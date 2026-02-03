ARTICLE
3 February 2026

From Paper To Platform: Inside India's E-Courts Revolution (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Aaushi Doshi, Associate Partner at IndiaLaw LLP, engages in an insightful conversation with Mr. Pravash Prashun
India Law Department Performance
Aaushi Doshi
Aaushi Doshi’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

In this episode, Aaushi Doshi, Associate Partner at IndiaLaw LLP, engages in an insightful conversation with Mr. Pravash Prashun Pandey, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of India, who shares valuable insights into the evolution and impact of the e-Courts Project. He discusses the challenges that necessitated the digitalisation of India's judicial system, the role played by technology during and after the pandemic, and the response of judges, lawyers, and court staff to this transformation. The conversation also explores issues of data security, citizen access to justice, global best practices, and the future integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts. Reflecting on leadership, lessons learned, and the road ahead, Mr. Pandey offers a compelling vision of how technology can strengthen the delivery of justice in a digital age.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaushi Doshi
Aaushi Doshi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More