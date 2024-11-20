Gift City IFSC – Onshoring The Offshore Business

Set up in 2015, GIFT City IFSC offers ease of doing business in financial service activities, such as banking, insurance, aircraft and ship leasing, fund management, commodity trading, fintech, portfolio management, vault management and stock market trading through simplified regulations. As of March 2024, more than 600 Indian and global entities are operating their businesses out of GIFT City IFSC.

GIFT City IFSC offers a host of advantages, which has induced global entities to open their offices at GIFT City IFSC. Some of these are elucidated below:

Single regulator: IFSC Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator of GIFT City IFSC provides a single window clearance system. This makes it easier for businesses to set up their offices in GIFT City IFSC.

Offshore status: All financial institutions within GIFT City IFSC are designated as non-residents, thereby enabling them to transact in foreign currencies without any restrictions.

Tax benefits: Units within GIFT City IFSC enjoy multiple tax benefits, including 10-year income tax holiday, lower minimum alternative tax, exemption from capital gains, exemption on dividend distribution tax, GST exemption and stamp duty and registration fee exemption.

Easy inflow and outflow of capital: GIFT City IFSC permits a convenient inflow and outflow of capital, thereby enabling hassle-free repatriation of profits, dividends, and investments to foreign investors and shareholders.

Financial benefits by the Government of Gujarat: The government offers incentives in the form of subsidies, financial support, grants, reduced operational costs and CAPEX support to attract companies (including IT and ITeS Companies) to GIFT City IFSC.

Due to its investor-friendly offerings, GIFT City IFSC is emerging as a leading global financial hub. In March 2014 itself, around 28 entities were granted registration certificates by the IFSCA. Several Indian promoted start-ups such as PhonePe, Pine Labs and Groww have reverse-flipped their domicile to India, while Razorpay is underway this process.

Indian and foreign institutions are also supporting GIFT City IFSC in becoming the premier financial services centre. Prominent asset management firms are relocating from Singapore and Dubai to GIFT City IFSC whereas Paytm has also announced INR 100 crores investment for the development of a global financial ecosystem and a technology development centre at GIFT City IFSC. Furthermore, GIFT City IFSC has been appreciated by Waterfield Advisors for its regulatory improvements and business-friendly environment, and by Morgan Stanley for its regulatory simplicity and ease of access.

GIFT City IFSC is also aiming to become a aircraft and ship leasing hub. Till date, 39 aircrafts have been leased to premier Indian airlines such as Vistara and Air India through GIFT City IFSC. Further, the IFSCA is actively engaging with several overseas companies and jurisdictions to promote ship leasing activities at GIFT City IFSC. Consequently, Great Eastern Shipping Company is establishing a ship leasing unit at GIFT City IFSC.

On the transactional front, Indian and foreign banks have started parking their forex exposures at their IFSC Banking Units, instead of their foreign branches. Finance companies have also started undertaking forex transactions with Indian companies through their GIFT City IFSC offices.

While Gift City IFSC is on a rapid pace of development, however, there are a few challenges which are acting as a speed bump. Some of these are elucidated below:

Existing competition: GIFT City IFSC is not only facing competition from global financial hubs, but also from India's financial capital, Mumbai. The Indian government is taking steps to tackle this issue.

Slow infrastructure development: Building a state-of-the-art infrastructure requires substantial investment, time, and resources. This is slowing down the desired speed of development in GIFT City IFSC.

Higher personal taxation: The highest personal tax rate in India is 30% plus cess. This is substantially higher than the highest personal tax rates in other financial markets. This restricts foreign residents to relocate to India along with their offices in GIFT City IFSC.

Lack of special courts: Enforcement of contractual rights has always been a major challenge for foreign companies in India. Unlike other financial markets, GIFT City IFSC lacks special courts to timely handle commercial disputes.

Land acquisition issues: In 2022, the Gujarat government had announced expansion of GIFT City to 996 hectares. However, this was later withdrawn due to major land acquisition challenges.

Despite of the above challenges, GIFT City IFSC is an embodiment of the intellectual and operational excellence of Indians. It appears to be the potential means to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the financial sector.

The upcoming infrastructure (such as the bullet train project, metro line project, restaurant, hotels and other smart city amenities) coupled with the relaxations provided by government is providing the required boost in helping India to achieve the aim of 'Onshoring of Offshore transactions'. It is continuously gaining trust of global players, thereby helping India in inching closer to becoming a financial services hub.

