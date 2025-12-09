Future-Ready Workforce: Decoding India's 4 New Labour Codes & Global Benchmarking

Labour law is a key component of socio-economic governance, balancing the rights of workers and the obligations of employers, ensuring decent work, promoting productivity and protecting vulnerable groups

Introduction

Labour law is a key component of socio-economic governance, balancing the rights of workers and the obligations of employers, ensuring decent work, promoting productivity and protecting vulnerable groups. In India, a major reform is underway: the consolidation of multiple legacy labour statutes into 4 labour codes. The stated objectives include simplifying the regulatory regime, enhancing worker protections (including those in the informal/gig economy), improving compliance and ease of doing business, and aligning better with contemporary work models.

This article focuses on the reform in India (the new labour codes), how the new regime differs from the past Indian regime, and then places India into comparative perspective with global practices (ILO frameworks, and selected countries: USA, Germany, Singapore, and Australia). The aim is to provide a holistic understanding of where India stands, what the reform means and how it compares internationally.

Background and Rationale for Reforms in India

2.1 Legacy Regime

India's labour law framework has its origins in the colonial period and has continued to evolve after independence. Over the years, the Central Government enacted several labour legislations, numbering approximately forty-four, of which twenty-nine have now been consolidated into four comprehensive labour codes. The earlier legal regime was marked by a multiplicity of statutes, concurrent regulatory authority of the Central and State Governments, inconsistent statutory definitions, and fragmented applicability across the organised and unorganised sectors. This created a complex and often cumbersome regulatory structure, thereby necessitating systematic consolidation and rationalisation.

The fragmentation led to several practical problems: for example, varied definitions of "wages" for different Acts, multiple licences and approvals for contractors, state-wise differences in implementation, and varying compliance burdens. Some analysts pointed out that India's "inflexible labour market" (e.g., difficulty of hiring/firing, closure, lay-off approvals) could dampen enterprise expansion and job creation.

Hence, the reform impetus: to streamline, modernise and make the labour regulatory framework fit for the 21st century economy (including gig work, fixed-term contracts, multi-state operations, digital platforms).

2.2 The Four New Labour Codes and Government Statement

The Government has announced the adoption and implementation of four major labour codes:

Code on Wages, 2019 – addressing wages, minimum wage, equal remuneration, bonus, etc.

Industrial Relations Code, 2020 – addressing trade unions, industrial disputes, layoffs, and retrenchment.

Code on Social Security, 2020 – expanding social security coverage to organised, unorganised, gig/platform workers.

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSHWC Code) – working conditions, safety, health, contract labour, etc.

According to the government press release via the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the reform is one of the most comprehensive since Independence: "Shramev Jayate! ... The Government has given effect to the Four Labour Codes. It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence."

The government emphasises benefits such as universal social security, minimum & timely payment of wages, safe workplaces, especially for women and youth.

2.3 What the Reform Seeks to Achieve

Key rationales include:

Simplification : consolidating many laws (29 central statutes stated) into four codes for easier compliance.

: consolidating many laws (29 central statutes stated) into four codes for easier compliance. Uniform Definitions : e.g., a standardised definition of "wages" across codes, more consistent contract forms.

: e.g., a standardised definition of "wages" across codes, more consistent contract forms. Expanded Coverage : bring in the informal/unorganised sector, gig platform workers, and fixed-term contract workers under statutory protections.

: bring in the informal/unorganised sector, gig platform workers, and fixed-term contract workers under statutory protections. Flexibility for Business : reforms around lay-offs, retrenchment thresholds, single licence for contractors across states, multi-state operations, etc.

: reforms around lay-offs, retrenchment thresholds, single licence for contractors across states, multi-state operations, etc. Global Alignment : attempt to bring India's labour regulatory framework closer to global best practices (ease of doing business, more transparent labour relations).

: attempt to bring India's labour regulatory framework closer to global best practices (ease of doing business, more transparent labour relations). Enhanced Worker Protection: including appointment letters, minimum wages for all workers, safety checks, equal pay, etc.

In short, the reform aims to strike a new balance between protecting workers and enabling business flexibility.

Comparative Snapshot: Evolution from the Pre-Code Framework to the Consolidated Labour Codes

The following comparative matrices distil the material distinctions between the old labour law regime and the consolidated framework introduced under the four Labour Codes.

3.1 Code on Wages, 2019

Feature/Parameter Earlier Regime (Pre-Reform) New Code on Wages, 2019 Applicability Limited to "Scheduled Employments" only (covering approx. 30% of the workforce). Covers all employees in both organized and unorganized sectors. Limitation Period for Claims Claims for unpaid wages had to be filed within 6 months (Min. Wages Act) or 12 months (Payment of Wages Act). Employees can file claims for unpaid wages/bonuses up to 3 years later. Definition of 'Wages' Varied across Acts. Often excluded allowances to lower liability. Includes all remuneration (Basic, DA, HRA, and Conveyance) capable of being expressed in monetary terms. Fixation of Wages State-level fragmentation with no central floor. Central Govt. to set a "Floor Wage" based on living standards. Bonus Eligibility Applicable only to employees drawing wages up to ₹21,000/month. The wage limit for bonus eligibility will now be notified by the Appropriate Government. Gender Discrimination Prohibited only in matters of wage payment (Equal Remuneration Act, 1976). Discrimination is prohibited in recruitment, transfers, promotions, and wages for "same or similar work." Accounting Year Could vary; did not necessarily have to be April–March. Must be the year commencing 1st April and ending 31st March. Registers to be Maintained Ten separate registers had to be maintained under different statutes. Only two consolidated registers are required, simplifying compliance. Returns to be Filed Four different statutory returns were required to be filed with various authorities. A single, unified return needs to be filed periodically.



3.2 Social Security Code, 2020

Feature/Parameter Earlier Regime (Pre-Reform) New Code on Social Security, 2020 Gig & Platform Workers No legal recognition or social security coverage. A distinct definition for Gig/Platform workers. Aggregators must contribute 1–2% of turnover to a Social Security Fund. EPF Inquiry Limits No limitation period (Sec 7A). Authorities could reopen cases from decades ago. Inquiries into dues cannot be initiated after the expiry of 5 years, reducing "tax terrorism." Registration Multiple registrations required under different Acts (EPF, ESI, Maternity). Mandatory only if the establishment is not already registered under any other Labour Law. Accident Presumption Narrow scope for "course of employment." Includes accidents occurring while travelling to/from work (if transport is employer-permitted). Deferment Power No provision to defer statutory dues during disasters. Central Govt empowered to defer or reduce PF/ESI contributions for 3 months during pandemics/disasters. Aadhaar Usage Not explicitly mandatory for all benefits. Registration of unorganized/gig workers relies on Aadhaar for portability of benefits. Scope of Records to be Maintained Consolidated and standardised record-keeping requirements did not exist in this structured manner under previous laws. Employers must maintain detailed records relating to: Employment of employees

Number of hazardous/dangerous apprentices

Their wages and facilities are provided

Dangerous occurrences, accidents, injuries

Statutory vacancies for suitable candidates

Display of mandatory notices

3.3 The Industrial Relations (IR) Code, 2020

Feature/Parameter Earlier Regime (Pre-Reform) New IR Code, 2020 Statutory Term Used The term "Employee" as a broad, unified category did not exist; instead, only the term "Workman" was used under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The term "Employee" has been formally introduced under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. Employee Coverage The definition of "workman" excluded managerial, administrative, and most supervisory roles, resulting in limited and narrower coverage. Encompasses individuals engaged in skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled work; manual, operational, supervisory, managerial, administrative, technical or clerical roles undertaken for hire or reward. Flexibility Threshold Govt permission required for layoff/retrenchment in units with 100+ workers. Establishments with up to 300 workers can layoff/retrench without prior Govt permission. Strikes & Lockouts 14-day notice required only for "Public Utility Services." 14-day mandatory notice required for strikes in ALL industrial establishments. Flash strikes are prohibited. Union Recognition No statutory provision for recognizing a "Negotiating Union." A union with 51% support is recognized as the sole negotiating agent. Eliminates multiplicity of unions. Worker Reskilling Fund Did not exist. Employers must contribute 15 days' wages (last drawn) for every retrenched worker into a fund to help them upskill. Compounding of Offences Limited scope. First-time offences can be compounded (settled) by paying 50% of the maximum fine, avoiding court cases. Dispute Resolution (Tribunal) Adjudication by Labour Courts or Industrial Tribunals (Single member). Cases heard by 1 Judicial + 1 Administrative member for faster, balanced disposal.

Feature/Parameter Earlier Regime (Pre-Reform) New OSH Code, 2020 Women in Night Shifts Limited Scope Allowed in all establishments (7 PM to 6 AM) with consent, subject to safety/holiday conditions. Appointment Letter Not mandatory for all categories (often oral in unorganized sectors). Every employee must receive a formal appointment letter, ensuring proof of employment. Contract Labour License Valid for 12 months. A separate license is needed for each work order. Single license valid for 5 years for working in multiple states/All India. Welfare Responsibility The contractor was primarily responsible for welfare facilities. The Principal Employer is now explicitly responsible for providing welfare facilities to contract labour. Threshold for Appointing a Welfare Officer Required only when a factory employed 500 or more workers. Mandatory when a factory, mine, or plantation employs 250 or more workers. Threshold for Appointing Safety Committee / Safety Officer Required only when a factory employed 1,000 or more workers under the earlier laws. 500 workers in a factory

250 workers in hazardous-process units

250 workers in building or construction establishments

100 workers in a mine Overtime (OT) Rules varied by state and Act. Overtime requires employee consent. Single uniform rule for OT calculation (usually double wages). Inspector's Role "Inspection" focused. Role shifted to advising employers on compliance + web-based randomized inspections.





Strategic Analysis of Global Best Practices and Indian Reality

The implementation of the four new Labour Codes marks India's most ambitious attempt to harmonize its domestic labour environment with the demands of the globalized economy. This analysis focuses on key areas where the Codes adopt, adapt, or innovate compared to the systems in the US, Germany, Singapore, and the standards of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

4. 1 Flexibility vs. Protection: The IR Code Threshold

The single most debated provision, the increase in the threshold for seeking government approval for layoffs, retrenchment, and closure from 100 to 300 employees (Industrial Relations Code, 2020), is a clear alignment with global flexibility models, but stops short of full "at-will" employment

Global Model Approach India's Adaptation (300 Threshold) United State's "At-Will" Doctrine Extreme Flexibility: Employment can be terminated by either party for any reason (excluding discrimination). Minimal statutory protection on severance. Adopted Flexibility: The 300-worker threshold grants significant operational flexibility to MSMEs, reducing the regulatory friction that discouraged scaling up. German Co-determination High Protection: Termination requires mandatory consultation with an elected Works Council (Betriebsrat). Job security is extremely high. Contrast: India retains its protective structure for large firms (300+), but rejects the full rigidity of the German model, prioritizing enterprise mobility for smaller units.





The move acknowledges the World Bank's consistent citing of rigid labour laws as a hindrance to India's manufacturing competitiveness, positioning India as a pragmatic middle ground between the highly regulated European model and the highly flexible American model.

4.2 Social Security Innovation: The Gig Economy

India's approach to the burgeoning Gig and Platform economy represents a unique legislative innovation, unlike the ongoing classification battles seen in the US and Europe.

The Global Classification Debate: In jurisdictions like California (via AB5), courts and legislatures have attempted to mandate the classification of gig workers as "employees" to grant them existing social rights (minimum wage, unemployment insurance). This often threatens the flexibility inherent in the gig model.

India's Pragmatic Model: The Code on Social Security, 2020, avoids the contentious classification debate. Instead of forcing them into the "employee" category, it statutorily recognizes Gig and Platform Workers as a distinct class.

Funding Mechanism: It mandates Aggregators (e.g., ride-hailing/delivery companies) to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover (capped at 5% of the payout to the worker) into a social security fund.

It mandates Aggregators (e.g., ride-hailing/delivery companies) to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover (capped at 5% of the payout to the worker) into a social security fund. Strategic Outcome: This provides a defined source of funding for welfare schemes (health, disability, old age protection) without stripping the workers of their flexibility as independent contractors. This model is being watched globally as a blueprint for non-traditional social safety nets.

4.3 Compliance Simplification and Transparency

The Codes have fundamentally restructured administrative compliance, directly aligning with the "Ease of Doing Business" goal, moving away from the cumbersome system inherited from the British era.

Compliance Parameter Earlier Regime Global Best Practice Alignment (New Codes) Documentation No mandatory appointment letter for all workers, especially in the unorganised sector. Aligned with Singapore/Australia: Mandatory issuance of Appointment Letters to every employee (OSH Code). This formalizes employment and creates a verifiable work history, crucial for accessing portable benefits. Regulation Complex web of 29 laws, requiring multiple registrations, licenses, and returns across Central and State governments ("Inspector Raj"). Aligned with Unified Systems: Implementation of Single Registration, Single License, and Single Return (all four Codes). This drastically reduces the compliance burden for MSMEs, encouraging formalization. Inspection Punitive "Inspector Raj" model. Inspector-cum-Facilitator: Model shifts the inspector's role from merely fault-finding to advising and guiding employers on compliance, promoting a culture of partnership over fear.

4.4 Worker Welfare, Equity, and ILO Standards

The reforms integrate several pro-worker provisions that directly address ILO conventions and modern principles of equity.

Universal Minimum Wage (ILO C131): The Code on Wages creates a National Floor Wage, guaranteeing a minimum standard of living for all workers, organized and unorganized. This is a massive step toward aligning with ILO Convention 131 (Minimum Wage Fixing).

The Code on Wages creates a National Floor Wage, guaranteeing a minimum standard of living for all workers, organized and unorganized. This is a massive step toward aligning with ILO Convention 131 (Minimum Wage Fixing). Gender Parity (Women in Night Shifts): The OSH Code permits women to work night shifts (7 PM to 6 AM) in all establishments, provided their consent is obtained, and mandatory safeguards (transport, security) are in place. This moves Indian law towards gender neutrality in employment, aligning with global trends that seek to maximize women's workforce participation.

The OSH Code permits women to work night shifts (7 PM to 6 AM) in all establishments, provided their consent is obtained, and mandatory safeguards (transport, security) are in place. This moves Indian law towards gender neutrality in employment, aligning with global trends that seek to maximize women's workforce participation. Enhanced Security: Granting pro-rata gratuity to Fixed-Term Employees after just one year (vs. five years previously) removes a historical disincentive for using formal contracts and places them on par with permanent workers, providing higher economic security.

Conclusion

The introduction of the four new labour codes in India represents a landmark reform of the country's labour law architecture. By consolidating many legacy statutes into four comprehensive Codes, and by broadening coverage (especially to gig/platform workers and unorganised sectors), India is attempting to modernise its labour-market regulation and bring it more in line with global norms.

Comparatively, India is moving towards a middle path: stronger worker protections than perhaps many emerging economies, combined with enhanced employer flexibility similar to more business-friendly jurisdictions. However, the success of the reform will depend heavily on implementation: consistent state-level rules, enforcement machinery, capacity building, actual social security scheme rollout, and monitoring of outcomes. The reforms are promising on paper; now the challenge is to convert them into real change in the lived experience of workers and employers alike.

For practitioners, HR professionals, compliance officers and policy-makers, the key takeaways are: revise employment contracts, update wage/benefit structures, engage with state rules, plan compliance frameworks that cover gig/contract workers, train the workforce and management about new obligations, and monitor impact. For workers and labour organisations, active awareness of the expanded rights (minimum wage, written contract, social security, and gig worker coverage) is vital. For the government, the priority lies in ensuring capacity and a smooth transition so that the reform does not remain purely legislative but becomes an operational reality.

