Trademarking Operation Sindoor: The Rush Behind Commercializing Geopolitical Moments

In an age where news spread instantly and social media hashtags shape public opinion in real time, we have witnessed how certain names born out of geopolitical or social movements go beyond just headlines. Terms like 9/11 Attack, Black Lives Matter, MeToo Movement etc., have come to symbolize much more than the events themselves – they have not only become part of conversations between global diplomats but brand identities and commercial opportunity which have found their way into Trademark Applications.

Trademarking of "Operation Sindoor"

Witnessing the similar traction the recent military operation "Operation Sindoor" carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, hitting terrorist infrastructure was not an exception.1 Reports suggest that the title of the operation has been chose by Prime Minister Narendra Modi2. Shortly after the name made it to the public discourse, the Indian Trademark Registry received 6 trademark applications for the phrase filed under class 41.

The Trademarks filed for "Operation Sindoor" are as under:

What does the Trade Marks Act, 1999 Say?

According to the Indian Trade Marks Act, 1999, Trademark Applications are subject to absolute and relative grounds of refusal under Sections 9 and 11, respectively.

Section 9 provides for an Absolute ground for refusal. Under which

Section-9 (2) (a) it is of such nature as to deceive the public or cause confusion

Section 9(2)(b) contains or comprises of any matter likely to hurt the religious susceptibilities of any class or section of the citizens of India

Section 9(2)(c) Comprises or contains scandalous or obscene matter

Section 9(2)(d) if use is prohibited under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 (12 of 1950).

Notably, the Act permits any individual or entity to apply for a mark, provided it does not create a conflict with the aforesaid provisions. The law does not exclusively prohibit registration of a trademark on event-based or geopolitical/social events-linked names but entrusts the Registry with discretion to balance legality with public interest.

Hence, there is no automatic bar on the filing of such trademarks. The Hon'ble CGPDTM Prof. Unnat Pandit in the wake of applications for the mark Operation Sindoor through his official LinkedIn account on May 8, 2025 has clarified that the Registry accepts applications for examination and does not outrightly reject any mark at the filing stage. If the mark is considered problematic during examination, a refusal or objection is issued, and the applicant is given a chance to respond. This process upholds procedural fairness and natural justice. The excerpt from the Hon'ble CGPDTM's post is reproduced below.

(Source: LinkedIn)

As of now, the above applications are in their initial stage of examination and have their status either as "Formality Check Pass" or "Send to Vienna Codification" or Withdrawn on the Trademark Registry Website.

The History of Trademarking Sensitive Events

This is not the first time that names/terms linked to global, national or sensitive events have been subject to trademark claims. Over the years, the Trademark registry has witnessed similar attempts. For instance, in 2014, pursuant to MH370 Malaysian Airlines tragedy, trademark applications for filed for "MH370". Similarly, applications were also filed using the terms "26/11" and "Nirbhaya" in the wake of these tragic events.

A few such notable instances are listed below

Trademark Applications that are Refused/Abandoned

It is pertinent to mention here that the official documents of the aforesaid applications reflect that most of these tragedy trademarks, if objected by the Registry, have been objected on the grounds of lack of distinctiveness under Section 9(1) of the Trademarks Act, 1999.

However, in the recent post by the Hon'ble CGPDTM, it can be seen that he has remarked that such applications will be examined under Section 9(2) (b) of the Trademarks Act, 1999, that provides that a trademark cannot be registered if it contains or comprises any matter likely to hurt the religious susceptibilities of any class or section of the citizens of India.

PIL filed to bar registration of Trademark Operation Sindoor

In a subsequent development, a plea has been filed with the Hon'ble Supreme Court to bar trademark registrations in the name of "Operation Sindoor". Reportedly, the Petitioner has challenged 4 trademarks filed in the impugned name in class 41. The

Petitioner has taken the plea that the trademark evokes the collective emotions and should be barred from commercial exploitation.

Registrations granted by the Trademark Registry to Strategic and National Importance trademarks

Trademarks Applications Refused in Global Jurisdiction

Like India, Trademark Registry of countries such as USA, Germany etc., have also dealt with similar filings wherein applications were filed based on global and sensitive evensts Some of the refused trademark applications are pasted below:

Impact on the Media and Entertainment Industry

Titles inspired by real events carry great storytelling potential. For film producers and OTT platforms, registering such titles as trademarks offers:

Commercial Exclusivity

Merchandising

Brand Recognition

However, when a title is linked to an ongoing or a traumatic event, the brand faces significant backlash and negative public perception.

Reliance Industries withdraws trademark application for "Operation Sindoor"

It is indeed noteworthy to mention here that the application for the mark "Opertaion Sindoor" was also filed by the Reliance Industries in class 41 on May 07, 2025, however the application was later withdrawn by the company and as reported the company also issued official statement expressing respect for the Indian Armed forces and for the operation.

Names drawing inspiration from "Operation Sindoor"

The Indian Daily "The Hindu" reports that 17 newborn girls born in a span of 2 days have been named "Sindoor" in honour of India's military operation against the Pahalgam attack3.

It is indeed interesting to mention here that the author of this article Vikrant Rana's name was also derived from Indian Navy's first aircraft carrier named "INS Vikrant" which was commissioned in India in 1961 and was also used in the historic India's 1971 war.

Conclusion

Trademarks based on geopolitical/national or social events raise important questions about timing, intent, and public sentiment. While the law allows such filings, their impact depends on how and when they are used. The Trademark Registry follows due process, but creators and applicants must also act responsibly.

Footnotes

1 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2127370

2 https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/india-pakistan-operations-names-history-meaning-sindoor-kargil-balakot-125050801083_1.html

3 https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/uttar-pradesh/17-newborn-girls-in-uttar-pradesh-named-sindoor-parents-call-it-an-honour/article69566986.ece

