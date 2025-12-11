From Fragmented Labour Laws To Unified Labour Codes: The Architecture Of Labour Reforms In India

For decades, India operated under an archaic and overly complex web of labour laws making compliance unpredictable and business growth unnecessarily constrained

Founded in 2013, LegaLogic is a leading full-service law firm headquartered in Pune, India. With a team of 120+ across multiple offices, we advise diverse industries and are the go-to firm for Corporate Commercial matters, M&A, Intellectual Property, Employment, Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, India Entry and Private Client Practice.

At a Glance:

For decades, India operated under an archaic and overly complex web of labour laws making compliance unpredictable and business growth unnecessarily constrained. This makes the transition to simplified, modern Labour Codes both timely and essential.

For businesses, the new Labour Codes enhances predictability, digital governance and operational flexibility, but also raises social-security obligations and payroll-linked costs, requiring firms to reset margins and recalibrate HR systems. Workers, meanwhile, gain stronger wage protection, wider social security and clearer safety standards aligned with modern, mobile and performance-oriented work models.

Collectively, the key changes in the Labour Codes aim to reposition labour regulation from a compliance-heavy constraint into a strategic enabler that supports responsible, scalable and competitive business operations. Organisations that proactively realign workforce policies, digitise compliance and embed transparent employment practices will be better placed to strengthen trust, productivity and investor confidence. Ultimately, the granular impact of the Labour Codes will depend on consistent state-level implementation, regulatory clarity and the adaptability of both employers and employees as India transitions to a more resilient and socially responsible labour governance framework.

Introduction

Since India's Independence in 1947, labour regulation has played a central role in shaping industrial growth, workforce protection, and employer accountability. The post-Independence labour law framework was designed primarily to safeguard workers in factory-based employment through strong state control and extensive regulation. Over time, however, India's economy transitioned from a manufacturing-dominated structure to a service-led and technology-driven ecosystem. This shift exposed the limitations of an outdated, fragmented labour law architecture.

While the four Labour Codes were enacted between 2019 and 2020, the Central Government notified the commencement of their substantial provisions with effect from November 21, 2025, marking one of the most significant structural reforms of Indian labour law in over seven decades. The enactment of the four Labour Codes between 2019 and 2020 marks one of the most significant structural reforms of Indian labour law in over seven decades. These Codes aim to simplify compliance, enhance social security coverage, introduce flexibility in employment, and align labour regulation with modern economic realities. This article traces the historical evolution of Indian labour laws since Independence and critically examines the transformational changes introduced through the Labour Codes.

1. Labour Law Framework in Post-Independence India (1947–1960s)

At the time of Independence, India inherited a labour law structure rooted in colonial industrial policy. The immediate legislative priority of the newly independent nation was to protect industrial workers, prevent exploitation, ensure fair wages, and maintain industrial peace.

Key legislations and institutions enacted in this foundational phase included laws governing industrial disputes, factory safety, minimum wages, provident fund contributions, and employment-related social security. This era reflected a welfare-oriented and employee-protective philosophy, characterised by strong state intervention, regulated working conditions, and collective bargaining mechanisms.

The focus during this period was largely restricted to formal industrial establishments, particularly factories and large enterprises.

2. Proliferation and Fragmentation of Labour Laws (1960s–1990s)

Over the following decades, labour law coverage expanded across multiple dimensions such as contract labour, bonus, gratuity, maternity benefits, employment exchanges, and working conditions in specific sectors. By the late 20th century, India had developed a highly fragmented framework comprising over 40 central labour laws and more than 100 state labour laws.

Each of these statutes had its own definitions, registration requirements, inspection mechanisms, returns, and penalties leading to high compliance costs for employers. This multiplicity resulted in:

High compliance costs for employers

Overlapping jurisdiction of authorities

Inconsistent definitions of wages, worker, and employer

Significant litigation and operational uncertainty

While the intent of these laws remained protective, the regulatory framework became increasingly complex and inefficient.

3. Economic Liberalisation and the Push for Labour Reform (Post-1991)

The economic liberalisation of 1991 transformed India's market landscape through privatization, foreign investment, and the growth of new industries. However, labour regulation did not evolve at the same pace. Employers repeatedly highlighted difficulties relating to workforce restructuring, retrenchment and closure approvals, rigid staffing norms and burdensome compliance processes.

Simultaneously, workers faced increased informalisation of employment, contractual engagement without adequate social security, and limited protection in emerging sectors such as technology and services.

This disconnect between economic growth and labour policy triggered the need for comprehensive reform.

4. Policy Evolution Towards Codification

Successive policy reviews and expert committees recommended consolidation of labour laws into thematic codes to remove redundancies and improve efficiency. The guiding objectives that emerged from these deliberations were simplification of legal framework, removal of definitional inconsistencies, introduction of technology-driven compliance, formalisation of the workforce and balanced flexibility for enterprises

These policy efforts ultimately culminated in the legislative move to consolidate labour laws into four comprehensive codes.

5. Introduction of the Four Labour Codes

The existing 29 major central labour statutes were subsumed into the following four Labour Codes:

Code on Wages, 2019 Industrial Relations Code, 2020 Code on Social Security, 2020 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

Broadly, the Code on Wages, 2019 consolidates and replaces the Payment of Wages Act 1936, the Minimum Wages Act 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act 1965 and the Equal Remuneration Act 1976. The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 consolidates and replaces the Trade Unions Act 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act 1947. The Code on Social Security, 2020 consolidates and replaces, among others, the Employees' Compensation Act 1923, the Employees' State Insurance Act 1948, the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 and the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 consolidates and replaces the Factories Act 1948, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act 1970, the Mines Act 1952, and other sectoral safety statutes.

This restructuring represents a transition from a statute-based regulatory approach to a thematic and integrated legal architecture.

6. Status of Implementation and Transition Period

Although the Codes were enacted between 2019 and 2020, they came into force on 21 November 2025, following the notification of significant provisions and the finalisation of most central rules. The implementation, however, requires not only central action but also state rule making, given the concurrent legislative competence over labour.

As of now, most states and Union Territories had published draft rules under the Codes, with a smaller subset having notified final rules, while a few lagged behind. This implies that there exists a reasonable transition period in which enterprises must track both legacy statutes and the Codes, depending on the geography and timing of state level implementation, even as the central framework is now in force country wide. The Ministry of Labour of Employment indicates a concerted push to achieve fuller operationalisation by April 2026, with continuing alignment of state rules to the central Codes.

7. Key Transformational Changes Introduced by the Labour Codes (Legal and Commercial Perspective)

7.1 Standardisation of Definitions and "Wages" Structure

One of the most significant and commercially impactful reforms under the Labour Codes is the standardisation of key definitions such as "wages," "employee," "employer," and "establishment." Earlier, different laws adopted different wage components for calculating provident fund, bonus, gratuity, overtime, and retrenchment compensation. This led to interpretational conflicts and allowed employers to structure remuneration to reduce statutory contributions.

Under the new rule, at least 50% of an employee's total salary must now be treated as basic wages. This is likely to increase statutory payments such as provident fund and gratuity for employers. It will also reduce the practice of splitting salaries into multiple allowances to lower compliance costs. For employees, this change will improve long-term financial security through higher social security benefits. Overall, it will bring greater clarity and predictability in salary compliance and reduce disputes related to wage calculations.

From a commercial standpoint, organisations will need to redesign compensation structures, revise cost-to-company (CTC) models, and rework incentive components to remain compliant.

7.2 Universal Wage Regulation and National Floor Wage

The Code on Wages introduces a nationwide legal framework for wage regulation by establishing a statutory national floor wage, ensuring universal applicability of minimum wages across all sectors, providing a unified treatment of bonus and equal remuneration, and mandating strict timelines for wage payments. The national floor wage serves as a uniform baseline across all states, while permitting individual states to prescribe higher minimum wage rates based on local conditions.

From a commercial standpoint, employers operating across multiple states benefit from increased uniformity in wage benchmarking and regulatory predictability. At the same time, labour-intensive sectors may experience upward pressure on wage costs as a result of the strengthened wage standards. Employees, in turn, benefit from enhanced income security and a significant reduction in regional wage disparities. The policy is also expected to stimulate consumption by strengthening real wage levels across the economy.

Overall, this represents a decisive shift from a fragmented, sector-specific wage protection regime to a system of universal wage governance.

7.3 Expanded Social Security Coverage Including Gig and Platform Workers

For the first time, India's labour law framework formally recognises gig workers, platform workers and unorganised sector workers within the statutory social security regime. The Code on Social Security empowers the Central and State Governments to frame comprehensive welfare schemes providing for health insurance, life and disability cover, maternity benefits and retirement protection for workforce segments that have historically remained outside the formal social security net.

From a commercial and industry standpoint, sectors such as technology, e-commerce, food delivery, logistics and mobility will be subject to additional compliance obligations, contribution requirements and heightened regulatory oversight of platform-based business models. Correspondingly, gig and platform workers will gain structured access to health, life, disability and retirement benefits. Over the long term, this legislative intervention is expected to accelerate the formalisation of a workforce that has thus far operated largely outside the traditional labour regulatory framework.

7.4 New Workforce Taxonomy and Fixed Term Employment

A major conceptual shift under the Codes is the attempt to harmonise definitions of "worker" and "employee" and to recognise newer workforce forms. Under the Industrial Relations Code and related provisions:

"Worker" is broadly aligned with, but updates, the traditional "workman" concept, focusing on those employed in manual, unskilled, skilled, technical, operational or clerical roles, while excluding predominantly managerial or administrative employees above specified wage thresholds. This definition finds place in two codes, namely the Code on Wages and the industrial relations Code.

"Employee" is used more widely under the Social Security and OSH Codes to encompass persons employed on wages for skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled, managerial, supervisory, administrative or other work, subject to specific exclusions.

The legal framework now expressly recognises "fixed-term employment "across sectors, with fixed-term employees being statutorily entitled to parity in benefits with permanent employees for the duration of their contractual engagement. This reform provides employers with enhanced flexibility for project-based hiring, while enabling seasonal and infrastructure-intensive industries to deploy their workforce in a more predictable and compliant manner. It is also expected to reduce the historical misuse of contract labour arrangements by providing a transparent legal basis for fixed-term engagement. Importantly, non-renewal or expiry of a fixed term contract is not treated as "retrenchment", thereby providing employers with greater flexibility to align workforce numbers with project cycles and business fluctuations, subject to compliance with other legal safeguards.

7.5 Retrenchment, Lay-off, Closure and Government Approval Thresholds

Under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the threshold for establishments requiring prior government approval for retrenchment, lay-off and closure has been enhanced from 100 workers to 300 workers. This increase provides medium-sized establishments with substantially greater operational flexibility in managing workforce rationalisation and business restructuring.

From a commercial standpoint, the revised threshold facilitates faster decision-making in loss-making units, improves the feasibility of turnaround strategies, and significantly reduces regulatory friction in industrial reorganisation. At the same time, employees are exposed to a higher degree of market-driven employment adjustments. From an investor's perspective, this reform enhances capital mobility, improves business exit certainty, and strengthens overall investment confidence in medium-scale enterprises.

7.6 Digitisation and Compliance Simplification

The Labour Codes replace the earlier fragmented system of multiple registrations and periodic filings with a single registration mechanism and unified annual returns, supported by electronic portals and digital inspection systems. This reform fundamentally transforms the nature of engagement between employers and regulators.

From a commercial perspective, it significantly lowers compliance-related transaction costs and reduces the need for physical interaction with enforcement authorities. The introduction of web-based inspection allocation enhances real-time transparency, while digital records improve audit trails and strengthen overall corporate governance standards. Importantly, this shift aligns India's labour compliance framework with evolving ESG expectations and corporate governance benchmarks typically required by global investors and multinational enterprises.

7.7 Inspector cum facilitator Approach:

A re-orientation of inspectors' role from purely enforcement focused to a dual role of guidance and facilitation, including provision for an improvement period for rectification of non-compliances before punitive action in certain cases. For enterprises, this translates into both opportunities and obligations: the possibility of reduced interface costs and more predictable inspections, but also the need to invest in HR and compliance systems capable of interacting with digital portals and tracking multi-jurisdictional requirements in real time.

7.8 Safety, Health and Working Conditions as a Strategic Compliance Area

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code consolidates multiple sector-specific safety regimes into a single, integrated framework, extending its application beyond factories to include construction activities, contract labour, inter-state migrant workers, and selected service sector establishments. It introduces nationally uniform occupational safety standards and imposes clearly defined employer obligations in respect of health, safety and working conditions.

From an industry perspective, this is expected to result in higher safety compliance costs, particularly in the construction, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. At the same time, the mandatory provision of welfare facilities is likely to improve workforce productivity and reduce the incidence of industrial accidents and related liability exposures. Compliance with enhanced safety and welfare standards also contributes to a stronger employer brand and improved corporate reputation. For employees, the Code translates into greater occupational dignity, safer work environments and the creation of enforceable statutory rights.

7.9 Rationalisation of Penalties

The penal framework under the Labour Codes has been recalibrated to reduce criminalisation of technical and procedural defaults. Higher monetary penalties and compounding of offences replace routine criminal prosecution for minor violations. This aligns labour regulation with the broader national push towards decriminalisation of economic laws and ease of doing business.

8. Impact on Employers and Industries

8.1 Enterprise and industry perspective:

The Labour Codes fundamentally alter the commercial and compliance environment in which businesses operate. Employers benefit from streamlined compliance systems, reduced regulatory overlap, improved workforce planning flexibility, greater predictability in industrial relations and enhanced ease of doing business.

At the same time, revised wage definitions will increase provident fund and gratuity liabilities, while the expansion of social security to platform and contractual workers will add new statutory cost layers. Businesses will also be required to invest in digitised compliance systems, HR technology and ERP integration.

Startups and high-growth companies will need to transition from informal HR practices to structured compliance frameworks, adopt stronger employee documentation systems and prepare for greater investor scrutiny on labour compliance during due diligence. These changes will necessitate recalibration of operating margins, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, retail, logistics, hospitality and construction.

8.2 Investment and transaction standpoint:

The predictable labour framework enhances India's attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment, while reduced closure approval requirements facilitate business exits.

8.3 Sector Specific Impact on Establishments:

Manufacturing Sector: The Codes significantly impact manufacturing by reshaping rules on contract labour, principal-employer liability and OSH duties. The new wage definition expanded safety obligations and higher IR thresholds will influence payroll, vendor management and safety budgets. Manufacturers must reassess contractor structures, strengthen documentation and optimise staffing mixes (permanent, fixed-term, contract) to stay compliant.

IT/ITES and Commercial Establishments: For IT/ITES and commercial establishments, key impacts include fixed-term roles, flexible work models, expanded social security and clearer worker–manager classification. Though occupational health and safety burdens are lighter than in heavy industry, companies must realign working hours, leave and safety policies and ensure managerial/supervisory roles are precisely defined in contracts and policies.

Gig and Platform Economy: Ride-hailing, delivery and e-commerce platforms face new duties under the Social Security Code, especially registering gig workers and making aggregator contributions. These obligations may require changes to pricing, business design and contractor terms while addressing long-standing concerns about gig-worker vulnerability and lack of safety nets.

9. Commercial and Social Impact on Employees and the Workforce

Greater social security and formalisation: From the employee's perspective, the Labour Codes reshape both economic security and employment mobility. Workers benefit from universal minimum wage protection, wider access to social security benefits, stronger gratuity and retirement savings due to increased provident fund contributions, improved workplace safety standards and legal recognition of modern and non-traditional work models.

Flexibility Around Modes of Engagement: Employment structures are expected to become more performance-linked and project-based in certain industries, with greater sensitivity to business cycle fluctuations. Ongoing debates continue around the implications of higher retrenchment thresholds and the growing use of fixed-term employment. Overall, this reflects a broader structural transition from tenure-based employment to skill-based and mobility-driven employment in India's evolving labour market.

Improved safety and working conditions: Updated health, safety and wellbeing standards, unified licensing and more structured inspection regimes aim to reduce unsafe practices across sectors, including construction, mining, manufacturing and transport.

Enhanced voice and grievance handling: Mandatory grievance redressal committees and streamlined dispute resolution processes are intended to provide more accessible forums for individual and collective concerns.

10. Myths and Realities of the Labour Codes

Given the extensive media coverage, the following points attempt to debunk pressing misconceptions about the Labour Codes that have circulated among employers and employees:

Myth: All employees will now automatically become entitled to gratuity after one year of service.

Reality: The one‑year entitlement applies to fixed‑term employees, who are eligible for proportionate gratuity for their completed tenure; the general five‑year rule continues to apply for other employees.

Myth: The Codes mandate a 12‑hour workday.

Reality: The OSH Code provides for a maximum "spread‑over" of working hours, subject to overtime and weekly rest provisions; it does not mandate that employees work 12 hours per day.

Myth: Consultants and independent contractors automatically gain PF and other benefits under the Labour Codes.

Reality: Consultants engaged on genuine contracts for service remain outside the statutory social security framework unless their relationship is, in substance, one of employment; mis‑classification risks remain and must be carefully managed.

Myth: Employees' take‑home pay will drastically collapse for everyone.

Reality: While the new definition of wages will increase the social security base for many employees, the actual impact on take‑home pay depends on existing structuring; in some cases, the effect may be modest and partly offset by tax advantages on higher retirement savings.

Conclusion

India's Labour Codes mark a decisive shift from fragmented, protection-centric laws to a unified, technology-enabled framework that balances worker security with enterprise flexibility. They recast labour regulation as a business enabler, reshaping costs, workforce strategy and compliance, while expanding social protection and recognising new work models. The new framework has thus evolved from a protection-centric, factory-focused system into a consolidated, technology-enabled regulatory architecture suited to a diversified and dynamic workforce.

Organisations that proactively restructure workforce policies, invest in digital HR systems, and adopt responsible employment practices will not only ensure legal compliance but also strengthen workforce trust, productivity, and investor confidence.

A practical transition roadmap includes a diagnostic phase to assess gaps and payroll impact, a planning phase to redesign CTC structures, HR policies and systems, followed by a preparation and final Implementation phase focused on training, communication and piloting Code-compliant processes. Ultimately, the true success of the Labour Codes will turn on coherent implementation and interpretation, but they already redefine the commercial and social contract between capital and labour in modern India.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.