JSA represented EQT on its acquisition of PropertyGuru Group Limited(NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company. PropertyGuru will be acquired by EQT in an all-cash transaction that values PropertyGuru. Private equity groups KKR and TPG, which hold a combined 56% of PropertyGuru's shares are selling their stake as part of this transaction.
Deal value: USD 1.1 Billion
Our Transaction Team Comprised Partners – Vikram Raghani, Anand Lakra and Niharika Mepani, Senior Associate – Jinay Shah and Associates – Shreya Shinde, Diya Dave and Ishan Saxena.
Our Employment Team Comprised Partner – Sonakshi Das.
Our Data Privacy Team Comprised Associate – Riya Saraf.
Originally published 27 August 2024
