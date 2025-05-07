RBI Revises Bank Rate & Penal Interest Rates On Shortfalls In Reserve Requirements

SNG assumes a pivotal role in facilitating the country’s active engagement in the global legal arena. Leveraging its profound understanding of business dynamics and armed with a solutions-driven approach, our firm emerges as the preferred partner for delivering legal support to a diverse range of entities including banks, financial institutions, investment banks, private equity firms, real estate developers, multinational corporations, private corporate entities and the Government of India. Our firm’s practice is enriched with unwavering integrity, astute acumen, and exceptional capability. With robust global relationships encompassing both, overseas clients and law firms, we are well-prepared to carry forward the enduring legacy of SNG. Recognizing the concerns of our clients, we have garnered a reputation for delivering exceptional quality, swift turnaround and an equitable and transparent fee structure.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its Circular RBI/2025-26/23
DoR.RET.REC.16/12.01.001/2025-26 dated April 9, 2025, has revised the Bank Rate as
announced in the Monetary Policy Statement 2025-26.
The Bank Rate has been reduced by 25 basis points from 6.50% to
6.25%, effective immediately. As a result, penal interest rates on
shortfalls in maintaining the required levels of Cash Reserve Ratio
(CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), which are tied to the
Bank Rate, have also been revised.
The penal rate for shortfalls in reserve requirements now stands
at Bank Rate plus 3.0 percentage points (9.25%) or Bank Rate plus
5.0 percentage points (11.25%), depending on the duration of the
shortfall.
This change updates the provisions detailed in Chapter VIII of
the RBI's Master Direction on CRR and SLR (2021) and supersedes
the previous circular dated February 7, 2025. All banks are
required to adhere to the revised rates with immediate effect.