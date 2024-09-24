JSA represented EQT on its acquisition of PropertyGuru Group Limited(NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company. PropertyGuru will be acquired by EQT in an all-cash transaction...

JSA represented EQT on its acquisition of PropertyGuru Group Limited(NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company. PropertyGuru will be acquired by EQT in an all-cash transaction that values PropertyGuru. Private equity groups KKR and TPG, which hold a combined 56% of PropertyGuru's shares are selling their stake as part of this transaction.

Deal value: USD 1.1 Billion

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partners – Vikram Raghani, Anand Lakra and Niharika Mepani, Senior Associate – Jinay Shah and Associates – Shreya Shinde, Diya Dave and Ishan Saxena.

Our Employment Team Comprised Partner – Sonakshi Das.

Our Data Privacy Team Comprised Associate – Riya Saraf.

Originally published 27 August 2024

