FSSAI Mandates Closure Reports For Expired Food Business Licenses And Registrations

In a move seen to tighten regulatory compliance in the food sector, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated the submission of closure reports for all food business licenses and registrations that have expired. This directive aims to ensure that the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) accurately reflects the operational status of Food Business Operators (FBOs) and that outdated or inactive licenses do not remain in the system without proper justification or closure.

This new requirement was formalized through a user manual issued by FSSAI on 16th May 2025. It outlines the process FBOs must follow to submit their closure reports after their license or registration expires. The directive is part of FSSAI's broader digital compliance framework designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to food safety oversight.

According to the manual, FBOs are required to log into their FoSCoS accounts and navigate to the 'Procedures' tab under the 'File Your Response' section. Here, they can select the relevant option to initiate the closure reporting process. The manual details three available pathways for response submission, depending on whether the FBO is renewing their license, surrendering it, or clarifying its non-renewal.

This requirement is grounded in the regulatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. These legal frameworks mandate that food businesses operate only under valid licenses or registrations. The new closure reporting mechanism ensures that the records maintained by FSSAI are updated in real time and reflect only active businesses.

The initiative is applicable across India and affects all categories of food business operators, from small-scale vendors to large food manufacturers and retailers. Its intent is not just regulatory housekeeping but also to prevent misuse of expired credentials and improve risk profiling for enforcement purposes.

The mandatory submission of closure reports marks a proactive step by FSSAI to strengthen its regulatory system and ensure better data integrity. By making closure formalities compulsory, FSSAI is fostering a culture of responsibility among food businesses and streamlining enforcement and monitoring operations.

With this new mandate, FBOs are expected to take timely action upon the expiry of their licenses or registrations, ensuring they either renew, surrender, or formally close the file. FSSAI's move is a strong signal that compliance is not optional—and accurate documentation of business status is essential to maintaining the integrity of India's food safety ecosystem.

