Equinox Corporate And The Future Of IP Management At EXOTEC

Comprehensive IP management, an intuitive and flexible dashboard, and extensive capabilities are three reasons why EXOTEC switched to Equinox Corporate as its chosen IPMS.

Founded in France in 2015 and now recognized as an 'industrial unicorn,' EXOTEC designs and develops innovative solutions based on automated guided vehicles (AGVs), combining robotics and software to optimize order fulfilment and logistics for retail, industry, and e-commerce.

As we shared in our recent webinar on how to 'future proof' IP management, its IP team—including Head of IP Olivier Billard and Patent Engineer & European Patent Attorney Nathalie Herrou—recently switched to our Equinox Corporate IP management system (IPMS). Here we summarize the three key reasons behind their change and three key areas of feedback about the switch to the Equinox platform.

"A truly 'plug-and-play' solution, deployed and live in less than three months." Olivier Billard

EXOTEC

Head of IP

Preparing for the Future of IP Management with the Equinox IPMS

When asked which Equinox Corporate features pushed them to switch from Excel management to our Equinox IPMS, Olivier and Nathalie shared the following three reasons:

#1 Comprehensive IP Management

The Equinox Corporate IPMS provides:

A centralized platform for managing all IP rights, and

Real-time data verification connected with official IP offices.

#2 Intuitive and Flexible Dashboard

The Equinox IPMS:

Can be adjusted to meet specific needs, and

Includes easy-to-use deadline tracking.

#3 Extensive Capabilities

Following the "more is better" principle, there are a wide range of features available in our Equinox Corporate IPMS.

What is Equinox Corporate?

Equinox Corporate is our powerful all-in-one IPMS for corporates, combining comprehensive business-minded IP docketing software with integrated services and IP management tools.

The ideal asset management and IP docketing solution for innovative small to medium-sized businesses, key features and capabilities include:

Comprehensive reporting tools and visual business intelligence dashboards

Accurate deadline tracking and automated data comparison/validation,

Integrated portals for inventor and brand proposal workflows

API integrations to connect your Equinox IPMS to business tools and IP service providers

Cloud-based, multi-layered security, built-in protection against DDoS attacks, and 99.9%+ uptime

Regular version releases and feature development tailored to the needs of our corporate clients

Dedicated IP management software onboarding support to guide you through the data migration and onboarding process.

Equinox IPMS: Onboarding and Team Reviews

When asked for their reviews of the onboarding experience and the Equinox IPMS teams in general, Olivier and Nathalie shared three key areas of positive feedback:

#1 Highly Responsive and Committed Teams

Strong professionalism and deep technical expertise, and

A solid understanding of IP.

#2 Seamless Integration with an Entrepreneurial Mindset

High adaptability to fast-moving environments, and

Agile approach to problem-solving and implementation.

#3 Fast Deployment

A truly 'plug-and-play' solution, deployed and live in less than three months.



