MWCD Notification On SHe Box Portal

Creating safe and respectful workplaces for women is essential for ensuring equality, dignity and participation in the workforce. To support this goal and strengthen the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), the Government of India has embraced digital solutions.

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Introduction

Creating safe and respectful workplaces for women is essential for ensuring equality, dignity and participation in the workforce. To support this goal and strengthen the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), the Government of India has embraced digital solutions.

In this context, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) issued a notification in April 2026 highlighting the progress and impact of the Sexual Harassment Electronic Box (SHe‑Box) Portal, a digital platform designed to improve access, monitoring and compliance under the POSH Act across the country.1

Launch of the SHe-Box Portal

The SHe-Box Portal (https://shebox.wcd.gov.in/) was originally launched on August 29, 2024 by the MWCD as a digital governance initiative to ensure effective implementation of the POSH Act, 2013.2

The Portal acts as a centralized system to support women employees, employers, and authorities by providing information, grievance redressal mechanisms, and compliance monitoring under the law.

Growing Coverage Across the Country

As of March 27, 2026 more than 1,61,000 workplaces having more than ten employees, from both public and private sectors, have been registered on the Portal.

Out of these workplaces, information about more than 68,460 Internal Committees (ICs) have been updated. These Internal Committees are mandatory under the POSH Act for handling complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace.

The Portal also contains details of 777 Local Committees (LCs) formed at the district level. These Local Committees are especially important for women working in small offices, informal sectors, or places where an Internal Committee does not exist.

Engagement with Ministries and Industry Stakeholders

To ensure smooth implementation of the POSH Act across different sectors, the MWCD has been working closely with many other Government departments and institutions. These include the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Financial Services, National Medical Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Department of Higher Education, and the National Legal Services Authority, etc.

The Ministry has also interacted with various industry associations and chambers of commerce to focus on how the Portal works and how organisations can comply with legal requirements. This effort supports the directions given by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Aureliano Fernandes vs. State of Goa and Others.3

Supreme Court Directions Strengthening POSH Implementation

Pursuant to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated December 03, 2024, August 12, 2025, and January 06, 2026, to strengthen POSH implementation, the Court directed Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to instruct District Officers, notified as appropriate authorities under the Act, to conduct surveys within their jurisdictions to verify whether public and private organisations have constituted Internal Committees (ICs) as required under Section 4 of the POSH Act.4

The Court further mandated that these surveys be conducted with the assistance of Labour Commissioners at district and state levels. The Court also directed that all the information collected during these surveys must be uploaded on the SHe‑Box Portal, helping the Government monitor compliance nationwide.5

Role of MWCD

Being the Nodal Ministry, to enhance understanding on the SHe-Box Portal and address queries or challenges encountered by Government departments at Central, State and district level and also private establishments. the MWCD has been proactively conducting multiple meetings and trainings in a hybrid mode.

These sessions have been instrumental in facilitating discussions, clarifications and strategic guidance to expedite the onboarding process on the Portal.

Mobile App Integration and Multiple Languages

To further expand access and outreach, the MWCD has integrated the SHe‑Box Portal on the Mission Shakti mobile application. This allows women to access the Portal easily through Android and iOS mobile phones, even in remote areas or informal workplaces.

The Portal also offers multilingual support i.e., accessible in 23 different languages, to make it easier for women from different regions and backgrounds to understand their rights and seek help, thereby enabling a wider and more inclusive reach.

Strengthening Support at the Grassroots Level

Under the POSH Act, State Governments and Union Territories are responsible for setting up Local Committees in every district and appointing Nodal Officers at block or tehsil level. These officers help women, especially those working in the unorganised sector, to file complaints and get assistance.

The MWCD has repeatedly asked States and UTs to update details of Local Committees, District Officers, and Nodal Officers on the SHe‑Box Portal so that this information is easily available to the public.

Awareness and Information Sharing

Along with digital initiatives, the MWCD has also undertaken continuous awareness-building efforts through conducting regular promotional campaigns on its official social media platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram, to spread awareness about the POSH law and the SHe-Box Portal.

The Portal itself provides a wide range of helpful materials such as FAQs, handbooks, training guides, posters, and videos. These resources help both organisations and individuals understand their roles and responsibilities under the law.

Information Shared in Parliament

This information was shared by the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question, reflecting the Government’s continued focus on women’s safety at workplaces.

Recent State Government Notifications on Mandatory SHe-box Registration

I. Rajasthan As per the public notice issued by the District Collector and District Magistrate of Jaipur, every institution or unit-whether public or private, employing 10 or more individuals is required to constitute an Internal Committee and to register the information about the constituted IC on the SHe-box portal within a period of 15 days from the date of publication of the notification.6 II. Delhi The Department of Women and Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi (Women Empowerment Cell) had issued a public notice dated June 12, 2025 calling upon all public sector organizations, private sector entities and their subordinate offices to register their organizational details on the SHe-box portal.7 III. Maharashtra The District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai City, had issued a public appeal reminding all private establishments of their statutory obligations under the POSH Act and to complete the registration process on the SHe-box portal.8 IV. Karnataka The Government of Karnataka, Department of Labor, has issued a notice directing all establishments to ensure constitution of Internal Committees (ICs) under the POSH Act, 2013 and to register details on the SHe-box portal. The notice further warns that non-compliance may attract penalty under Section 26 of the POSH Act.9 V. Uttar Pradesh – Noida The district probationary officer has directed all local companies to register their internal complaints committees on the SHe-box portal. Organizations with over 10 employees must comply with this mandate under POSH Act.10 VI. Odisha The Odisha Women and Child Development Department has directed all senior government officials to urgently display awareness materials related to the POSH Act at visible locations in offices, schools and colleges. Importantly, all organisations with more than 10 employees are mandated to have an Internal Committee (IC) in place. Authorities have been asked to ensure ICs are registered on the central She-Box portal.11

Conclusion

The SHe‑Box Portal has become a key pillar in strengthening the implementation of the POSH Act by combining technology, legal compliance, and administrative coordination.

With wide onboarding of workplaces, improved accessibility through mobile and multilingual features, strong judicial backing, and sustained awareness efforts, the Portal has significantly enhanced transparency and accountability.

The April 2026 notification by the MWCD highlights the Government’s continued focus on creating safer, more inclusive and harassment‑free workplaces for women across India.

Footnotes

1 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2247562®=3&lang=1

2 https://shebox.wcd.gov.in/

3 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/supreme-court-directs-district-wise-survey-to-ascertain-posh-act-compliance-by-employer/

4 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/delhi-government-notice-on-she-box-portal/

5 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/supreme-courts-directions-to-ensure-posh-compliance/

6 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/news/rajasthan-state-government-notification-on-posh-compliance/

7 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/delhi-government-notice-on-she-box-portal/

8 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/maharashtra-mumbai-registration-of-the-internal-committee-on-the-she-box-portal/

9 https://sgcservicesblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Adobe-Scan-4-Nov-2025-1.pdf

10 https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/noida/posh-push-cos-with-over-10-staffers-told-to-register-plaints-panels/articleshow/120440889.cms

11 https://sambadenglish.com/latest-news/odisha-govt-directs-strict-compliance-with-posh-act-issues-guidelines-for-workplaces-institutions-9515942

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