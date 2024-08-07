Non-Tariff Measures

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Indian Updates

Quality Control Order for Steel Wires or Strands, Wires Ropes, and Wire Mesh (04 Jul)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Steel Wires or Strands, Nylon or Wire Ropes, and Wire Mesh (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This order is issued in supersession of the Steel Wires or Strands, Nylon or Wire Ropes and Wire Mesh (Quality Control) Order, 2023. The order shall come into force on 1st December 2024. However, for small enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st March 2025, while for micro enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st June 2025.

Quality Control Order for Bolts, Nuts and Fasteners (18 Jul)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Bolts, Nuts and Fasteners (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This order is issued in supersession of the Bolts, Nuts and Fasteners (Quality Control) Order, 2023. The order shall come into force on 1st August 2024. However, for small enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st November 2024, while for micro enterprises, it shall come into force on 1 st February 2025.

This order exempts goods or articles that are domestically procured or imported as spares or for providing after-sales service by a manufacturer of equipment, product, sub-assemblies, or components, up to five percent of the value of Bolts, Nuts, and Fasteners imported in the financial year 2023-24 subject to the condition that such manufacturer shall declare its old stock of Bolts, Nuts, and Fasteners, domestically procured or imported, within three months from the date of commencement of this order to the Bureau of Indian Standards and maintain a year-wise record of such goods or articles and furnish to the Central Government authorities on its letter head duly signed by its authorized signatory.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Polyester Continuous Filament Fully Drawn Yarn (19 Jul)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has issued an amendment to the Polyester Continuous Filament Fully Drawn Yarn (Quality Control) Order, 2023. The Order may be called Polyester Continuous Filament Fully Drawn Yarn (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2024. It specifically excludes Low Melt Polyester Yarn from the requirements of the quality control measures specified in the 2023 Order. The order shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Ortho Phosphoric Acid (26 Jul)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Ortho Phosphoric Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2021. The new order may be called Ortho Phosphoric Acid (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2024. It shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The amendment specifically excludes Ortho Phosphoric Acid when used as raw material in production of fertilizers from the requirements of the quality control measures.

Quality Control Order for Hinges (26 Jul)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Hinges (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This order is issued in supersession of the Hinges (Quality Control) Order, 2023. The order shall come into force on 1st December 2025. However, for small enterprises, it shall come into force on 1 st April 2025, while for micro enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st July 2025.

Draft Quality Control Orders for Certain Chemicals (26 Jul)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Vinyl Sulphone, H Acid, and K Acid falling under IS 18340: 2023, IS 8637: 2020, and IS 11557: 1986. The draft order has been issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days from the date of publication of the notification, which is 24th September 2024. The effective date of implementation of the order is 180 days from the date of publication of the notification. The objective of this measure is the protection of human health and protection of the environment.

Draft Quality Control Orders for Ropes and Cordages (31 Jul)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Ropes and Cordages falling under IS 1084:2005, IS 11066:2022, IS 14928:2001, IS 14929: 2022, IS 1804:2004, IS 4572:2022, IS 5175:2022, IS 8674: 2013, and IS 17609: 2021. The draft order has been issued by the Ministry of Textiles for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days from the date of publication of the notification which is 29th September 2024. The effective date of implementation of the order is 6 months from the date of publication of the QCO notification for all companies, except for small enterprises, for which the order would come into force on the expiry of nine months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The objective of this measure is the protection of animal or plant life and the protection of the environment.

Draft Quality Control Orders for Textiles - Flat Woven Webbing Slings made of Man-made Fibres for General Services (31 Jul)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Textiles – Flat Woven Webbing Slings made of Man-made Fibres for General Services falling under IS 15041:2001. The draft order has been issued by the Ministry of Textiles for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days from the date of publication of the notification, which is 29th September 2024. The effective date of implementation of the order is 6 months from the date of publication of the QCO notification for all companies, except for small enterprises, for which the order would come into force on the expiry of nine months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The objective of this measure is the protection of animal or plant life and the protection of the environment.

Global Updates

China

Draft National Standard of the People's Republic of China for Safety requirements for Electric Vehicle Conductive Charging Systems (04 Jul)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the PRC), China has issued draft national standards for Electric Vehicle Conductive Charging Systems. This document specifies the general safety principles, the safety of charging interfaces, AC charging, the DC charging, and the corresponding test methods of conductive charging systems of electric vehicles. This document applies to AC and DC charging systems of electric vehicles, with a rated voltage on the power grid side not exceeding 1,000V AC or 1,500V DC, and a rated maximum voltage on the electric vehicle side not exceeding 1000V AC or 1500V DC. This document also applies to the safety requirements for charging of electric vehicle charging and discharging systems. The objective of this measure is the protection of human health.

Draft National Standard of the People's Republic of China for Safety requirements of electric vehicle conductive supply equipment. (04 Jul)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the PRC), China has issued draft national standards for electric vehicle conductive supply equipment. This document specifies the general safety elements and testing requirements for electric vehicle supply equipment, including the design and production requirements for protecting the safety of supply equipment, users, and the surrounding environment, as well as the instruments and equipment used for compliance testing, test conditions, test sites, test methods, and calculation methods. For independent electrical accessories and auxiliary materials (such as connecting devices, cables, insulation materials, etc.) of supply equipment, they shall be used according to specific product standards in conjunction with this document. This document applies to various types of supply equipment with a rated output voltage of 1000V AC or 1500V DC and below as defined in GB/T 18487.1, including supply equipment in charging mode 2, charging mode 3, and charging mode 4. The objective of this measure is the protection of human health.

