ARTICLE
26 May 2025

FSSAI Mandates Closure Reports For Expired Food Business Licenses And Registrations

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In a move seen to tighten regulatory compliance in the food sector, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated the submission of closure reports for all food...
India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Rahul Sundaram

In a move seen to tighten regulatory compliance in the food sector, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated the submission of closure reports for all food business licenses and registrations that have expired. This directive aims to ensure that the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) accurately reflects the operational status of Food Business Operators (FBOs) and that outdated or inactive licenses do not remain in the system without proper justification or closure.

This new requirement was formalized through a user manual issued by FSSAI on 16th May 2025. It outlines the process FBOs must follow to submit their closure reports after their license or registration expires. The directive is part of FSSAI's broader digital compliance framework designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to food safety oversight.

According to the manual, FBOs are required to log into their FoSCoS accounts and navigate to the 'Procedures' tab under the 'File Your Response' section. Here, they can select the relevant option to initiate the closure reporting process. The manual details three available pathways for response submission, depending on whether the FBO is renewing their license, surrendering it, or clarifying its non-renewal.

This requirement is grounded in the regulatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. These legal frameworks mandate that food businesses operate only under valid licenses or registrations. The new closure reporting mechanism ensures that the records maintained by FSSAI are updated in real time and reflect only active businesses.

The initiative is applicable across India and affects all categories of food business operators, from small-scale vendors to large food manufacturers and retailers. Its intent is not just regulatory housekeeping but also to prevent misuse of expired credentials and improve risk profiling for enforcement purposes.

The mandatory submission of closure reports marks a proactive step by FSSAI to strengthen its regulatory system and ensure better data integrity. By making closure formalities compulsory, FSSAI is fostering a culture of responsibility among food businesses and streamlining enforcement and monitoring operations.

With this new mandate, FBOs are expected to take timely action upon the expiry of their licenses or registrations, ensuring they either renew, surrender, or formally close the file. FSSAI's move is a strong signal that compliance is not optional—and accurate documentation of business status is essential to maintaining the integrity of India's food safety ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rahul Sundaram
Rahul Sundaram
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More