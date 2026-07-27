SEBI Releases GARUDA Consultation Paper Proposing Faster Scheme Launch For AIFs

India's securities regulator SEBI has proposed the GARUDA mechanism to accelerate Alternative Investment Fund scheme launches, potentially reducing approval timelines from 30 days to as little as 10 working days for regular schemes and enabling immediate launches for accredited investor-only schemes. The consultation paper outlines a streamlined process that would allow certain AIF categories to bypass traditional merchant banker requirements and launch funds upon document acknowledgement.

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SEBI has released a Consultation Paper dated May 11, 2026, proposing the ‘Green-Channel: AIF Rollout Upon Document Acknowledgement’ (‘GARUDA’) mechanism to further expedite scheme launches for AIFs. Building on the fast-track mechanism introduced in April 2026, the key proposals include: (i) for regular schemes, reducing the launch timeline from 30 days to 10 working days after filing with SEBI through a merchant banker; (ii) for accredited investor only schemes (‘AI only schemes’), permitting immediate launch upon filing with SEBI, with the manager filing directly (without a merchant banker) accompanied by an undertaking from the CEO and compliance officer in lieu of the merchant banker due diligence certificate; and (iii) for angel funds, permitting immediate circulation of the PPM from the date of grant of SEBI registration.

The SEBI Board, at its meeting held on June 19, 2026, has approved the GARUDA Mechanism through amendments to the AIF Regulations.

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