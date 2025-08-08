Kind Codes: A Detailed Overview

Introduction

In Patent law a WIPO Standard ST.16 codes (or Kind Codes) are used to show the status and type of a patent document by intellectual property offices. It helps to identify whether a document is a published application, a granted patent, or a re-examination certificate, etc. The meaning of a Kind Code can vary depending on the issuing authority (e.g., EPO, USPTO). It consists of an alphanumerical term (a letter and/or number) appended to the patent number, such as A1, B1, or C1.

Common types of Kind Codes

For Patent Applications:

A1: Published application (it denotes patent application published with a search report).

A2: Published application (it denotes patent application published without a search report)

A3: Separate publication of the search report for an application.

A8: Corrected application publication.

Corrected application publication. A9:Complete reprint of an application publication.

A:Unexamined application open to public inspection.

For Granted Patents:

B1: Granted patent

B2: Amended or new patent specification after opposition

B3: Granted patent (after limitation procedure)

B8:Corrected title page of a granted patent document.

B9:Complete reprint of a granted patent document.

For Re-examinations:

C1 through C9:Indicate different types of re-examination certificates.

For Plant Patents:

P2: Plant patent grant that has not been published.

P3: Plant patent grant that has been published.

P4:Republishing of a plant patent application.

P9:Correction to a plant patent application.

For other document types:

D0: Patent application, utility model application, industrial model application, industrial design application.

S: Design Patent

E: Reissue Patent

H: Statutory Invention Registration (SIR)

E2:Certificate of addition.

Kind Codes added in America Invents Act of 2011 (USPTO):

F1, F2, F3: Supplemental Examination Certificate

J1, J2, J3: Post Grant Review Certificate

K1, K2, K3: Inter Partes Review Certificate

Inter Partes Review Certificate O1, O2, O3: Derivation Certificate

Uses of Kind Codes

It helps to distinguish whether a patent document is a pending application or granted patent, having search report or not, a corrected or amended document and type of patent. For Example: In US patent US 8,594,123 B2 the term "US" denotes country code, numerical "8,594,123" denotes patent number and term "B2" denotes a kind code showing it is a granted patent with earlier application published.

Table: 1 Some Common Kind Codes

Kind Code Major Jurisdiction Description A1 US, EP, WO Published patent application with a search report A2 EP, WO Published patent application without a search report A3 EP, WO Separate publication of the search report for an application A9 US, EP Corrected application publication A CN, JP Unexamined application open to public inspection B1 US, EP, JP Granted patent with no earlier publication B2 US, EP, JP Granted patent with earlier publication B8 EP Corrected title page of a granted patent document B9 US, EP Complete reprint of a granted patent document

Conclusion

Kind codes are the important documented standard for identifying various types of patent documents. It is essential standard for accurate citation in international or various intellectual property offices search reports and other patent-related documentation.

