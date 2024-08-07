FSSAI- Nutritional Information To Be Displayed Prominently

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal to prominently display nutritional information on food labels, specifically highlighting the total sugar...

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal1 to prominently display nutritional information on food labels, specifically highlighting the total sugar, sodium and saturated fat in bold letter and larger font size. This proposal which was discussed in the 44th meeting of the Food Authority, aims to empower consumers to make healthier dietary choices by clearly presenting the nutritional value of food products. By addressing the growing concern of Non-Communicable Disease, this amendment seeks to promote public health and well-being. The draft notification for the said amendment would now be put in the public domain for inviting suggestions and objections.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Visibility: Nutritional information to be displayed in bold letters and larger font sizes for total sugar, sodium and saturated fat. The move is aimed at improving consumer understanding of the nutritional value of food products. Regulatory Compliance: The information to be displayed needs to comply with the existing Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulation, 2020. It ensures accurate nutritional information is provided to consumers. Consumer Empowerment: The move empowers consumers to make informed and healthier dietary choices. It supports the overall goal of reducing the incidence of Non- Communicable Disease, through better nutrition information.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the FSSAI's proposal to enhance nutritional labelling on food products represents a significant step towards empowering consumers with the information needed to make healthier dietary choices. By mandating the prominent display of key nutritional elements such as total sugar, salt and saturated fat, this initiative addresses the growing concerns of Non-Communicable Diseases and underscores the importance of transparency in food labelling. Ultimately, this move reflects the robust commitment to improving public health and fostering a well-informed consumer base.

Footnote

