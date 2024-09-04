Brazil And India Settle The Dispute Concerning Sugar Subsides (25 Aug)

Brazil and India have agreed to settle their longstanding dispute concerning sugar products. The dispute began in 2005 when India challenged Brazil's sugar subsides on the ground that it was distorting

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brazil and India have agreed to settle their longstanding dispute concerning sugar products. The dispute began in 2005 when India challenged Brazil's sugar subsides on the ground that it was distorting the global market. Later, in 2019, Brazil challenged India's export subsidies for sugar. The dispute has now mutually reached a settlement, with Brazil sharing its technology on ethanol production with India. India aims to benefit from this agreement to meet its targets for ethanol blended petrol usage by 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.