Webinar: India's New Labour Codes: Implementation, Issues And Strategies

Implementation of the new Labour Codes in India from November 21, 2025, marks one of the most significant legal reforms in India in the labour & employment law landscape in decades. The consolidation of 29 central labour statutes into four comprehensive Codes, each on Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations and Operational Health & Safety, seeks to simplify the regulatory framework, thereby increasing the ease of doing business. However, the Labour Codes come with their own challenges, both in terms of interpretation and implementation.

With only few states having finalized the rules under all four codes and the rules under the erstwhile legislations still being operational, the exact legal framework needs to be carefully understood. In addition to introducing novel concepts, the Labour Codes have also revamped certain pre-existing constructs. The new framework also contains features that, if not reviewed, could lead to increased cost for employers. In addition, there are also certain grey areas that the market is grappling with, which needs to be strategised upon. Workforce structuring, social security benefits, policies on leave and working hours are some of the key areas that are impacted by the Labour Codes.

The webinar will cover all the above factors and the speakers will also discuss other pressing concerns, and suggest immediate steps that organisations should prioritise as part of their implementation roadmap. The aim of the webinar is to enable employers to strategize and take informed decisions in their transition to the Labour Code framework.

Rashmi Pradeep, who heads CAM's Employment Practice, will lead the webinar along with her colleague Ankita Ray who is a partner in the Employment Practice.

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