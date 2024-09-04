Comoros And Timor-Leste Accede To The WTO (21 Aug And 30 Aug)

Comoros and Timor-Leste have concluded their negotiations with WTO members and have accepted the respective Protocols to Accession to WTO. Comoros has joined the WTO after

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Comoros and Timor-Leste have concluded their negotiations with WTO members and have accepted the respective Protocols to Accession to WTO. Comoros has joined the WTO after conducting negotiations for 17 years and Timor-Leste has joined the WTO after 7 years of negotiations. The accession of the two countries has increased the count of 'least developed countries', which have acceded totheWTO,to11.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.