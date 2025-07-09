Mobility And Training: How Gen Z Is Transforming Career Journeys (Video)

In an article published in Paperjam, Christel Bertin, General Manager, and Tiffany Rongvaux, Career Development & Training Manager, contributed to a recent article in Paparjam, where they discuss international mobility, training, and how Gen Z is transforming career journeys. The article is accompanied by a video in which Ben Reckinger, Senior Associate, and Adeline Amorin Da Cunha, Senior Associate, share their own experiences abroad. Read the full article below.

Generation Z is driving a new dynamic: a quest for meaning, flexibility, and personal growth. In response to these aspirations, international mobility and training pathways are becoming essential ingredients of talent engagement and development. At Elvinger Hoss Prussen, we have placed them at the heart of our members' career journeys.

Born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, Generation Z is now a powerful force for transformation within organisations. Connected, independent and socially conscious, Gen Z is challenging traditional models by voicing new expectations: finding purpose in daily work, promoting a culture of continuous feedback, feeling heard and valued, while maintaining a balance between professional commitment and personal development. At Elvinger Hoss Prussen, these evolving expectations have led us to rethink how best to support career journeys, knowing that to attract and retain talent over the long term, we must offer a meaningful working experience tailored to individual aspirations. Mentoring plays a key role, alongside enhanced career support and regular chats with one's manager. This individualised approach allows each person to follow a clear, structured and evolving path.

That's why we have developed a training programme for our partners and managers to help them better understand generational diversity and support them in responding to these new expectations..

We also foster a shared culture based on recognising the strengths of each generation. We aim to create a positive, respectful working environment that encourages knowledge-sharing and cohesion. Internal events are regularly organised to promote these connections, strengthen our community and enhance the sense of belonging.

Gen Z is prompting us to reassess and adapt our learning methods.

We've launched a digital platform and a mobile app that allow everyone to access training content freely, according to their needs and at their own pace. Tiffany Rongvaux

Our training resources cover both technical skills and soft skills, to support our members' development in all dimensions.

At the same time, we're committed to ensuring each assignment is meaningful, clarifying career prospects and encouraging internal mobility. Cross-functional opportunities between legal and support roles, or between different areas of expertise, enable everyone to explore new horizons. Digital transformation is also a key lever, with the implementation of Legal Tech tools incorporating AI functionalities, helping teams to save time and focus on higher-value tasks. Wellbeing remains a priority too: quality of working life, mental health, social spaces and the prevention of psychosocial risks are all embedded in our culture.

But perhaps international mobility is where this spirit of openness is most fully expressed. It reflects our ambition to help our people grow in diverse environments, aligned with the expectations of the new generation. By offering opportunities to work abroad, we meet a dual aspiration: to discover different professional practices and to enrich one's personal path.

Gen Z is encouraging us to rethink our relationship with work, to better meet their expectations in terms of purpose, growth and engagement. Christel Bertin

At Elvinger Hoss Prussen, international mobility is offered in three complementary formats. Some employees join one of our offices in Paris or Hong Kong, or our partner office in New York for a temporary assignment. This immersion provides a multicultural working environment and helps develop adaptability.

Some professionals work on assignments within partner law firms abroad. These exchanges nurture curiosity, foster synergies, and give a broader perspective on our profession.

Finally, others carry out temporary assignments within a client's team, enabling them to experience a different operational context and to strengthen stakeholder relationships. This type of experience sharpens their strategic understanding and advisory skills. These assignments can provide valuable international experience, but they are also in high demand and frequently offered by clients based in Luxembourg.

Each of these experiences is carefully structured and supported to ensure smooth integration and ongoing follow-up. They form part of our wider talent development strategy, where diverse career paths are viewed as a true asset.

Part of the strong commitments made by Elvinger Hoss Prussen within its ESG strategy, mobility and training are at the heart of our approach as a responsible employer.

