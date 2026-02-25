Prasann Batra On Tabla (Video)

- in India
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Employment and HR, Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)
We were also joined by some incredible musicians whose instruments wove a symphony of unforgettable moments for the attendees. During the first set of performances, we had Mr Prasann Batra, son of Mr Anurag Batra, on the tabla, along with Mr Abhiraj Mishra. They were accompanied by their composer, Pt Ganesh Shankar Mishra on the harmonium. Their guru, Pt Jaishankar Mishra was also present with them. In the second set, we had Mr Madhav Kalra on the sarod, accompanied by Mr Ishan Sharma on the tabla.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]