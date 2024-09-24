ARTICLE
24 September 2024

EQT To Acquire PropertyGuru Group Limited, Southeast Asia's Leading Property Technology Company

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
India Law Department Performance
Authors

JSA represented EQT on its acquisition of PropertyGuru Group Limited(NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company. PropertyGuru will be acquired by EQT in an all-cash transaction that values PropertyGuru. Private equity groups KKR and TPG, which hold a combined 56% of PropertyGuru's shares are selling their stake as part of this transaction.

Deal value: USD 1.1 Billion

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partners – Vikram RaghaniAnand Lakra and Niharika Mepani, Senior Associate – Jinay Shah and Associates – Shreya ShindeDiya Dave and Ishan Saxena.

Our Employment Team Comprised Partner – Sonakshi Das.

Our Data Privacy Team Comprised Associate – Riya Saraf.

Originally published 27 August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

