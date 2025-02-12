ARTICLE
12 February 2025

TPM Newsletter - Key Highlights

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Notification of Minimum Import Price for Glufosinate Technical (24 Jan) On 24th January 2025, the Central Government vide Notification No. 54/2024-25 introduced the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for Glufosinate Technical.
India International Law
Indian Updates

Notification of Minimum Import Price for Glufosinate Technical (24 Jan)

On 24th January 2025, the Central Government vide Notification No. 54/2024-25 introduced the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for Glufosinate Technical. The MIP has been introduced for a period of one year, that is, from 24th January 2025 to 23rd January 2026. Pursuant to the MIP, the import policy has been amended to provide that imports of 'Glufosinate and its salts' (Purity – Minimum 95% w/w) having CIF value of less than ₹ 1289 per Kg are "Restricted".

Global Updates

USA and Vietnam agree to resolve the dispute regarding Fish Fillets from Vietnam (17 Jan)

On 17th January 2025, USA and Vietnam jointly notified the Dispute Settlement Body of their decision to mutually resolve the dispute concerning anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Fish Fillets from Vietnam. The dispute was initiated by Vietnam claiming that the anti-dumping measures imposed by USA are inconsistent with provisions of Anti-Dumping Agreement governing dumping, particularly with regard to zeroing and objective examination of evidence during the investigation. The two sides signed an agreement pursuant to which the 2021 duty order on imports of certain Frozen Fish Fillets from Vietnam has been partially revoked for exports by Vinh Hoan Corporation. Further, the exporter is now no longer subject to the administrative reviews after 2021.

America First Trade Policy issued (20 Jan)

The recently formed US administration has issued the America First Trade Policy to implement trade and economic policies in national interest. Among other policy changes proposed, the Secretary of Commerce has been entrusted to review the Anti-Dumping / Countervailing Duty laws, particularly with regard to transnational subsidies, cost adjustments, affiliations, and "zeroing." Further, the Secretary has been requested to review procedures for conducting verifications and assess whether these procedures sufficiently induce compliance by foreign respondents and governments. The President has sought a consolidated report from the Secretary by 1st April 2025.

Member States consider a request made by China for establishment of WTO Panel concerning measures imposed by Türkiye on Electric Vehicles (27 Jan)

In a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body held on 27th January 2025, the members considered a request by China for establishment of a WTO Panel concerning the dispute on measures imposed by Türkiye on Electric Vehicles and certain other types of Vehicles originating in China. China claimed that the measures imposed by Türkiye are inconsistent with its WTO obligations. Türkiye defended its measures as justified in light of the challenges faced by the Turkish automotive industry due to anti-competitive practices, subsidization, and excess capacity of Chinese producers.



