From Paper To Platform: Inside India's E-Courts Revolution (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this episode, Aaushi Doshi, Associate Partner at IndiaLaw
LLP, engages in an insightful conversation with Mr. Pravash Prashun
Pandey, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of
India, who shares valuable insights into the evolution and impact
of the e-Courts Project. He discusses the challenges that
necessitated the digitalisation of India's judicial system, the
role played by technology during and after the pandemic, and the
response of judges, lawyers, and court staff to this
transformation. The conversation also explores issues of data
security, citizen access to justice, global best practices, and the
future integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts.
Reflecting on leadership, lessons learned, and the road ahead, Mr.
Pandey offers a compelling vision of how technology can strengthen
the delivery of justice in a digital age.
