Wage Code 2019

We are pleased to launch the first episode of "Labour Codes
Explained", a video series by Anhad Law, aimed at helping
employers navigate India's evolving labour law framework.
This episode focuses on the Code on Wages, 2019, officially
notified on November 21, 2025, which consolidates and replaces
four key wage-related legislations. This session is aimed at
providing a concise, practical overview of the Code during this
active compliance phase for employers.
The discussion in this episode covers key aspects including the
uniform definition of wages, its impact on salary structures and
statutory contributions, timelines for wage payments, the concepts
of floor wage and minimum wage, and the treatment of statutory and
discretionary bonuses.
Through this series, Anhad Law aims to offer clear,
employer-focused insights into the Labour Codes and their practical
implications. More episodes to follow.