthcare market.

