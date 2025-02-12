TPM Newsletter: January 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Launch of Revamped Preferential Certificate of Origin (06 Dec)

Earlier this year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade had launched the Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin system - eCoO 2.0 aimed at streamlining the certification process for exporters. An enhanced version of the Preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) system - eCoO 2.0 with several new and user-friendly features aimed at streamlining the certification process for exporters will be launched on 17th January 2025.

Fixation of Standard Input Output Norm (SION) for Propionic Anhydride (17 Dec)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has fixed a new SION under "Chemical and Allied Products" for Propionic Anhydride.

Import of Menthol under Advance Authorisation (24 Dec)

SION / Ad hoc norms in respect of Menthol, covered under ITC(HS) codes 29061110 and 29061190 have been re-instated with immediate effect.

Imposition of Quantitative Restriction on import of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke (26 Dec)

Based on the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has placed import of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke under "Restriction" as per the country-wise Quantitative Restrictions (QR) for a period of six months, with effect from 1st January 2025 till 30th June 2025. Accordingly, the DGFT has invited applications for seeking import authorization for "Restricted" items with effect from 1st January to 12th January 2025. The application process is available at the link herein.

Imposition of Minimum Import Price (MIP) on import of Soda Ash (30 Dec)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has imposed a MIP of ₹ 20,108 per MT on Disodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) covered under Chapter 28 up to 30th June 2025.