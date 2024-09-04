Brazil And India Settle The Dispute Concerning Sugar Subsides (25 Aug)

Brazil and India have agreed to settle their longstanding dispute concerning sugar products. The dispute began in 2005 when India challenged Brazil's sugar subsides on the ground that it was distorting the global market. Later, in 2019, Brazil challenged India's export subsidies for sugar. The dispute has now mutually reached a settlement, with Brazil sharing its technology on ethanol production with India. India aims to benefit from this agreement to meet its targets for ethanol blended petrol usage by 2026.
