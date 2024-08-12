MoRTH Issues Annual Performance Data For Financial Year 2023-2024

MoRTH, on April 24, 2024, published its official data pertaining to the sector's performance during financial year 2023-2024. As per the data made available, the financial year 2023-24...

MoRTH, on April 24, 2024, published its official data pertaining to the sector's performance during financial year 2023-2024. As per the data made available, the financial year 2023-24 witnessed construction of 12,349 kms (twelve thousand three hundred and fortynine kilometers) of national highways and this was 20% higher than the national highway length constructed during financial year 2022-2023. The data also states that the country witnessed 9,642 kms (nine thousand six hundred and forty-two kilometers) of lane augmentation and that this was 17% more than the lane augmentation which took place in financial year 2022-2023.

In terms of capital expenditure, MoRTH saw the highest ever capital expenditure during the financial year 2023-2024 with INR 3.01 lakh crore (Indian Rupees three point zero one lakh crore) capital expenditure (as compared to INR 2.41 lakh crore (Indian Rupees two point four one lakh crore) in financial year 2022-2023). There was positive news when it came to asset monetisation and private investment as well. Financial year 2023-2024 saw private investment to the tune of INR 34,805 crore (Indian Rupees thirty-four thousand eight hundred and five crore) (which was 59% more than financial year 2022-2023) and highest ever quantity of asset monetisation with value of INR 40,314 crore (Indian Rupees forty thousand three hundred and fourteen crore) (which was 72% more than financial year 2022- 2023).

