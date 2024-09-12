ARTICLE
12 September 2024

Registration Of Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs")

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI, vide notification dated May 10, 2024, has issued a commencement notification for certain provisions of the SEBI (AIFs) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2023.
India Finance and Banking
Photo of Sajai Singh
Photo of Bhavya Sriram
Photo of Pooja Veerabahu
Photo of Maitrayi Jain
Authors

SEBI, vide notification dated May 10, 2024, has issued a commencement notification for certain provisions of the SEBI (AIFs) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2023. These amendments pertain to the eligibility criteria of AIFs for the purpose of the grant of certificate to an applicant. Accordingly, to meet the eligibility criteria, the key investment team of the manager of AIFs must have at least 1 (one) key personnel with relevant certification as specified by the SEBI.

Subsequently, SEBI, vide their circular dated May 13, 2024, has issued the certification requirement for the key investment team of manager of AIF. The criteria to obtain the prescribed certification by at least 1 (one) key personnel of the key investment team of manager of AIF, is applicable to all the applications for registration of AIFs and launch of schemes by AIFs filed after May 10, 2024. Further, existing schemes of AIFs and schemes of AIFs whose applications for launch of schemes are pending with SEBI as on May 10, 2024, must comply with the requirement of obtaining the certification on or before May 9, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sajai Singh
Sajai Singh
Photo of Bhavya Sriram
Bhavya Sriram
Photo of Pooja Veerabahu
Pooja Veerabahu
Photo of Maitrayi Jain
Maitrayi Jain
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More