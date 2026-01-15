ARTICLE
15 January 2026

Wage Code 2019

AL
Anhad Law

Contributor

Anhad Law logo
India Employment and HR
Manishi Pathak
We are pleased to launch the first episode of "Labour Codes Explained", a video series by Anhad Law, aimed at helping employers navigate India's evolving labour law framework.

This episode focuses on the Code on Wages, 2019, officially notified on November 21, 2025, which consolidates and replaces four key wage-related legislations. This session is aimed at providing a concise, practical overview of the Code during this active compliance phase for employers.

The discussion in this episode covers key aspects including the uniform definition of wages, its impact on salary structures and statutory contributions, timelines for wage payments, the concepts of floor wage and minimum wage, and the treatment of statutory and discretionary bonuses.

Through this series, Anhad Law aims to offer clear, employer-focused insights into the Labour Codes and their practical implications. More episodes to follow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Manishi Pathak
Manishi Pathak
