Comoros And Timor-Leste Accede To The WTO (21 Aug And 30 Aug)

Comoros and Timor-Leste have concluded their negotiations with WTO members and have accepted the respective Protocols to Accession to WTO. Comoros has joined the WTO after conducting negotiations for 17 years and Timor-Leste has joined the WTO after 7 years of negotiations. The accession of the two countries has increased the count of 'least developed countries', which have acceded totheWTO,to11.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.