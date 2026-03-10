Two Decades Of Global Collaboration And Continuity

In an increasingly interconnected professional environment, long-term international relationships have become essential for delivering cross-border expertise.

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

In an increasingly interconnected professional environment, long-term international relationships have become essential for delivering cross-border expertise. Since 2004, RNM India has been an active member of Geneva Group International (GGI), marking 22 years of continuous collaboration within the global alliance.

This association began at a time when international cooperation among independent firms was gaining strategic importance. Membership in GGI provided access to trusted professionals across jurisdictions and strengthened the ability to respond to complex international matters with coordinated insight.

Over the years, participation in world conferences, regional meetings and practice group sessions has contributed to professional exchange and knowledge sharing. Presentations on developments in Indian taxation, regulatory reforms and cross-border structuring have formed part of these engagements. Such interactions have supported both inbound and outbound client work, particularly in matters involving foreign investment into India and Indian expansion abroad.

Beyond technical collaboration, the relationship has been shaped by continuity and mutual trust. Regular interaction with member firms has enhanced responsiveness in cross-border assignments and facilitated practical solutions in multi-jurisdictional cases.

The evolution of global regulation, digital transformation and changing compliance standards continues to reshape advisory work. Within this context, long-standing international networks remain vital. The 22-year association between RNM India and GGI reflects sustained engagement in professional dialogue and cross-border cooperation.

As international business activity continues to expand, structured global collaboration remains central to delivering consistent standards and reliable outcomes across jurisdictions.

