Sidharth Sethi I National Consultation On Clinical Legal Education And Access To Justice In India (Video)

- in India
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries
- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
Our Partner, Sidharth Sethi, was invited as a speaker by ILS Law College, Pune at the 20th edition of ‘Remembering Professor S P Sathe – National Consultation on Clinical Legal Education and Access to Justice in India: Strengthening Legal Aid Centres Through Community Engagement and Legal Reform.’
This National Consultation was organised by ILS Law College in collaboration with SWISSAID and the European Union.
The keynote address was delivered by Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, Supreme Court of India and the Guest of Honour for the occasion was Hon’ble Mr. Justice Avinash Govindjee, Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Appeal, South Africa.
Being a recipient of the prestigious SP Sathe Legal Aid Award, Sidharth spoke on the topic ‘Collaborative Pathways for Building an Inclusive Legal Aid Ecosystem’. He shared insights on the role of alumni in building this ecosystem; and also shared his personal experiences about how legal aid work has shaped his life and professional journey.
The other esteemed panellists included:
- Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Centre for Criminology and Justice, School of Social Work, Mumbai
- Ms. Sneha Giridhari, Senior Programme Officer, SWISSAID;
- Ms. Vineetha MG, Partner, Samvad Partners;
- Ms. Devyani Kapse, Student Coordinator, ILS Legal Aid Centre, Pune.
The session was moderated by Dr. MRK Prasad, Professor, VM Salgaonkar College of Law, Goa.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.