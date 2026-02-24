A Musical Tribute To A.R. Rahman (Video)

Step into an evening of elegance, artistry, and celebration as AK & Partners presents a spectacular musical tribute to the legendary A.R. Rahman.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

This mesmerising instrumental jugalbandi features three exceptional artists whose synergy brings Rahman's timeless melodies to life:

🎵 Madhav Kalra – Sarod

🎵 Dheeraj Vaishnav – Santoor

🎵 Rishi Raj Mishra – Tabla

Their soulful performance beautifully blends classical depth with cinematic charm, creating an unforgettable experience for the Annual Soirée audience. 💫❤️

