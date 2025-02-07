ARTICLE
7 February 2025

TPM Newsletter: Febuary 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
India International Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Amendment in the Handbook of Procedures to incorporate provision for submission of views, suggestions, comments, or feedback (02 Jan)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Handbook of Procedures to incorporate procedure for seeking views, suggestions, comments, or feedback from relevant stakeholders, including importers / exporters / industry experts. As a trade facilitation measure, an option will be available to the Central Government to consult stakeholders to seek their views, suggestions, comments, or feedback concerning the formulation, amendment or incorporation of specific provisions in the Foreign Trade Policy.

Amendment in the Import Policy Condition of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics (04 Jan)

The import policy for Synthetic Knitted Fabrics covered under HS Codes 60 06 3100, 60 06 3200, 60 06 3300, 60 06 3400, 60 06 9000, 60 01 9200, 60 04 1000, 60 04 9000, 60 05 3600, 60 05 3790, 60 06 2200 and 60 06 4200 has been amended to 'Restricted'. However, imports are 'Free' if CIF value of imported product is at least 3.5 US Dollars per kg. Inputs imported by Advance Authorisation holders, EOUs and SEZ shall be exempted from the condition of minimum import price.

Relief in Average Export Obligation under the EPCG Scheme (21 Jan)

Under Para 5.17 of the Handbook of Procedures, for the exporters in sectors where total exports in that sector/product group has declined by more than 5% as compared to the previous year, the Average Export Obligation for the year may be reduced proportionate to reduction in exports of that particular sector/product group during the relevant year as against the preceding year. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the list of products showing the percentage decline in exports during 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23. The Regional Authorities have been advised to revise the Annual Average Export Obligation for EPCG Authorizations for the year 2023-24 for these products. The list of products is available at the link herein.

Amendment in the Import Policy Condition of Glufosinate Technical (24 Jan)

The imports of 'Glufosinate and its salts' (Purity - Minimum 95% w/w), covered under HS Code 38 08 9390 have been placed under 'Restricted' category for imported product having CIF value below ₹ 1,289 per kg. However, the imports are 'Free' if CIF value of the imported product is at least ₹ 1,289 per kg.

Amendment in Chapter 2 of the Handbook of Procedures with reference to issuance of Certificates of Origin (27 Jan)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has made the following amendments in Chapter 2 of the Handbook of Procedures:

  1. The provision notifying Export Inspection Council (EIC) as the agency authorised to print blank certificates has been deleted.
  2. Exporters required to obtain Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin must submit their applications online to a prescribed agency listed in Appendix 2E along with the following:
    1. Copy of invoice and packing list
    2. Fee of ₹ 200 for each Certificate of Origin, including attestation of any additional documents.
  3. Any correction in the existing e-Certificate of Origin, may be requested online.
  4. Agencies may issue back-to-back Certificates of Origin for goods not of Indian origin for re-exports, transshipment, or merchanting trade purposes. These Certificates will be issued based on documentary evidence, confirming the origin of goods based on the foreign country of origin. Moreover, the details of the supporting documentary evidence and the country of origin must be explicitly mentioned on the back-to-back Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin issued.

Introduction of online module for filing Annual Return for RoDTEP (29 Jan)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified a new module for filing Annual Return for RoDTEP on its website. The module can be accessed on the DGFT portal under the link "Regulations > RoDTEP". Further, a user guideline will also be uploaded for the benefit of the exporters.

