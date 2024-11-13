TPM Newsletter: November 2024 - Trade Agreements

Indian Updates
Trade negotiations between India and the EU face roadblock over market access for Indian dairy sector
India has expressed its concerns over the demand of the EU for liberalising market access to the Indian dairy sector. The Indian Minster of Commerce and Industry highlighted the need for mutual respect for sensitive issues and emphasised that there may be no pact if the EU insists on opening the dairy sector.
India accelerates trade negotiations with Australia
India and Australia will hold the eleventh round of negotiations to broaden the scope of the existing India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. In light of the upcoming elections in Australia, India is likely to accelerate the trade negotiations and conclude them at the earliest in order to avoid any delay caused due to the elections.
Global Updates
Malaysia and the UAE sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Malaysia and the UAE have successfully concluded the negotiations for a CEPA. The CEPA will give a strategic leverage to UAE-based companies as a gateway into the ASEAN market and provide opportunities for Malaysia's SMEs.
China and ASEAN bloc conclude negotiations for a revised free trade agreement
China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc have issued a joint statement announcing the successful conclusion of trade negotiations over the revised China-ASEAN free trade agreement. The agreement aims to focus on post-pandemic economic recovery and include new areas such as digital economy, green economy and supply chain interconnectivity.
